Waking up with positive, infectious energy isn’t as hard as you think. If you’re struggling to make your day a great one, try practicing gratefulness. It could be the thought of the rising sun that warms you, the trees that shade you or even the fact that you woke up to see it all one more time.

To fully embrace the beauty of life, tell yourself how wonderful it is. Convince yourself that this day will be one worth smiling for, and watch how your mindset mirrors your positive thinking.

Get started right now by putting these 15 uplifting affirmations to work.

1. “Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.” ―Ralph Waldo Emerson

2. “If you have good thoughts they will shine out of your face like sunbeams and you will always look lovely.” ―Roald Dahl

3. “Each morning when I open my eyes I say to myself: I, not events, have the power to make me happy or unhappy today. I can choose which it shall be.” ―Groucho Marx

4. “Being miserable is a habit; being happy is a habit; and the choice is yours.” ―Tom Hopkins

5. “I wake up every day and I think, ‘I’m breathing! It’s a good day.’ ” ―Eve Ensler

6. “Waking up this morning, I smile. Twenty-four brand new hours are before me. I vow to live fully in each moment.” ―Thich Nhat Hanh

7. “When you arise in the morning, think of what a precious privilege it is to be alive―to breathe, to think, to enjoy, to love.” ―Marcus Aurelius

8. “Today is a new day. You will get out of it just what you put into it.” ―Mary Pickford

10. “Today will never happen again. Don’t waste it with a false start or no start at all.” ―Og Mandino

11. “This is a wonderful day, I have never seen this one before.” ―Maya Angelou

12. “Every day above earth is a good day.” ―Ernest Hemingway

13. “We know nothing of tomorrow; our business is to be good and happy today.” ―Sydney Smith

14. “If you get up in the morning and think the future is going to be better, it is a bright day. Otherwise, it’s not.” ―Elon Musk

15. “Believe that life is worth living and your belief will help create the fact.” ―William James

Related: 15 Uplifting Quotes for Positive Vibes