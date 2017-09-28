Feeling good is the fuel that drives motivation. That is always your choice and your responsibility. This will help you make that choice.

First, you need a regular routine to get in the feeling good habit. Begin by creating a daily foundation for a mindset that’s open to you feeling good. Start this right before you go to sleep. Believe it or not, the mood you’re in when you wake up has a lot to do with what was on your mind before you closed your eyes to sleep.

Your subconscious mind runs 90 to 95 percent of your life. That’s primarily why so many people wake up with no passion and little enthusiasm. What I mean is that their subconscious has been taken over by the ego and forces of negativity. The remedy for this is to retrain your subconscious with habits that will give you the attitude and motivation to live a successful, happier life.

So every night as you’re getting ready to go to bed, spend a few minutes thinking of all of the things that you were grateful for during that day. This is especially important when you’ve had a bad day and it seems as though there is nothing to give thanks for.

I understand this can take work, especially when negative emotions are getting the best of you, but this is important. Sometimes you just have to push yourself. Maybe you closed a deal with a business associate or had a few laughs with a friend. Maybe you received a compliment. Or maybe you did something nice for someone or someone did something nice for you and it lifted your spirits. It can be as small as a snack you enjoyed or a parking space you snagged. Believe me, you’ll come to find that it’s well worth the effort because you will be creating an attitude of gratitude, a habit that’s conducive to making you feel good and enjoy your life.

As soon as you get under the covers, I want you to relax, take a few deep breaths and take a few moments to program your subconscious by repeating affirmations that begin with I am and I deserve. For example, I am capable of handling any challenge that comes my way. I am smart enough to achieve my goals. I deserve to be successful. I deserve to be prosperous. I deserve to be happy. Use as many as you want.

As you close your eyes to sleep, imagine what it would be like if you had all of the things you wanted in life. It’s important to imagine these as if you already have them. I want you to really get into this. Got it?

Practice shifting into a state of feeling good: As you are getting ready for bed, think of something you were grateful for that day. Then, when you get under the covers, repeat the suggested I am and I deserve affirmations. As you close your eyes, imagine what it would be like if you had all of the things you desire.

Related: You’re Killing It! 15 Quotes for an Unstoppable Attitude