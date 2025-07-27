The traditional five-day workweek has long been the standard for most companies, but that norm is beginning to shift. Fueled by changes in how we work, a growing awareness of burnout and employee demand for more flexibility, a new approach is gaining attention: the four-day workweek.

What once seemed like a fringe experiment is now making headlines. Global trials, company policies and early data are showing that working less can sometimes mean getting more done. But while the advantages are appealing, the path isn’t always straightforward. The benefits of a four-day workweek are promising, but it comes with its own set of challenges and considerations.

In this article, we’ll explore what the four-day workweek actually looks like and how it’s playing out in real-world scenarios. Plus, discover the pros and cons and how businesses can approach implementing it thoughtfully.

What Is a Four-Day Workweek?

At its core, a four-day workweek means fewer days spent working without a cut in pay or productivity; 80% time, 100% pay and productivity. The flexibility of the model is part of its growing appeal, especially as more organizations lean into results-driven, employee-focused cultures. In practice, it can take a few different forms.

There is the 32-hour model, in which employees work eight hours a day for four days each week, reducing total weekly hours from 40 to 32. Some companies, however, use a compressed model, in which workers still clock 40 hours across four longer days.

Some businesses close on Fridays, giving everyone a long weekend. Others rotate teams to ensure there’s always coverage. Yet others only adopt the schedule seasonally, especially in slower months.

Who’s Trying the Approach—and Why?

The four-day week is no longer just a startup experiment. Iceland and the United Kingdom have run large-scale pilots, with results showing that productivity stayed the same or improved— while employee wellbeing increased significantly. Iceland led a major four-day workweek trial from 2015 to 2019, involving 2,500 workers with no pay cuts. The pilot was a major success, boosting productivity and wellbeing. As a result, about 90% of the country’s workforce now benefits from shorter hours or more flexible schedules. In a 2022 UK trial, more than 92% of participating companies continued with the new schedule after the pilot ended.

Tech companies such as Buffer and Kickstarter have implemented four-day workweeks permanently. Basecamp has a four-day week during the summer season. These companies report better focus and happier teams. The draw is clear: improved work-life balance strategies, less burnout and more efficient workflow—without sacrificing performance.

Benefits of a Four-Day Work Schedule for Work-Life Balance

One of the most surprising outcomes reported by early adopters of the four-day workweek is increased productivity. With less time available, teams tend to work more efficiently, stay focused and reduce unnecessary tasks. Companies are also seeing improvements in employee wellbeing and operational costs. The benefits go beyond just working less—they’re about working smarter.

A four-day workweek offers several benefits for both employees and employers. By working fewer hours, employees often become more focused and efficient. This can lead to higher productivity and reduced time wasted in unnecessary meetings. This extra day off each week can also contribute to improved mental health, allowing individuals to rest, recharge and maintain a healthier work-life balance.

In addition, organizations may see a drop in absenteeism, as well-rested and more satisfied employees taking fewer sick days. For companies with physical offices, the shorter week can result in cost savings on utilities and supplies. Offering a four-day workweek can also strengthen recruitment and retention efforts. It’s an attractive perk that draws in top talent and helps keep current employees engaged and committed.

The Challenges of the Approach

Despite its potential, the four-day week doesn’t work for every business. One major concern is maintaining customer service levels. In industries that rely on quick responses or continuous client support, being unavailable one extra day a week may not work. Companies might need to rotate schedules or restructure teams to avoid any potential gaps in coverage.

Team coordination can also become more complex, especially in organizations that work across time zones. With less shared availability, collaboration needs to be intentional and well-organized.

Another risk is simply moving the stress of a five-day week into four. If expectations aren’t adjusted, employees might feel pressured to cram more into each day, leading to exhaustion. Ultimately, this could defeat the purpose of the shorter schedule in the first place. Without clear boundaries and careful planning, the four-day model can turn into four very long days.

From a leadership perspective, there may also be concerns. There may be hesitation about shifting away from a traditional model. Concerns about performance, accountability or even perception from clients or investors can put companies off. That’s why piloting the idea before rolling it out fully is often the smartest path forward.

How to Try a Four-Day Workweek Without Disrupting Your Business

Before committing fully to a four-day schedule, many organizations find success by starting small. A well-planned pilot program allows teams to test the concept, gather feedback and make informed decisions about making it long-term.

Define a Clear Trial Period

Launching a three- to six-month pilot gives your team time to adjust, track progress and identify challenges. It also keeps the commitment low-risk while still allowing for meaningful insights.

Set Specific Goals

Decide what you want to achieve. Are you aiming to improve employee well-being? Increase productivity? Reduce turnover? Clear objectives will guide how you measure impact and make adjustments.

Communicate the Purpose

Transparency is key. Let employees know why you’re exploring a four-day week and how they can share feedback during the trial. Involve them in the process so they feel invested in the outcome.

Revisit and Streamline Workflows

A shorter week works best when teams are given the tools to work smarter. Use this opportunity to remove inefficiencies and automate things where possible while cutting down on unnecessary meetings. Giving teams more control can lead to better focus and output.

Stay Flexible Across Teams

Not every department will be able to operate the same way. Some roles may need to maintain traditional hours, like those tied to customer service or communication. A flexible, team-by-team approach usually works better than a one-size-fits-all policy.

Measuring Results and Looking Ahead

Once your pilot is up and running, tracking the right data is what makes it meaningful. You don’t need to overcomplicate it—just focus on what matters.

Keep an Eye on Key Metrics

Ask questions like the following to consider key metrics:

Productivity – Are tasks getting done on time?



Employee engagement – Are people more motivated?



Customer satisfaction – Any impact on service or response time?



Turnover or retention – Are people staying longer?



Ask Your Team Some Honest Questions

Consider asking your team simple questions to gauge their reactions to the pilot. For example:

How’s it going?



What’s working?



What’s frustrating?



What would make it better?



This kind of feedback is just as valuable as the numbers.

Refine Your Process

Use what you learn to fine-tune the setup. You might decide to:

Let teams choose whether to opt in.



Stagger days off to ensure coverage.



Redefine how you measure performance.



The goal isn’t to get everything perfect—it’s to build a version of the four-day week that fits your team, culture and business needs.

Don’t Forget to Share the Wins

If the pilot is going well, talk about it. Share updates with leadership and the rest of the company or even publicly. It builds trust internally and shows you’re forward-thinking as an employer.

Is the Four-Day Workweek the Future?

The four-day workweek isn’t just about working less—it’s about working better. For companies willing to rethink the status quo, it offers a new path. This technique could mean more balanced, engaged, happy and productive teams. But it’s not a quick fix, and it’s not for every business. Successful implementation requires thoughtful planning and a willingness to learn.

As the future of work trends continue to evolve, one thing is clear: the companies that thrive will be the ones that adapt. Whether that means cutting a day, rethinking hours or simply giving people more control over their time, the conversation around work is changing—and that’s a good thing.

Now might be the right time to ask some questions. Maybe it’s not “Can we afford to try this?” but “What happens if we don’t?” Maybe it’s time to learn from early adopters and explore your own four-day workweek pilot program!

