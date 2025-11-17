When a firm strives to care about their clients and fights hard to seek justice, it can begin counteracting common assumptions around lawyers. That’s the kind of community and family-first atmosphere that Brad Huffman, Senior Partner Attorney, encourages at his injury law firm, Huffman & Huffman Brothers-in-Law.

The firm has over 50 years of personal injury law history and advocating for accident victims and their families, and they have aimed to do so with care and integrity. Huffman & Huffman’s motto, “Let our family help your family,” reinforces those values.

Meet the Family

So, how did Huffman & Huffman Brothers-in-Law come about? Brad Huffman, inspired by his older brother Charlie, pursued a career in law, and together they built a personal injury law firm dedicated to serving Coastal Virginia and beyond. Today, that legacy continues as Brad Huffman’s two sons carry on the family tradition—one working in the firm’s marketing department and the other currently attending law school with plans to join the practice upon graduation.

The firm is also home to many close-knit connections. The office manager, a paralegal and an accounting specialist are family, and the firm is full of experienced injury attorneys that share a deep commitment to treating clients like their own family. Regardless of last name and familial ties, each member of the Huffman & Huffman team embodies the family-focused values the firm was built on—caring for clients and colleagues alike with dedication and respect.

The Huffman Keys to Success

Brad Huffman has always believed in compassionate legal advocacy, which he’s worked to employ in his 43 years as a licensed attorney. Brad Huffman has been recognized by the National Trial Lawyers Association as a Top 40 Lawyer in Virginia. Additionally, he has achieved the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell and the Martindale-Hubbell Client Distinction Award for his superior quality of service, responsiveness and communication.

Huffman & Huffman Brothers-in-Law believes in never compromising on their core values. This means treating clients like family and offering genuine care, support and community involvement.

Potential clients may ask how Huffman & Huffman approaches clients to stay true to those values. First and foremost, the firm makes sure that new clients have their initial consultation with an attorney, not an intake specialist. The Huffman brothers promise a personal approach that hinges on integrity, professionalism and a genuine commitment to doing what’s right. Huffman & Huffman prioritizes open, accessible communication—making it easy to connect by phone, not just digitally. The firm also continues to meet with new clients in person when preferred, providing personalized support and guidance.

Huffman & Huffman wants clients to know that they are not just a case number—they’re individuals deserving of compassion, respect and an experienced car accident lawyer when it comes to motor vehicle accidents.

Committed to Making the Roads a Better, Safer Place

Huffman & Huffman believes that it’s integral to give back to the community. The firm is a community partner dedicated to supporting the underserved and promoting safer roads. In fact, Huffman won the John T. Hanna Award for Traffic Safety Excellence in Hampton Roads for 2022-2023.

The firm has also been a long-time supporter of Drive Safe Hampton Roads—a non-profit dedicated to reducing vehicle crashes. They help fund the organization’s Sober Ride program, which provides discounted Lyft rides on holidays known for high rates of drunk driving incidents.

In short, the firm helms safe driving initiatives like public service campaigns and raises awareness about distracted driving through TV spots, radio and billboards. This helps show the firm’s dedication to using their platform for advocacy and reinforces their mission to protect and serve the people of Coastal Virginia.

A Philanthropic Focus

Huffman & Huffman’s philanthropic efforts go beyond road safety. The firm volunteers with and financially supports local food banks, including the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank and the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. They also contribute to THRIVE Peninsula and similar organizations that provide essential resources to those in need.

In addition, the firm donates to CHKD (Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters) during the holidays, supports the Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA), contributes to the Roc Solid Foundation through the Iron Order Motorcycle Club’s fundraiser and participates in fundraising events like the Legal Food Frenzy and the Mayflower Marathon.

The injury attorneys at Huffman & Huffman Brothers in Law endeavor to care about the clients and community. This is indicated through their commitment to providing compassionate and personalized legal representation to each client they serve and their active support for local charitable organizations.

The firm has offices in Virginia Beach and Newport News. Potential clients throughout Hampton Roads and across Virginia can book a free case evaluation and learn more about the firm on the Huffman & Huffman Brothers-in-Law website.

The information provided in this article is for general informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended as legal, financial, medical, or professional advice. Readers should not rely solely on the content of this article and are encouraged to seek professional advice tailored to their specific circumstances. We disclaim any liability for any loss or damage arising directly or indirectly from the use of, or reliance on, the information presented.