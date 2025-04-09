How to Find Freelance Jobs as a Stay-At-Home Parent

Nobody should have to choose between being there for their family and contributing financially. Yet, this is a common struggle for many stay-at-home parents. The good news? There are flexible jobs for stay-at-home moms and dads that let you work on your terms.

This guide will show you how to find freelance jobs that fit your schedule, so you can finally strike a balance between working and parenting.

Freelancing for Stay-At-Home Parents at a Glance

Traditional 9-to-5 jobs may provide stability, but they often come with rigid schedules, long commutes and limited flexibility, which makes it challenging for parents to balance work and family. Freelancing provides stay-at-home moms and dads with flexible work options that allow them to balance career growth and family responsibilities, working independently and choosing projects that fit their schedules.

As more parents seek better work-life balance, flexible jobs for stay-at-home moms and dads—including freelancing—are gaining popularity. In fact, many are now negotiating flexible work arrangements to gain greater control over their careers while staying present for their families.

Common Freelance Jobs for Stay-At-Home Parents

Freelancers work in various industries, depending on their skills and interests. Popular freelance jobs for stay-at-home parents include:

Writing and Editing – Content writing, copywriting and proofreading

Graphic Design – Creating logos, marketing materials and website designs

Virtual Assistance – Managing emails, scheduling and administrative tasks

Customer Service – Call center or online support

Social Media Management – Running social media accounts for businesses

Brand Ambassador – Partnering with specific brands and building communities to promote brands and their products

Programming and Web Development – Building and maintaining websites or apps

Accounting or Bookkeeping – Financial record-keeping, reports, processing transactions or other accounting or bookkeeping duties

Coaching or Consulting – Use your background to provide coaching in an area where you have skills and knowledge, from health to writing to life coaching. Some topic specialities require certain coaching certifications.

Marketing – Branding, SEO, communications and other marketing tasks

Travel Consultant – Planning and booking travel arrangements

Online Teacher or Tutor – Teach courses or tutor studies in online course settings or virtually one-on-one

Transcriptionist – Converting audio files into typed data

Prompt Engineers – Working with specific businesses on AI results or helping to improve AI tools

Photography – Can range from in-person photo sessions with individuals or families to online stock photography

Let’s explore how to get started in the world of freelancing for stay-at-home parents.

Quick Tip: Parents working from home may also want to consider traditional side hustles like pet-sitting, childcare, sales and event planning, too. Online tools and technology can make managing these freelance jobs simpler than in past decades.

7 Key Tips on How to Freelance as a Parent

Figuring out how to work as a stay-at-home parent might seem overwhelming at first, but with the right approach and platforms, you can build a profitable career while managing your home. 77% of freelancers report better work-life balance and higher job satisfaction compared to traditional workers, proving that freelancing isn’t just flexible—it’s enjoyable.

Here are some practical steps on how to freelance as a parent:

1. Identify Your Skills and Strengths

Before diving into freelancing, start by recognizing what you’re already good at. Many jobs for stay-at-home dads and moms require skills you use daily—like communication, organization or problem-solving. Whether you have a knack for writing, customer service, graphic design or social media management, there’s likely a freelance opportunity that fits your strengths.

Here are a few tips on how to choose the right skills for your freelance work:

Assess your daily tasks – What do you naturally enjoy doing? Are you great at storytelling, managing emails or creating social media content?

Leverage past work experience – Your previous jobs, even in different sectors, may have equipped you with transferable skills that work well in freelancing.

Take a skills assessment test – Online tests can help you evaluate your strengths and uncover new skills.

Explore industry trends – Research growing freelance industries to see where your skills align with high-demand opportunities.

Need more inspiration? Check out how some of these successful mompreneurs built thriving freelance businesses.

2. Hone Your Skills

Natural talent is great, but refining your skills will set you apart in the competitive freelance market. Take advantage of free and affordable courses on platforms like LinkedIn Learning, Udemy, Coursera and Skillshare to sharpen your expertise.

If possible, earn certifications to boost your credibility and make your portfolio stand out. Not only will this build your confidence, but it will also increase your chances of landing high-quality freelance jobs.

