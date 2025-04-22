Wilderness and Wonder: Joel Anderson’s Artistic Journey Through the National Parks

If you love visiting the American national parks and have collected posters, books or calendars to remember your adventures, you’ve likely seen Joel Anderson’s work. He’s the illustrator, designer and founder of Anderson Design Group (ADG), a Nashville-based design firm renowned for its iconic and cherished national park posters and books. A graduate of the Ringling College of Art and Design, Anderson began his career in agency advertising and has even won an Emmy for his work on the CBS show Hey Vern, It’s Ernest.

In 1993, he co-founded ADG (originally as Anderson Thomas Design) and worked on a wide range of projects, including album covers, book covers, logos, graphic design and branding. Over time, Anderson shifted toward illustration and has since spent much of his career as a designer.

Inspiration and early works

Anderson traces the inspiration for his National Parks poster series back to a trip to Yellowstone National Park with his son, Nathan. At a visitor center, he spotted a replica of an original Work Projects Administration (WPA) poster and was surprised to learn that only 14 had been created for national parks before World War II, as artistic efforts were then redirected toward war propaganda. The discovery sparked an idea to pick up where history left off and bring the timeless charm of vintage park art to a new generation.

“I’ve always been a fan of early Americana and the kind of artwork that was done back in the era because it was before the times of computers. So everything was hand-rendered [and] hand-lettered, and there [were] limited color palettes,” Anderson says. He was drawn to the challenge of creating impactful designs without relying on modern digital tools, which he felt could often lead to overly polished and less organic artwork.

With a team of in-house designers, Anderson embarked on the ambitious goal of creating a poster for each National Park and capturing the beauty of America’s public lands in a way that balanced nostalgia with modern appeal. The project culminated in a full collection of posters—and a book, written by his son, that was published in 2016 to coincide with the National Park Service’s centennial celebration.

Anderson believes that nothing beats experiencing a national park firsthand when it comes to creating artwork that truly captures its spirit. While he can’t visit all 63 parks—there just isn’t enough time—he leans on stock photography and research to fill in the gaps. But he knows that being there in person can make a big difference.

To get an even deeper sense of each park, Anderson loves chatting with park rangers, especially retired ones. They have a lifetime of stories, and since they’re no longer tied to official duties, they’re often open to sharing hidden gems and behind-the-scenes details. He also observes visitors, noting what makes them stop, snap a photo or simply stand in awe. By blending expert knowledge with real-world reactions, he ensures that his art captures not just each park’s beauty but also moments that make them unforgettable to travelers.

A creative metamorphosis

Following its first book’s success, ADG started partnering with licensees to transform their artwork into postcards, souvenirs and gifts to sell in visitor centers. As demand grew, particularly for items like calendars and park-themed merchandise, Anderson realized that ADG needed to expand its team. This led to increased collaborations with other artists.

Around the same time, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, which affected his ability to continue his art. “As my hands became more shaky and I was less able to draw and paint and design myself, I really saw the value of collaborating with other talented artists who could do [these] things,” he adds. This shift was a blessing for him, he says, bringing fresh perspectives and creativity to his work.

Because of this, he collaborated with artists like Kenneth Crane, whose style aligns with Anderson’s vision while still maintaining his own differences. Anderson loves that Crane can visit national parks, take field notes and sketch on-site, which he then transforms into finished pieces. His firsthand experience gives his illustrations an authenticity that’s hard to match.

Wilderness & Wonder

This partnership has been essential in keeping the park series going—and has even led to ADG’s latest project, Wilderness & Wonder: An Illustrated Guide to the 63 American National Parks. The book includes location history, travel tips and even conservation efforts—so whether you’re reliving old adventures or plotting your next escape, it’s a perfect reminder of why we seek out wild places.

When it comes to illustration, Anderson takes an idealistic rather than literal approach, which gives him the freedom to present the parks in their most captivating form. Unlike a photograph that captures a single moment, his illustrations depict aesthetically pleasing moments in time blended together. “We can pick an ideal season of the year [and a] time of the day with the [best] lighting [or] bring an animal into the scene that might not have been there, just making it perfect,” he notes.

He compares this approach to legendary photographers like Ansel Adams, who would wait weeks for the perfect shot. Instead, Anderson can refine and enhance his art over time, crafting a version of the landscape that feels timeless yet resonates with his audience. This artistic flexibility is what makes his work stand out—it’s not just about depicting a park but also about evoking the sense of wonder and nostalgia that national parks inspire.

Crane, a passionate hiker and explorer, set out to visit every park in person for Wilderness & Wonder, capturing their beauty through photography and sketches. As a digital artist, Crane works much faster than traditional painters and usually finishes a piece in a few days instead of weeks or months. That speed makes a big difference, especially compared to other artists whom ADG has collaborated with. Kai Carpenter, for example, created analog paintings that had to be created, shipped, scanned and digitized before they could be used.

Another key difference is the personal element of Crane’s work. “He’s a lot more interested in the intimate experience of a park,” Anderson notes. “He is all about making you wish you were there or helping you understand what he experienced when he was there in person.”

In Wilderness & Wonder, the duo has found the perfect balance of bringing a fresh, modern touch to ADG’s classic style for the next evolution of this beloved series.

Life advice

In spite of everything he’s gone through, Anderson has a heartwarming outlook on facing life’s challenges head-on. “A lot of times, we call something bad because it’s not what we hoped for or… not what we expected,” he says. “But often, something that seems like it’s a bad thing is all also wrapped with a whole bunch of new opportunities and new things that are good.”

Initially, when Anderson received his diagnosis, both he and his wife were devastated and could only imagine the limitations it might impose. However, over time, they realized that his condition brought unexpected blessings.

From a business perspective, Anderson saw the challenge as an opportunity for growth. Rather than focusing on his Parkinson’s, he encouraged his team to excel in their areas of expertise—which, in turn, made the company stronger. “Some things that I might not be able to do, someone else is really good at. And it just helps strengthen and amplify their gifts and their contributions to the group effort,” he says.

When reflecting on his experience, Anderson also became aware of accessibility issues in national parks. Seeing them through the lens of his own challenges, he’s started to advocate for better access for people with disabilities.

“I think, in hindsight, so much good has actually come from this diagnosis,” he says. “I wish I didn’t have it—but on the other hand, I wouldn’t be the person that I’m today without it. So it’s not such a bad thing.”

