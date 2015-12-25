The core values of our business are also core values of my life. They are curiosity, courage, trust and humbleness. I teach these values to my kids and reinforce them in my daily life.

—Aashish Dalal, co-founder and CEO of ParkWhiz

I value happiness. By keeping this value at the center of my life, I am able to easily make decisions in the best interest of my family, my business and myself. A happy family, a happy home and a happy work environment add up to a happy life.

—Mollie Elkman, owner of Group Two

I value making a difference in life and living with integrity. I always encourage people to try and make a difference in this world. If you give even just a little of yourself, you receive a lot in return. Giving is good for you, it’s good for the soul and it makes you better in everything you do.

—G.J. Hart, CEO of California Pizza Kitchen

Reputation is more important than any other skill set someone can bring to the table. It is something that takes a lifetime to build and one bad decision to destroy. Honesty and integrity are extremely important to me both personally and professionally, and I take pride in always trying to do the right thing even if it’s not easy.

—David Johnson, chief operating officer of Fireman’s Brew

I value trustworthiness and integrity. Those values shape how I conduct myself in interactions with others as well as how we operate as a business. Each of our team members embodies those values as well, which makes my job easier and much more rewarding.

—Ramonna Robinson, president of Ground Floor Media

Become a person others look up to, respect—want to follow. It starts with your values.

This article appears in the January 2016 issue of SUCCESS magazine.