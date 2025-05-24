Born from Civil War grief, Memorial Day evolved from simple grave decoration to a national day of remembrance. Each late May, Americans honor those who never returned home—whether at cemetery grounds, community gatherings, or in moments of quiet reflection.

Beyond barbecues and sales that now mark the weekend, the day asks something profound of us: to acknowledge the price paid for our freedoms. These collected Memorial Day quotes speak to our enduring debt to the fallen and help express what often feels beyond words—gratitude for the ultimate sacrifice made by those we never knew.

Remembrance Quotes for Memorial Day to Honor Fallen Soldiers

We can never repay the sacrifices America’s heroes have made for our freedom and safety. But we can take some time to honor them and reflect on what they’ve done for their country. These meaningful Memorial Day quotes can help us pause and reflect on the loss of fallen soldiers and honor their heroism.

If you’re wondering what to say on Memorial Day, sharing a few words to remember the reason behind the holiday might fit. Reflect on these grateful Memorial Day quotes and share them with friends and family.

“Memorial Day is for the rest of the nation’s citizens to remember and say, ‘Thank you,’ to those that have fallen.” —Lt. Col. Peterson

“And they who for their country die, / shall fill an honored grave. / For glory lights the soldier’s tomb, / and beauty weeps the brave.” —Joseph Rodman Drake

“It doesn’t take a hero to order men into battle. It takes a hero to be one of those men who goes into battle.”​ —Norman Schwarzkopf Jr.

“Patriotism is not short, frenzied outbursts of emotion, but the tranquil and steady dedication of a lifetime.” —Adlai Stevenson II

“Let us make that day one of twofold dedication. Let us reverently honor those who have fallen in war, and rededicate ourselves through prayer to the cause of peace.”​ —Dwight D. Eisenhower

“We owe our liberty and our prosperity to the strength and the valor of those who fought in that great struggle. But we also inherit the responsibility of defending that gift. We must be the guardians of the freedom that was delivered to us today by what we do here at home to keep freedom alive and to enhance its meaning.” —Bill Clinton

“Throughout our Nation’s history, courageous and patriotic men and women have gone into battle and lost their lives to protect the freedoms that make being a U.S. citizen such a blessing.” —Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith

“It is our responsibility as citizens to remember the Nation’s brave fallen men and women – whether they died on foreign lands in the heat of battle or after a lifetime in the uniform of our Army. Never forget the men and women who know all too much the cost of our freedom, for their service to this country is the greatest gift of all.” —General John E. Hyten

“That from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion.” —Abraham Lincoln

“We who are left must nurture the sacred memories of those who paid the ultimate price. And we must let their sacrifices give meaning and purpose to our Nation’s future. Because they fought, we have freedoms many all too often take for granted.” —George H. W. Bush

“Without memory, there is no culture. Without memory, there would be no civilization, no society, no future.” —Elie Wiesel

“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.” —John F. Kennedy

Some of The Best Memorial Day Quotes to Honor Our Heroes

The bravery and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans are awe-inspiring, and these fallen soldier quotes help illustrate that. Because of what they have done, we can continue to strive for peace, justice and a free and equal society. Honor this holiday and all it means by reading and sharing some of these powerful inspirational quotes for Memorial Day.

“The biggest honor we can give our fallen soldiers…is to share their names and tell their stories.” —Jena Malone

“While the nature of war has changed… the values that drive our brave men and women in uniform remain constant: honor, courage, selflessness. —Barack Obama

“Time will not dim the glory of their deeds.” —General John Pershing

“Our Nation’s greatness was earned by the sacrifices of few so that freedom and liberty would come to all.” —Representative Glenn Thompson

“These dead whom we have gathered here today to honor, these valiant and unselfish souls who gave life itself in service of their ideals, evoke from us the most solemn mood of consecration. They died that peace should be established. Our obligation is to see it maintained.” —Herbert Hoover

“Remember those who gave their all in the service of America, in the service of freedom, in the service of justice. Remember their sacrifice, their valor, and their grace. Remember their smiles; their loves; their laughter; their essential, vibrant, and transcendent humanity.” —Joe Biden

“They fought for a sacred cause of freedom embodying the very best of America.” —Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Q. Brown

“Since the founding of our nation, countless brave men and women stood in the face of imminent danger that we might continue their pursuit of a more equal, free, and prosperous society. And we are eternally indebted to and grateful for these champions of our experiment in democracy.” —Representative Ken Buck

“Freedom has never been guaranteed. Every generation has to earn it, fight for it, defend it in the battle between autocracy and democracy, between the greed of a few, and the rights of many.” —Joe Biden

“Courage is almost a contradiction in terms. It means a strong desire to live taking the form of readiness to die.” —G.K. Chesterton

“They fought together as brothers-in-arms; they died together and now they sleep side by side. To them we have a solemn obligation.” —Admiral Chester W. Nimitz

Meaningful Memorial Day Quotes for Businesses

If you own a business or are a leader or decision maker in one, consider using some Memorial Day quotes to honor our heroes. It’s a powerful way to connect with customers, honor military heroes, and speak to those who have lost loved ones. Show veterans respect by using one of these remembrance sayings on a sign or letter board or posting them on your business website or social media account.

