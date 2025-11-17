As the saying goes, “time is money.” According to Nick Mirisis, CEO of Hometown, time is more than a currency—it’s the foundation of sustainable long-term business success.

Founded in 2016, Hometown has rapidly evolved under Mirisis’ leadership into a leading platform for digital ticketing, event management and online fundraising, serving over 6,000 K-12 schools and universities nationwide. Whether it’s the electric atmosphere of a Friday night football game or the harmonious notes of a spring concert, Hometown streamlines event operations from start to finish.

Since becoming CEO of Hometown, Mirisis has mastered the art of time management. He’s leveraged this mastery to build strong connections—internally and with customers—to drive business success. Hometown’s services dramatically reduce the time spent on event promotion, management and logistics. This allows organizers to focus on creating unforgettable experiences for passionate students and families.

Mirisis, with his keen understanding of time management, has positioned Hometown as an indispensable ally for schools grappling with antiquated, time-intensive ticket sales and event revenue management processes. Hometown’s turnkey solution reflects Mirisis’ philosophy that time saved for schools is an investment in education.

As CEO, Mirisis has evolved his approach to problem-solving. Rather than being the first to jump in, he now focuses on empowering his team to handle challenges. This shift allows him to use his time more efficiently while developing employees’ skills.

Mirisis recognizes the opportunity cost of how he spends his time and he focuses on “working on the business, not in the business.” This approach allows him to step back and see the bigger picture, ensuring that Hometown’s strategies align with the real-world needs of their customers. He encourages his team to spend time “getting out of the building” to experience what their customers do on a daily basis, understanding that time spent in the field yields invaluable insights.

His strategic use of time extends to how he structures feedback and improvement processes. He encourages his team to spend time enacting a “360 approach” to gathering insights. This means listening not just to decision makers, but to everyone involved in the event process—from athletic directors to coaches, coordinators, fundraising leaders, parents and fans. This comprehensive feedback loop ensures that Hometown’s time and resources are invested in improvements that make a real difference at every level of their services.

Mirisis’ philosophy resonates deeply with partners like Rob Eckenrode, Athletic Director at Nordonia High School, who praises Hometown’s responsiveness and dedication. “Nick and his team have been incredible partners,” Eckenrode said. “Their ability to quickly address our concerns and implement solutions, both in-person and remotely, has saved us countless hours and significantly improved our event management processes.”

Eckenrode’s testimonial is one of many highlighting Mirisis’s leadership style and time management skills. Under Mirisis’ guidance, Hometown has cultivated a level of trust and collaboration that goes beyond the typical vendor-client dynamic.

One of Mirisis’ key time management strategies is making relationship-building a constant on the calendar. For him, relationship-building is not just a task—it’s the most valuable use of time. And how you spend your time, according to Mirisis, reflects your priorities.

“Whatever amount of time is being dedicated to relationship building, add more,” he says.

Mirisis looks beyond himself when it comes to time management—he actively encourages his team at Hometown to invest in continuous improvement. He dedicates time to learning new skills that enhance both his potential and that of his employees, recognizing that prioritizing personal growth directly contributes to Hometown’s overall success. Mirisis also makes sure to meet with potential clients, stay updated on EdTech trends and participate in leadership training—activities that enhance both his own capabilities and those of his team.

Even leisure activities are intentional. Mirisis considers their opportunity costs and ensures they provide either valuable relaxation or creative space for strategic thinking. For perspective, many Hometown employees regularly attend athletic events funded, managed or ticketed by their platform – another example of time allotted to interacting with customers. This balanced approach ensures that downtime serves a dual purpose: rest and strategic planning.

For leaders looking to emulate Mirisis’ success, the key lies in recognizing that time is more than just a resource to be managed—it’s a reflection of priorities and values. By permanently writing in time for relationship-building, in-person client engagement and feedback sessions, executives can leverage time management to drive revenue and overall business success.