3. Choose the Right Freelance Job

If you’ve been asking yourself, “How can I start freelancing?” and thinking about skills, it’s also key to consider what makes a great fit for you. A successful freelance job isn’t just about what you enjoy—it’s also about what’s in demand and fits your lifestyle.

Consider Your Availability

How can you find freelance jobs that fit your schedule? It can take some thought and planning before jumping in. Your work hours will also help determine the type of freelance job that suits you best. Ask yourself:

What hours can I commit to working?

Do I need complete flexibility, or can I manage a part-time schedule?

Will I have any child care help, or do I need to figure out how to freelance as a parent during kids’ downtime? (When children are napping, at school, during activities or extracurriculars, etc.)

If you need full flexibility, consider jobs like freelance writing, transcription or graphic design that may let you set your own hours. If you can only commit to part-time work, roles like virtual assistance or customer support may be a better fit.

Focus On In-Demand Jobs

The freelance market is competitive, so choosing high-demand roles increases your chances of success. Recent trends show that some of the most in-demand freelance jobs for stay-at-home moms and dads include:

Online Tutoring

Virtual Assistance

Copywriting

Social Media Marketing

Consider Which Freelancing Jobs Are Best for Beginners

If you’re new to freelancing, start with jobs that have a low barrier to entry, such as:

Virtual Assistance – Managing emails, scheduling and data entry for businesses.

Content Writing – Creating blog posts, product descriptions or social media content.

Transcription – Converting audio files into written text.

Social Media Management – Scheduling and curating posts for small businesses.

Choosing the right job from the start will help you ease into the world of freelancing parents while balancing your home life.

4. Build a Portfolio and Online Presence

To attract potential clients and help yourself stand out among top freelance jobs with flexible hours, you’ll need a way for them to find you. Building an online presence is essential for showcasing your work and skills.

Here’s how to get started:

Set up profiles on job platforms like Upwork, Fiverr and Freelancer. These platforms offer a great way to get your foot in the door and gain experience.

on job platforms like Upwork, Fiverr and Freelancer. These platforms offer a great way to get your foot in the door and gain experience. Create a personal website to highlight your portfolio and services. This will act as your digital business card and give clients a direct way to contact you.

to highlight your portfolio and services. This will act as your digital business card and give clients a direct way to contact you. Leverage social media—use platforms like LinkedIn, Instagram and X to share your expertise, interact with others in your industry and build your network.

5. Set Up Your Home Workspace

Freelance jobs for stay-at-home moms and dads could also benefit dedicated workspace for your tasks. It offers privacy and a specific area to handle freelance tasks. Setting up a designated workspace can also help minimize distractions and encourage kids or other family members to respect your work hours and workspace.

Quick Tip: Since staying flexible is key for freelancing parents, you may also consider equipment and tools to help you work on the go.

6. Find Your First Client

Leverage personal connections and referrals to get started as a freelancer. Let your friends and close network know what you do, then start putting your craft out there and building a bigger network. Join Facebook communities and LinkedIn job groups, and regularly check job boards to find potential clients.

7. Get Support From Other Freelancing Parents

It can be challenging to navigate both your family life and freelance work. Gain support, get encouragement and find new ideas by joining communities like Doing It For The Kids or Freelance Mom designed for freelancing parents.

Top Skilled Platforms for Parents Working From Home

To land some top gigs as a working parent, you need to invest in learning some necessary skills and continue to hone these skills. These platforms provide courses, certifications and hands-on training to help you maintain and grow your skills as a working parent:

LinkedIn Learning

LinkedIn is currently the world’s largest professional networking platform, boasting over 900 million members across more than 200 countries and regions. It is a smart idea to get professional skills to boost your resume and portfolio on LinkedIn. LinkedIn Learning offers certifications in business, writing and other soft skills, which you can leverage to stand out from the crowd.

Google Digital Garage

If you have chosen the tech or marketing niches, then you will find a lot of valuable courses and certifications on Google Digital Garage. Most of these certifications are free, and the rest are quite affordable. As a renowned company, Google’s certifications are respected, so this could be a valuable asset.

Hubspot Academy

Hubspot is a great place to find courses on SEO, content marketing, email marketing and customer service. Businesses also value Hubspot certifications, so you can use this to your advantage.

Coursera

Coursera offers industry-recognized courses from universities like Yale and Stanford. Whether you want to master content writing, digital marketing, coding or project management, you can find structured programs with certifications to boost your credibility.

