Mastering Communication Skills: Your Guide To Effective Interaction

You’re probably aware that communication is essential for successful relationships. But did you know that effective communication skills are crucial for career success? According to LinkedIn’s list of the most in-demand skills, communication ranks No. 1.

In this article, you’ll learn about the four main types of communication that govern human interaction and how to improve your skills in each.

What Are Communication Skills?

Communication skills refer to the ability to use clear, effective communication to inspire or persuade others, deepen relationships, share ideas and create a sense of shared mission. Outstanding communication skills can help you become a better parent, friend or colleague—and can propel your career to new heights.

4 Types Of Communication Skills To Master

These four types of communication are the foundation for effective interactions. It’s normal to excel at some and need to improve others. They include:

Verbal communication skills: Verbal skills involve how you speak and express yourself. Verbal communication is often the quickest way to convey information, rally your team or deliver instructions. Nonverbal communication skills: Facial expressions, body language and posture are all examples of nonverbal communication. Many people are unaware of how powerfully their nonverbal actions convey information to those around them. Written communication skills: Emails, reports, meeting summaries, proposals and letters are all examples of written communication. Communicating clearly through writing is a life skill that is also crucial for professional success. Visual communication skills: Visual communication involves using tools such as graphs, pie charts and infographics. Studies have shown that many people learn more effectively through visual communication.

Here’s a detailed breakdown:

1. Verbal Communication Skills

Verbal communication is the ability to convey information clearly and confidently through speaking. The best verbal communicators share several key traits:

Clarity and articulation : Sticking to your key messages is essential for clear communication. Actor Alan Alda has said he uses rules of three when speaking to an audience, including limiting his message to no more than three main points.

: Sticking to your key messages is essential for clear communication. Actor Alan Alda has said he uses rules of three when speaking to an audience, including limiting his message to no more than three main points. Audience awareness : According to Jessica Chen, author of Smart, Not Loud: How to Get Noticed at Work for All the Right Reasons, “Effective speaking comes down to this one question: Who is my audience, and what do they care about?” The better you know your audience, the easier it is to adapt your communication style to different contexts.

: According to Jessica Chen, author of Smart, Not Loud: How to Get Noticed at Work for All the Right Reasons, “Effective speaking comes down to this one question: Who is my audience, and what do they care about?” The better you know your audience, the easier it is to adapt your communication style to different contexts. Tone of voice : It’s not just what you say but how you say it that boosts effectiveness. Is your tone warm or sarcastic? Emotional or robotic? Practice recording yourself or ask a trusted friend for feedback.

: It’s not just what you say but how you say it that boosts effectiveness. Is your tone warm or sarcastic? Emotional or robotic? Practice recording yourself or ask a trusted friend for feedback. Pitch, volume and pacing: If you regularly address crowds, pay attention to your pitch, volume and pacing. A high-pitched or overly loud voice can convey nervousness and ding your credibility. Make sure you are speaking at a pace your audience can understand.

2. Nonverbal Communication Skills

Nonverbal communication describes the conveyance of information through body language, gestures and facial expressions. Have you ever had a colleague who radiates discomfort without saying a single word? That’s nonverbal communication.

Here are some tips to improve your nonverbal communication skills:

Eye contact : Maintain eye contact to foster trust and goodwill. Don’t overdo it though—an intense stare can be intimidating and off-putting.

: Maintain eye contact to foster trust and goodwill. Don’t overdo it though—an intense stare can be intimidating and off-putting. Facial expressions : Do your expressions show interest and attention, or is your face tense and immobile? Smile to show you are friendly and interested.

: Do your expressions show interest and attention, or is your face tense and immobile? Smile to show you are friendly and interested. Posture and physical gestures : Are your arms folded across your chest, making you seem defensive? Work on conveying an open, relaxed posture and confident gestures. Practice in front of a mirror or with a trusted friend.

