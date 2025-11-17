Social scientists have intensively studied happiness—a subject close to everyone’s hearts—over the past decades. Positive psychology, in particular, was founded on the belief that individuals and communities strive to live meaningful and fulfilling lives. Kim Strobel, a happiness coach and the founder of Strobel Education, began delving into the field of positive psychology and happiness research when she was on the path to self-discovery while struggling with a panic disorder. She now employs research-driven strategies to empower others to unlock happiness in their lives.

While studying the field and immersing herself in various practices to gain more knowledge, Strobel learned about the fundamental aspects of happiness based on scientific research, including a study proposing that 50% of people’s long-term happiness is genetically predetermined. External circumstances, including life events and the immediate environment, account for only 10%. This idea challenges the misconception that significant life changes (e.g., graduating college, getting married, etc.) guarantee lasting happiness. Meanwhile, 40% of people’s happiness lies within their control.

Though this research has since been revisited, the insights still debunk the common myths surrounding the pursuit of happiness. For instance, wealth beyond a certain threshold actually has a limited impact on happiness. Similarly, real-life stories of resilient individuals facing the challenges of terminal illnesses who find joy in the midst of their struggles illustrate that there are nuances to understanding happiness.

Though one cannot alter their genetic set point, they can focus on what they can change. This portion encompasses an individual’s daily thoughts, actions and behaviors, providing a practical avenue for increasing long-term happiness. “The main point is that despite enduring hardships, we can return to our baseline happiness levels through adaptation and intentional choices,” Strobel says. “Acknowledging this empowers us to choose happiness over discontent consciously.”

Tired of living in fear while suffering from panic attacks for most of her life without anyone understanding what she was going through, Strobel made a conscious decision to improve her well-being through the help of kind doctors, medication, therapy, research tools and her pursuit of self-mastery. These experiences inspired her—based on her 22 years in education as a fourth-grade teacher, literacy coordinator and curriculum director—to help teachers and school leaders take ownership of their personal and professional wellness by launching Strobel Education.

Everything Strobel does now is driven by her mission to provide educators with vital support for managing stress, developing meaningful relationships and creating more joy in their lives. She is a speaker and educator who has partnered with organizations like the United Nations Global Happiness Summit and the Google Education Summit. Strobel offers various services, including motivational keynotes for in-person and virtual events that capture audiences with her contagious energy and research-based strategies for cultivating happiness. She also provides customized support for teachers, administrators, instructional coaches and content specialists implementing new learning approaches or working toward novel professional goals.

Strobel says she utilizes brain-based strategies in her services, underlining that the journey to happiness involves understanding the interplay between genetics, external circumstances and personal choices. With this knowledge, individuals can navigate life’s challenges, adapt to changing circumstances and intentionally cultivate happiness with what they can control.