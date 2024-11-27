days
Future of Work

JPMorgan Chase CEO Predicts AI Will Enable 3.5-Day Workweeks and 100-Year Lifespans

BYPablo Urdiales Antelo
UPDATED: November 26, 2024
PUBLISHED: November 27, 2024
Breakthrough or burden? AI’s growing role in cutting costs and streamlining operations in the workplace proves a mixed bag—ushering in wins for some and losses for others. In key sectors like sales and software engineering, data shows that “Current generative AI and other technologies have the potential to automate work activities that absorb 60-70% of employees’ time today.” The Brookings Institution predicts that the first signs of AI disruption might be just months away, or could already be “quietly underway right now.”

Rather than viewing AI as a threat, many leaders advocate for seeing it as an opportunity to refine, not replace, our roles. AI has the potential to gently improve output, freeing up time for more meaningful work—a vision that’s gaining traction among both enthusiasts and investors. This shift could unlock new opportunities and, potentially, even reduce the hours we spend on the clock.

JPMorgan Chase CEO encourages an optimistic outlook on AI’s growth

JPMorgan Chase’s CEO Jamie Dimon sees no cause for alarm over the rise of AI. He advises, “people have to take a deep breath” and recognize the potential benefits, speaking to Bloomberg TV this week.  “Technology has always replaced jobs. Your children are going to live to 100 and not have cancer because of technology, and literally they’ll probably be working three and a half days a week,” he added.

Bill Gates has shared a similar outlook, predicting AI could shape a norm of three-day workweeks.

JPMorgan Chase is going all-out on AI, introducing its LLM Suite to 200,000 employees in a bold move toward total integration according to Business Insider. Dimon asserts that the AI revolution has sparked the creation of thousands of specialized roles within the company.

Technology replacing jobs is a long-standing trend, but the rise of AI has created a shift “we are not prepared for,” according to new research, and stands apart from anything we’ve experienced. “Unlike previous automation technologies that primarily affected routine, blue-collar work, generative AI is likely to disrupt a different array of ‘cognitive’ and ‘nonroutine’ tasks,” Brookings Institution explains. Some industries will be hit hard, with workforces shrinking dramatically in the next five years.

Techno-optimism risks ignoring the struggles of half the global workforce

The International Monetary Fund predicts that half the global workforce could benefit from AI integration, while the other half may face challenges such as declining wages and fewer job opportunities. Jobs that seem untouchable today, even those requiring real expertise and experience, may soon contend with AI’s potential.

Silicon Valley billionaire Marc Andreessen used the term “techno-optimism” in a 5,000-word manifesto in 2023, advocating for unlimited technological progress to supercharge markets, energy and democracy. He aligns with business leaders like Dimon, who see AI as a tool to unlock vast potential, dismissing concerns as overblown. Andreessen argues that AI will lead to a “superior way of living” and urges society to embrace the “glory of human ambition,” drawing parallels to past industrial revolutions that opened doors to new prosperity.

Techno-optimism, at its core, is an unwavering belief in progress, but it often overlooks the challenges and risks posed by technology. The roots of techno-optimism can be traced to 19th-century techno-utopian thinkers and fictional writers who, inspired by Darwinian evolution and the machine age, saw unchecked technological growth as a path to centralize human effort and bring about social progress. Similar ideas reemerged in the 1990s with the rise of the World Wide Web, and are resurfacing again now with the advent of AI.

AI integration brings exciting opportunities, and we shouldn’t shy away from what’s inevitable. The secret to success is mastering your craft, adapting and carving out spaces where AI can’t compete. This formula ensures professional growth and, as Dimon suggests, could even pave the way for that three-day workweek we all like the sound of.

Photo courtesy of Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock

Pablo Urdiales Antelo is a news writer with a sharp focus on politics and business. Drawing from his experience in breaking news and pop culture commentary, he offers a comprehensive and international perspective on current affairs, helping audiences decode the complexities of our modern world.

