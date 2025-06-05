The Qualities Gen Z and Millennials Want in a Leader

While every new generation brings its own unique challenges to the workplace, none has required as much adaptation from its leaders as millennials and Gen Z. These generations include a fairly broad range of ages, with the youngest Gen Zer being only 13 years old and the oldest millennial being in their mid-40s. Together, they make up more than half the workforce.

According to Deloitte’s 2024 Gen Z and Millennial Survey, 40% of Gen Z and 35% of millennials reported feeling “stressed all or most of the time.” When you consider the sort of changes these generations have experienced, it’s not too hard to understand why. Millennials grew up in a time of immense technological development during the internet revolution. Gen Z, on the other hand, has never experienced life without the World Wide Web at their fingertips.

While their relationship with technology is certainly significant, it’s not the only defining attribute these generations share. Both Gen Z and millennials have faced staggering student debt and economic instability. They’ve been job hunting during unprecedented events like the COVID-19 pandemic and the Great Recession, have witnessed a rapidly shifting political landscape and have dealt with the omnipresence of social media impacting their everyday lives.

If there’s one thing these generations know, it’s how to adapt to changing times. It makes sense, then, that they expect their leaders to do the same, especially when it comes to uprooting traditional workplace standards to better mirror current priorities.

Where Gen Z and millennial expectations differ from their predecessors’

Sense of purpose is a must

For Gen Z and millennials, work isn’t just a way to pay their bills. Career coach Tamanna Ramesh says they “need to see how their work contributes to a greater mission beyond profits.” Deloitte’s survey results agree, stating that 86% of Gen Z and 89% of millennials view a sense of purpose as an important part of their overall job satisfaction and well-being.

Mental health is a top priority

Where previous generations might have been willing to burn the candle at both ends, Gen Z and millennials have spent their formative years watching their parents’ company loyalty be rewarded with poor work-life balance and frequent layoffs. Perhaps not surprisingly, the younger generations are less likely to sacrifice their mental or physical health for a job. This can include maintaining a balanced life outside of work, expecting mental health resources to be provided by the company and knowing they will not be facing discrimination or harassment just for being who they are.

Regular feedback is a reassurance

Generational strategist Sarah Sladek says that millennials were “raised to be high achievers” but Gen Z was “raised to compete.” Because both spent their formative years in times of such uncertainty, they were instilled with the idea that they must be measurably “good” in order to succeed in life. Receiving regular feedback is one way they can gauge whether they’re on track. The desire for feedback isn’t some vain need for a pat on the back—it’s a way to help younger generations feel secure in their jobs and less stressed about whether they might unexpectedly be without a paycheck.

How to lead the next generations

For those leading Gen Z and millennial employees, there are a few areas that are worth focusing on. As a plus, all of these suggestions are likely to benefit your more seasoned employees, too.

Pay them what they’re worth

Everyday expenses like groceries and rent are sky-high, and for younger generations, less time in the workforce means having less of a security net to fall back on. According to a survey by Checkr, 51% of Gen Z and 47% of millennials reported that they’d be job hunting in 2025 if they didn’t receive a raise. In addition, Deloitte found that “45% of Gen Zs and 36% of millennials say they have either a part- or full-time paying side job,” and that the top reason they had these additional jobs was because they needed the secondary income. As a leader, it’s vital to make sure your younger employees are being paid a livable wage—and equitably—so they can thrive in their geographic location.

Offer flexible work arrangements

The ability to adjust a work schedule or setup is heavily valued by both generations. Sladek notes that “millennials ask for [flexibility], but Gen Z are really demanding it.” Hybrid and remote work options are great ways to offer more flexibility to employees, as are adapted schedules that let workers do individual work when they are most focused. It helps those who have outside responsibilities like kids or caregiving and ensures that you receive the high-quality work you need from them.

Offer (and ask for) regular feedback

Every employee wants to feel appreciated, but for these generations, positive feedback offers a reassurance that their job isn’t in danger and may help lower their overall stress level. According to Deloitte, 51% of Gen Z and 53% of millennials list a lack of recognition as one of their top stressors at work. In addition, Sladek says this is “the first time in history when every generation has something to learn and something to teach.” As a leader, asking your employees for feedback can help increase trust. Just be sure to listen without getting defensive to ensure that employees continue to feel comfortable sharing feedback in the future.

Help them grow

According to Teresa Albino, a strategic services and talent enablement manager, Gen Z and millennials have an “expectation for ongoing development and upskilling.” As those who are still newer in their careers, mentorships and company-sponsored development opportunities are great ways to keep them engaged and help them become the leaders of tomorrow.

Authentically welcome diverse points of view

Fostering a truly collaborative environment means creating a space where all perspectives are heard, respected and understood. Gen Z has the highest racial diversity and highest percentage of LGBTQ+ identities, and for them, encouraging a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace is non-negotiable.

Ditch the hierarchy

For Gen Z and millennials, a job title isn’t enough to command respect or elicit trust. Considering they’ve spent most of their working lives able to speak directly to our nation’s leaders via social media, fancy job titles just aren’t going to inspire awe the way they once might have. Instead, focus on ways that your actions, results and treatment of your employees can demonstrate why you’re the right person to lead the team.

Be transparent

Operating with transparency is one of the most important ways a leader can build a feeling of psychological safety for Gen Z and millennials. As generations who grew up with infinite information just a click away, they are used to checking facts and want to see things for how they really are.

Message more, call less

Both Gen Z and millennials prefer texting, emails and instant messaging systems over phone calls and meetings. According to Albino, “they appreciate efficiencies and leaders who value their time and know when a meeting could actually just be an email.”

Maintain good boundaries between work and home

Given the importance of mental health for these generations, it’s natural that they don’t love having their nonwork time interrupted with stressful phone calls or emails. Here, it’s important to lead by example. Showing you can maintain good boundaries yourself is the best way to reassure employees that work shouldn’t follow them home. If an email can wait until the next morning, it should—for their sake, as well as your own.

To learn more about adapting to different work styles, register for SUCCESS® Leadership Lab, a dynamic, 18-day virtual course for rising leaders who want to lead with clarity, influence and confidence. This hybrid experience combines expert-led lessons with live coaching to provide you with practical tools to build trust with your team, navigate chaos and crises, shape a healthy, driven work culture and more. Secure your spot today.

This article originally appeared in the May 2025 issue of SUCCESS+ magazine. Photo by AnnaStills/Shutterstock.