: Are your arms folded across your chest, making you seem defensive? Work on conveying an open, relaxed posture and confident gestures. Practice in front of a mirror or with a trusted friend. Synchronizing body language with messaging: One of the big communication mistakes leaders make is using body language that contradicts their verbal message—for example, discussing the importance of teamwork and trust while displaying a stiff, defensive posture. Try to synchronize your message with appropriate body language whenever possible.

3. Written Communication Skills

For many employees, most of the workweek is spent writing. Whether you’re writing an email, an internal report, a recommendation letter or a meeting summary, it’s crucial that you know how to write clearly and succinctly. The best writing is characterized by:

Clarity : Written communications must be clear and concise. Start with an outline so your ideas flow logically. Practice reading your writing out loud. Less is more, so edit ruthlessly. No one wants to read a six-page report that could have been one or two pages.

: Written communications must be clear and concise. Start with an outline so your ideas flow logically. Practice reading your writing out loud. Less is more, so edit ruthlessly. No one wants to read a six-page report that could have been one or two pages. Excellent grammar : If your grammar skills aren’t top-notch, study the rules in a book on writing, use a tool like Grammarly or ProWritingAid or ask someone you trust to proofread important documents.

: If your grammar skills aren’t top-notch, study the rules in a book on writing, use a tool like Grammarly or ProWritingAid or ask someone you trust to proofread important documents. Appropriate tone: A report summary or agenda notes will have a different tone than a personal recommendation will. Ensure your tone matches your target audience.

4. Visual Communication Skills

Visual communication is the transmission of information through visual mediums like graphs, tables, infographics and videos. It helps present complex data to large groups and makes concepts more digestible—especially for visual learners.

Studies have shown that people process visual graphics more readily than text. Concepts communicated visually generate increased engagement and retention. In an increasingly digital, data-driven society, visual communication skills are in demand for the future. Commit to learning more about using visual communication to engage and inspire audiences.

Here are some tips great visual communication:

Use strong and simple images.

Make sure your accompanying text is clear and easy to understand at a glance.

Don’t include too much information or you risk muddling your message.

Consider taking a course on visual communication skills; there are affordable options at Coursera and Udemy.

Read books like Storytelling With Data: A Data Visualization Guide for Business Professionals.

How To Improve Your Communication Skills

If you know that some of your communication skills need work, don’t despair. Anyone can improve with determination and practice. Remember, even the most gifted communicators have room to improve.

If you want to level up your communication skills, try the following strategies:

1. Identify Areas For Improvement

Focus on your weaknesses. Are you petrified while speaking in public? If so, “Reflect on how you can better manage your nerves next time, including silencing the voice in your head that causes you to doubt yourself and your abilities,” advises Chen.

2. Use Video Recording

Chen also asserts that “the golden nuggets you find when recording yourself are invaluable.” This can be as simple as taking a video of yourself to assess body language or paying attention to how many filler words you use. Keep recording, reviewing and improving over time.

3. Find A Mentor

If you know someone you consider a great communicator, ask them for their best tips and apply those tips to your process. Observe their communication style and replicate the aspects you’re drawn to.

4. Ask For Feedback

Some of the most effective leaders seek constant feedback on their performance. Ask a colleague or boss for feedback on your presentation, report or most recent public speaking assignment. Similarly, if someone asks for feedback on their communication skills, provide it freely. It’ll help you assess yourself more effectively.

5. Practice Active Listening

Being an expert communicator means being an expert listener. And that requires active listening. Chen advises putting your phone down: “Eliminating distractions will help you focus on the person speaking and signal to them that they have your full attention.”

Other ways to engage include making eye contact and asking questions to clarify that you’ve understood the other person’s perspective. Pay as much attention to their emotions as their words. Paraphrasing some of their responses and repeating them back can help ensure you have processed what’s been said and are interpreting their message correctly.

Communication In The Workplace

A Grammarly study shows that effective communication in the workplace significantly boosts productivity and performance. Good workplace communication requires adapting your communication style to different types of people and situations.

