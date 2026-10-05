How to Close the Knowing-Doing Gap

You know the follow-up call needs to happen. You know the pricing conversation requires honesty. You know the proposal should have gone out Tuesday. You have known for months. The call is still not made.

So you do the reasonable thing. You buy the course. You listen to the podcast at 1.5x. You take notes on the book about follow-through, which is now the third book you own about follow-through. The knowing–doing gap in your business keeps getting treated like an information shortage, and the treatment keeps not working.

Why More Training Doesn’t Close the Knowing-Doing Gap

We are not under-informed. U.S. organizations spent $102.8 billion on training in 2025, according to Training magazine’s 2025 Training Industry Report —roughly $874 per learner. Add the personal spend on books, courses and coaching programs, and you have an economy built on a flattering premise: The gap between your results and your potential is a gap in what you know.

I watch this up close when I train coaches. The most common client they describe is not confused. She is a consultant with three certifications who still will not raise her prices, or a sales leader who can teach the follow-up system he does not run. More curriculum is the one prescription guaranteed to fail these people because it feeds the comfortable story that they are one insight away from acting.

For high-performers, the gap almost never comes from missing information. Ask yourself the only question that matters here: If you executed everything you already know for 90 days, would your results change? Every top producer I have asked in 30 years of coaching answers “yes.” That answer ends the information theory on the spot. Whatever is stopping you, it is not ignorance.

Intentions Turn Into Action Only About Half the Time

The research is blunt about this. A review by psychologists Peter Gollwitzer and Paschal Sheeran found that people translated their health intentions into action only about 53% of the time. Across 422 studies, intentions explained about 28% of the variance in what people actually did, leaving most of it unexplained.

Sit with that number. A formed, sincere, written-in-the-planner intention might perform about as well as a coin flip. And notice what the failed half is missing. It is not clarity. Those people knew exactly what they intended to do. Something intercepted the handoff between knowing and doing, and whatever it is, another course does not touch it.

What Causes the Knowing-Doing Gap

Here is the reframe I give every coach I train: Stop asking what your client needs to learn and start asking what interrupts them at the moment of action.

Watch what actually happens at 9 a.m. when the follow-up call is due. A feeling arrives—the echo of the last call that went badly. A thought arrives—“not the right time, he’s probably in meetings.” A certainty arrives—“this one’s dead anyway.” None of this is analysis. It is interference: automatic, fast and older than the goal it is blocking. You do not experience it as a belief. You experience it as a reason. Then you open email, and the day swallows the call.

The gap is not between you and the knowledge. It is between you and a sentence that fires in the two seconds before the action, a sentence you have never actually examined because it moves too fast to be seen. Adding information does nothing to it. Catching it does.

How to Close the Knowing-Doing Gap in Four Steps

Pick one action you have known about and not done for at least a month. One. Then run this.

Schedule the moment, not the mood. Put the action at a specific time tomorrow. You are not committing to do it. You are committing to watch what happens when it comes due.

Write down what fires. The instant you feel the swerve toward email or a snack or a different, easier task—stop. Write the exact thought or feeling that showed up. Not a summary. The actual sentence: “If he says no, the pipeline is a fiction and so am I.”

Shrink the sentence. Read it back slowly. Is it true? Has a single “no” ever ended your business? Most interference collapses to a manageable size the moment it is written down because it was engineered to operate in the dark.

Pre-load the handoff. Then use the one tool the intention research validates: an if-then plan that ties the action to a trigger instead of a feeling. “If it is 9 a.m. Tuesday, then I dial Dana before I open email.” In the Gollwitzer and Sheeran review, if-then planning improved goal attainment with a medium-to-large effect across 94 studies. It works because it removes the decision from the moment of interference.

Run that loop on one action this week. Most people need no new information to change their results, which is the best news: The clarity you have been buying is already in the building. What stands between knowing and doing is two seconds long and one sentence wide—and now you know how to catch it.

Featured image from GaudiLab/Shutterstock