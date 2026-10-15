Jessie James Decker Turned Kittenish Into a Multimillion-Dollar Lifestyle Brand

The moment Jessie James Decker realized Kittenish was a real business, she began to cry on a catwalk in Miami. As she walked the runway during Miami Swim Week in one of her own designs, the weight of it landed. “I just couldn’t believe that we were there and that my business had grown from just this little girl with this vision to what it was,” she says. “To this day, I still pinch myself. I can’t believe all the things we’re getting to do.”

That little girl with a vision had been sketching outfits since middle school, dreaming of a fashion line years before she landed a record deal.

Today, Decker–a mother of four, country music singer and songwriter, and four-time cookbook author–presides over a lifestyle brand expanding into Nordstrom, Macy’s and Dillard’s while guarding the direct-to-consumer intimacy that helped it get off the ground.

Why Kittenish Succeeded Where Other Celebrity Fashion Brands Failed

There’s no shortage of celebrity fashion lines. There’s an even longer list of those that no longer exist. Ask Decker what’s kept Kittenish growing while others have fizzled out, and her answer is blunt.

“I don’t give up easily, and I never have,” she says. “If I want to make something happen, I’m going to see it through, and I’m going to make it to the end.”

Kittenish began as a capsule collaboration with an existing label. It was an overnight success, so Decker took it over and relaunched it herself. Going against the advice she was given, she opened a Nashville, Tennessee, boutique. “I was told by every single person, ‘Do not open a brick-and-mortar. They don’t do well,'” she says.

That first year, the store cleared a little over $3 million in sales.

But the brand’s rapid growth also brought chaos: a crashed website, unfulfilled orders and years spent “trying to come up for air,” she says. If Decker could counsel her younger self, the advice would be simple. “Be prepared and have a better game plan,” she says. “I’m a visionary; I’m a creative, [but] I had never started a business before.”

Kittenish Expands From Direct-to-Consumer to Wholesale

For years, Kittenish has run on a direct-to-consumer model that Decker keeps close tabs on. She’s the type of founder who dissects her Shopify data to see who hasn’t ordered lately and why. “I pay attention to every little detail,” she says. “I’m that girl that if I’m on stage at a show, I can tell the person in row 875N is not having a great time. I notice every little thing.”

Now, the brand is moving into wholesale for the first time, a leap that means ceding some of that control. “You have to just trust your wholesale partners and just give it to God and hope for the best,” she says.

The arrangement works well, she says, because the direct-to-consumer side keeps her tethered to her customers while the wholesale business extends the brand’s reach.

How Jessie James Decker Built a Loyal Fan Community

Press Decker on the engine behind Kittenish, and she doesn’t credit a strategy or a retail partner. She gives all the credit to her fans.

“I would attribute all of my success to my fans and my audience. Every single bit of it is because of them,” she says.

Her loyalty to her fan community runs far deeper than metrics. For Decker, it’s much more personal. Growing up in a military family, she moved constantly and never had a hometown or a close circle of childhood friends.

“I lived in 14 different places,” she says. “I don’t have a high school reunion to go to. I don’t have a group of high school girlfriends…. Having this sense of community feels so much more personal to me than just, ‘These are my followers, and these are my fans.' They feel [like] a community to me.”

The brand’s ethos also traces back to her upbringing, when money was tight and the “coolest” clothes were out of reach, she says. With Kittenish, she set out to make pieces that were affordable but still made women feel beautiful. “You slip my pair of jeans on or my dress, you look in the mirror and you feel good about yourself,” she says. “I had an amazing mother [who] instilled such confidence in me and my sister that I just feel like every single girl should have that in their lives.”

Cookbooks, Cookware and Country Music: Decker’s Growing Lifestyle Brand

This year was a banner year for Decker on every front. Beyond the retail expansion, Decker’s fourth cookbook, written in collaboration with her mom and sister, hit shelves in October. Just Feed Me, her cookware line, also rolled out nationwide through a partnership with Walmart.

“If you would’ve told me 20 years ago that I would have a cookware line—like a little Martha Stewart—I’d be like, ‘What? There’s no way,'” she says.

The Just Feed Me designs are unmistakably hers, right down to the strawberries, a nod to her Sicilian relatives who settled in Louisiana as strawberry farmers. “I can promise you if you laid out my cookware with maybe 20 other cookware lines on a big table, you’d come running to mine…. I’m that confident in my cookware line,” she says.

Through it all, music remains a top priority for Decker. It was her first love and the reason she’s in business at all. But at 38 and with multiple other successful ventures under her belt, she approaches music differently now than she did when she was first starting out. “I do go into everything with a business mindset now,” she says.

Decker’s definition of success is expansive and ambitious: a Kittenish garment in every closet, a piece of her cookware in every kitchen and her cookbooks on every table. “I’d love to have a major brand that everyone is a part of,” she says.

For someone who started with a sketchbook and no plan, she’s closer to achieving that dream than she ever imagined.

How Jessie James Decker Decides What Gets a ‘Yes’

Juggling a fashion brand, a cookware brand, cookbooks, a music career and four kids, Decker leans on a simple framework to protect her focus.

Build the pyramid. Decker’s family sits at the top. “If anything interferes with the top of the pyramid, it’s [an] automatic ‘no,'” she says.

Forecast the feeling. Before committing, she imagines how she’ll feel later, following her mother’s rule: “Don’t do anything begrudgingly.”

Divide and conquer. She assigns focus by day–cookware one day, Kittenish the next–and lets her team plan around it.

Know what to refuse. Decker has turned down podcast offers for years. “I have such a precious little bubble that is just so safe in my family.... I don’t know that I want to let anyone else in,” she says.

Images courtesy of Jessie James Decker

This article was first published in the November/December 2026 issue of SUCCESS Magazine. Get your copy here.