For example, leading a mentoring session for summer interns requires a different communication style than presenting a project to your boss. Similarly, writing an annual report will require a different tone and language than announcing a promotion or writing a letter of recommendation. Be sensitive to these nuances and adapt as necessary.

Communication skills are even more important for remote teams. If you work remotely, pay extra attention to your written communication and how you communicate verbally and nonverbally in virtual meetings.

These four tips will ensure better, more effective communication in the workplace:

1. Be Clear And Concise

According to the Center for Creative Leadership, being clear and concise helps reduce the risk of misinterpretation or confusion and builds trust within your team. Minimize jargon—one of the biggest barriers to effective communication—and be specific about goals, timelines and expectations.

2. Be Responsive

Response time matters in the workplace. Studies show that fast communicators are often viewed as more effective than others, regardless of the quality of their answers. Respond to requests promptly if you can. If your response will be delayed, acknowledge the request and provide an ETA for your answer.

3. Practice Empathy

Empathy doesn’t just make you a better human being. According to the O.C. Tanner Institute’s Global Culture Report, it also makes you a better leader. The most effective leaders are attuned to their colleagues’ feelings and perspectives, so practice active listening and show gratitude.

If a colleague or team member is experiencing personal difficulties, acknowledging their challenges privately can make them feel valued and cared for. Empathetic leadership can improve morale, increase dedication and productivity and boost retention.

4. Assert Yourself

Assertive communication is important to ensure your accomplishments are recognized. But what if you’re shy, quiet or introverted? Chen recommends reframing assertiveness as self-advocacy using the ACCT framework:

A sk for what you want because you can’t assume people will know.

sk for what you want because you can’t assume people will know. C ircle back for an answer from a colleague. Be polite but persistent.

ircle back for an answer from a colleague. Be polite but persistent. C elebrate your wins because you’re your own best cheerleader.

elebrate your wins because you’re your own best cheerleader. Turn down requests that will take up too much of your time. You can always promise to help another time—or with another task—when your schedule allows.



Assertiveness takes practice. As you hone this skill, remember that it’s your responsibility to advocate for yourself.

5. Be Calm And Consistent

Conflict at work and in life is inevitable, but remaining calm, composed and consistent gives you a better chance of resolution.

Strategies for remaining calm and consistent include nipping conflicts in the bud. Use the pinch/crunch model, which focuses on raising minor issues with colleagues, friends or family before they become larger conflicts. If this can’t avoid conflict, these additional strategies can help you keep your cool when the need arises:

Take a deep breath and gather your thoughts. This short-circuits the urge to jump into a defensive posture.

Acknowledge the other person and their feelings. “Making the other person feel heard helps make them more receptive to what you have to say,” says Chen.

Best Books On Communication Skills

The following four books are highly recommended if you want to improve your communication skills:

By Kenneth Roman and Joel Raphaelson

Best For: Written Communication Skills

This classic book is great for professionals ranging from entry-level to C-suite executives. It covers how to write clearly, concisely and persuasively for a range of internal and external audiences.

By Jessica Chen

Best For: Verbal Communication Skills

Geared to quiet achievers, Chen offers insight on how to get noticed at work without becoming overly aggressive, sharp-elbowed or boastful.

By James W. Williams

Best For: Nonverbal Communication

Learn how to read other people’s body language and master yours to become a better listener and communicator.

By Cole Nussbaumer Knaflic

Best For: Visual Communication

This essential text shows you how to tell engaging stories with data to create engagement and relay complex information comprehensibly.

How To Be An Effective Communicator In A Nutshell

Mastering communication skills can feel daunting, but the potential benefits for your personal and professional life are well worth it. No one has perfect communication skills and everyone is in the process of learning. Start by building self-awareness to identify areas for improvement and address small conflicts before they escalate. Assert yourself with tact and self-advocacy, and be proactive in seeking growth through mentors, books, classes or coaching. Finally, celebrate your progress along the way—every step toward becoming a more effective communicator is a success.

