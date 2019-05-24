6 Personal Strategies for Overcoming Self-Doubt

I always say, “All you can do is the best you can do each day.” When I am having moments of self-doubt, I can always go to my business partner, Courtney Spritzer, or look out on our team of hardworking and dedicated employees, and find comfort that we are in this together.

—Stephanie Cartin, co-founder; Socialfly, co-host, The Entreprenista podcast

I remember that I built this company. I find strength in looking back on all the amazing things I’ve done with my life—including raising my incredible daughter!

—Erica Douglass, co-owner, VP marketing, 1Up Repairs

I try to give myself some time. If I feel doubt, I’ll see if I can delay making a decision for 24 hours. During this time, I focus on the basics, like eat, exercise and sleep, and then see if I still have doubt the next day. If I do, usually I can more clearly articulate why and take the right next steps. The key is to not let doubt prevent you from making important decisions entirely.

—Harj Taggar, CEO, Triplebyte

I can’t allow myself to get bogged down by negative thoughts. When things get rough, I get out and exercise, get more sleep and focus on a positive outcome.

—Jakki Liberman, founder, Bumkins

I overcome self-doubt by taking stock of my accomplishments, trusting my instincts and connecting with colleagues, family and friends. While these strategies help me work through uncertainty, I feel it’s a natural part of human existence. Confidence is a muscle that can be built up over time and I find value in opportunities to strengthen it.

—Rachel Lipson, founder, CEO, Blue Balloon Songwriting for Small People

I take a deep breath and remind myself there is always a solution. Change is inevitable, so sometimes those solutions have to evolve based on new information. Every problem can be solved, but we have to stay flexible and open.

—Eleanor Hong, chief marketing and strategy officer, Smart & Final

This article originally appeared in the Summer 2019 issue of SUCCESS magazine.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

