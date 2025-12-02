days
From the Editor: Leading With Heart

BYKerrie Lee Brown
UPDATED: November 6, 2025
PUBLISHED: December 2, 2025
Kerrie Lee Brown

Leadership is one of those words we hear often, but it holds a different meaning for each of us. For me, leadership has never been about titles or power—it’s about leading with purpose.

Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of managing many creative teams, and I’ve learned that the most effective leaders show up with authenticity, empathy and a clear sense of “why.” When you combine those qualities, people feel seen, inspired and ready to bring their best selves to the table.

However, leadership doesn’t just happen in the steady moments—it’s tested most during times of transition. Whether you’re navigating change at work or in life, leading with empathy can transform uncertainty into opportunity. Here are a few simple practices I’ve found invaluable:

Listen first. Create space for others to share their concerns and ideas before jumping into solutions.

• Acknowledge the human side of change. Transitions bring emotions as well as logistics—naming both helps people feel understood.

Communicate with clarity and consistency. Even when all the answers aren’t available, being transparent builds trust.

• Model resilience. Show that it’s possible to adapt while staying grounded in your values.

• Invite collaboration. Empower people to contribute, cocreate and feel ownership in the journey forward.

That’s why this Leadership issue is such an exciting one for us. Inside, you’ll discover stories, strategies and insights designed to help you lead not just in business, but in life. From practical tools to big-picture inspiration, this edition is packed with ideas to help you find your own path to purposeful leadership.

Our cover stars, Dean Graziosi and his wife, Lisa, embody this balance beautifully. Dean is known worldwide as an entrepreneur, bestselling author and mentor, but what stands out most is how he and Lisa lead together. Whether in business ventures or family life, they model what it means to step forward with clarity, compassion and collaboration. Their partnership is proof that true leadership is about lifting others, creating opportunities and staying grounded in your values. Learn more about our conversations with Dean and Lisa on how they make it work in our cover story.

So, remember, as you dive into this issue, reflect on leadership as a value guiding all areas of your life. It isn’t about having all the answers—it’s about asking the right questions, staying open to growth and remembering that the way you show up has the power to influence and inspire those around you.

Here’s to leading with heart and purpose and building a future where success is shared.

With gratitude and purpose,

Kerrie Lee Brown

Editor-in-Chief

SUCCESS® Enterprises

Photo by ©Chermetra Keys. Discover more by subscribing to SUCCESS+™ to read the print issue in its entirety and so much more.

Kerrie Lee Brown is an international journalist, author and women's health advocate. Over the years, she has written for more than 150 publications worldwide and held numerous executive and senior editorial roles across Canada and the U.S. She has interviewed a plethora of Hollywood celebrities and some of the most inspiring thought leaders around the globe. Today, Kerrie Lee is the editor-in-chief of SUCCESS Enterprises' impressive magazine portfolio and an advocate for authentic storytelling as the founder of RedLilyLife.com.