“Let us pledge that their lives, their sacrifice, their valor shall be justified and remembered for as long as God gives life to this nation.” —Ronald Reagan

“Your silent tents of green; We deck with fragrant flowers; Yours has the suffering been, The memory shall be ours.” —Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

The men and women of American Armed Forces perform extraordinary acts of heroism every single day. Like the Nation they serve, they do not glory in the devastation of war. They also do not flinch from combat when liberty and justice are embattled.” —George W. Bush

“This freedom of which men speak, for which they fight, seems to some people a perilous thing. It has to be earned at a bitter cost and then—it has to be lived with. For freedom makes a huge requirement of every human being. With freedom comes responsibility.” —Eleanor Roosevelt

“Those who have long enjoyed such privileges as we enjoy forget in time that men have died to win them.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt

“They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old…We will remember them.” —Laurence Binyon

“The legacy of these fallen soldiers, these fallen heroes lives on in each of us.” —Barack Obama

“We mourn with those who mourn… but we do not grieve like those who have no hope.” —Mike Pence

“These ceremonies are not for the benefit of the dead. They are to keep green the memory of their deeds.” —William Howard Taft

Short Inspirational Memorial Day Quotes & Sayings

The best Memorial Day quotes and sayings don’t have to be long-winded. Sometimes, a few simple words are all it takes to convey the spirit of honor and reflection we’re called on during this May holiday.

“They are ordinary people who by virtue of their service and sacrifice are extraordinary.” —Major General William Grimsley

“Heroism is not only in the man, but in the occasion.” —Calvin Coolidge

“For love of country they accepted death, and thus resolved all doubts, and made immortal their patriotism and their virtue.” —James A. Garfield

“That is the strength of a democracy… the expression of an untrammeled opinion which seems to fill the air with its suggestions of duty.” —Woodrow Wilson

“We can honor their sacrifice, and we must. We must honor it in our own lives.” —Barack Obama

“Reach out and connect with those folks who are remembering loved ones they have lost in the line of duty.” —Senator Ron Wyden

“A day doesn’t pass that I don’t think of them.” —General Colin Powell

“Let us renew our resolve to remain strong enough to deter aggression, wise enough to preserve and protect our freedom, and thoughtful enough to promote lasting peace throughout the world.” —Ronald Reagan

“All are at one now… each of them giving his life for his duty as he saw it.” —Theodore Roosevelt

“A hero properly is someone who has given his life to something bigger than himself or other than himself.” —Joseph Campbell

“There will be a patriotic resolution in every grateful heart to be worthy of the heritage which these have left behind.” —Warren G. Harding

“Duty, Honor, Country. Those three hallowed words reverently dictate what you ought to be, what you can be, what you will be.”​ —Douglas MacArthur

Ideas of What to Say on Memorial Day

Memorial Day is not a time for celebration, but rather a time for reflection. It’s a common mistake to say, “Happy Memorial Day,” which is inappropriate. Though sometimes people get them confused, Labor Day and Memorial Day are quite different.

Memorial Day isn’t meant to celebrate the beginning of summer or a long weekend. The holiday is meant to mourn and honor U.S. military personnel who died in service. If you’re stuck, we’ll share a few ideas of what to say instead of “Happy Memorial Day” to keep the focus where it belongs.

What to Say to a Veteran on Memorial Day

Here are a few ideas on what to say to veterans when you see them on Memorial Day that convey compassion and respect:

“Wishing you peace this Memorial Day.”

“I’m thinking of the friend you may have lost.”

“I’m sure today might be difficult and I’m here if you need anything.”

“Thank you for your service.”

What to Say to a Loved One on Memorial Day

Share a few words that come from the heart with loved ones, or those who have lost loved ones, this Memorial Day:

“I’m thinking of you and (individual) today.”

“Wishing you peace today. I’m keeping (individual) in my thoughts.”

“Sending you love and strength today and every day.”

“Wanted to let you know that I’m honoring (individual) today.”

Memorial Day Sayings Can Help Us Honor Sacrifice

As Memorial Day closes, our remembrance shouldn’t end. True honor for the fallen lives in how we uphold the liberties they died protecting. Their sacrifice offers common ground in divided times—a reminder that our shared inheritance came at tremendous cost. May we prove worthy of it, today and all days.

This article was updated May 2025. Photo courtesy of Melinda Nagy/Shutterstock.