These platforms provide skills and certifications that will help stay-at-home moms and dads enter the job market with confidence, land higher-paying jobs and thrive as working parents.

Where to Find Jobs for Stay-At-Home Moms and Dads

Finding the right job as a working parent starts with knowing where to look. Whether you’re a writer, virtual assistant, customer service rep or designer, these platforms cater to remote workers of all experience levels.

1. Upwork – Best for Freelancers of All Skill Levels

Upwork is one of the largest freelance marketplaces, offering jobs in writing, marketing, graphic design, programming and virtual assistance. You can bid on projects or land long-term contracts with businesses.

2. Fiverr – Best for Selling Your Services

Fiverr lets you list services (called “gigs”) in categories like copywriting, voice-over work, social media management and video editing. Clients come to you based on your profile, making it great for those who want to set their rates.

3. LinkedIn – Best for Networking and Professional Jobs

LinkedIn is a powerful tool to find professional work. You can find listed jobs from different companies and apply to them, you can also reach out to potential clients, form a rapport with them, network smartly and eventually send them an offer. The possibilities on LinkedIn are endless.

4. We Work Remotely – Best for Remote-Only Jobs

We Work Remotely exclusively lists remote jobs in fields like customer support, marketing and tech. It’s a good option to find jobs for stay-at-home parents looking for flexible schedules.

5. Remote.co – Best for Work-From-Home Jobs in Various Industries

Remote.co offers job listings in customer service, healthcare, tech, business administration and other relevant remote positions. It is great for those looking for stable remote positions beyond traditional freelancing.

Compare these platforms and consider the different factors:

Platform Pricing Model Type of Work Competition Level Payment Process Upwork 10% service fee on earnings (will change to a variable fee starting May 1, 2025 Freelance gigs (writing, design, dev, etc.) High (bidding system) Payments via Upwork (direct deposit, PayPal, etc.) Fiverr 20% commission on each sale Small to mid-size gigs (starting at $5) High (gig-based marketplace) Payments via Fiverr (PayPal, bank transfer, etc.) LinkedIn Free & paid version (LinkedIn ProFinder) Full-time, freelance, and contract jobs Medium (depends on networking) Payments handled outside the platform We Work Remotely Employers pay to list jobs Remote full-time & freelance jobs Low (job board, no bidding) Payments handled outside the platform Remote.co Employers pay to post jobs Remote full-time & freelance jobs Low (curated job board) Payments handled outside the platform

What Are the Highest-Paid Freelance Jobs for Parents to Consider?

Freelancing offers opportunities at every skill level, but some roles command significantly higher pay. What is the highest-paid freelance job? The answer varies based on expertise, industry demand and experience.

However, some of the most lucrative freelance jobs in 2025 that today’s parents might want to consider include:

Software Development & Programming – Developers who specialize in in-demand languages like Python, JavaScript and AI earn top rates.

– Developers who specialize in in-demand languages like Python, JavaScript and AI earn top rates. Blockchain & Cybersecurity – Experts in blockchain technology, ethical hacking and data security are highly sought after.

– Experts in blockchain technology, ethical hacking and data security are highly sought after. Digital Marketing & SEO Consulting – Businesses pay premium rates for specialists who can drive traffic and increase conversions.

– Businesses pay premium rates for specialists who can drive traffic and increase conversions. Copywriting & Sales Funnel Strategy – High-converting copywriters specializing in email sequences and landing pages can earn six figures.

– High-converting copywriters specializing in email sequences and landing pages can earn six figures. Video Editing – With the rise of video content, skilled editors are in high demand.

While these jobs offer high earning potential, they often require specialized skills and experience.

Build Your Career On Your Terms

Freelance jobs for stay-at-home moms offer more than just a paycheck—they provide the flexibility to balance career growth with family life. Whether you’re launching a new career, sharpening your skills or securing consistent work, there are opportunities to go after.

As more companies embrace the future of flexible work models, working parents have greater opportunities to thrive. Don’t limit yourself because you’re a parent. By considering your skill set, time constraints, what freelance jobs are on-demand and prioritizing support and self-care, you can manage family life and freelancing.

This article was updated April 2025. Photo by Marina April/Shutterstock.com.