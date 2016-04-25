Jaye Smith and her co-authors of Reboot Your Life: Energize Your Career and Life by Taking a Break interviewed 200 people who took between two months and two years away from their careers. Time away was spent on everything from travel to education, recovering from the end of a relationship, caring for loved ones and reconnecting with family.

Not one person regretted his or her sabbatical.

“If you feel like you need a break, a new perspective on your life, take a step back, make a plan and remember: Anything is possible,” says Smith, an executive coach and consultant on career change and retirement.

To get the most out of your time away from your regular routine, Smith lays out these guidelines:

1. Understand your motive.

Are you escaping responsibilities, or consciously adding adventure and meaning to your life? Identify the essence of your drive to take this break—and keep that value at the center of your planning.

2. Plan thoroughly.

One interviewee stepped away from her career with the main goal of visiting Tuscany to learn to cook. She got so swept up in renting a villa and inviting friends to visit that when she arrived, the cooking school was booked. “Have a vision for what you want your trip to look like, and make sure you achieve that,” Smith says.

3. Get buy-in from people in your life.

If you have a spouse or significant other, make sure your plans are very clear to them. “Otherwise they will be very uncomfortable and sabotage your plans,” Smith says.

4. Mind your money.

It may take several years to save enough to take the sabbatical of your dreams, sublet your home and arrange for your bills to be paid. Again, make a plan.

5. Have a vision for your career after your break.

You may be able to return to your position if you communicate your plan with your boss or business partners. If you hope to transition into a new career or job path, start networking for that goal now, and keep those contacts alive during your break.

6. Be careful not to plan too much.

“Some of my clients are so rigid I tell them to stop structuring the experience and go where their hearts lead them—you may need that unstructured time most,” Smith says.

7. Remember: A yearlong hiatus is not the only way to recharge.

Build in shorter breaks, a month-long trip, mindful moments throughout your day, or weekends devoted to reaching meaningful goals.

Related: Rohn: 4 Tips for Setting Powerful Goals