A Day in the Life of Debbie Gibson and Her Creative Process

Debbie Gibson was only 18 when her breakout ballad “Lost in Your Eyes” hit the No. 1 spot on the charts. Sometimes, songs just drop out of the sky like that one did when she wrote it after class when she was in high school.

She was in Peru earlier this year when she and the song had a full-circle moment. “I’m in this arena full of people, and I can hear them singing along,” she says. “So, when I was done doing ‘Lost in Your Eyes’ with my full band, I said, ‘I want you guys to sing now.’ And I just played the piano, and it’s [an] arena full of people singing the entire song, top to bottom, every note, every word, every riff.

“In this chapter of my life, moments like that have more meaning.”

Debbie Gibson’s Memoir and Her Second Act

And Gibson is writing more than just songs these days. Her first full-length memoir, Eternally Electric: The Message in My Music, was her chance to share her story of growing up in a house full of music and her path to four decades of fame. “I think it’s such an important message for everybody, especially women who have been parenting, and it’s their second act,” she says, “because the second act is where you get to really write your own script.” The book is Gibson’s way of turning aging on its ear. “People will say, ‘Well, you know, I’m 55, and I’m feeling this and I’m feeling that….’ But that doesn’t mean you are on some downhill trajectory because you’re getting older.”

With her career still in full swing, Gibson gave us a look at one of her typical days when she’s home in Las Vegas.

6:30 a.m.: A Leisurely Wake-Up

“I start my day with a specially made homeopathic remedy for my adrenals,” she says of the first part of her day. Then, she “luxuriates” with her dogs in bed for about an hour, often ordering in breakfast and coffee, even admitting to hand-feeding her dogs. “It’s one of the perks of being single,” she says. That’s also when she will post something to Instagram, which she calls one of her “creative loves.” “When I was in school, I always loved show-and-tell,” she says.

7:30 a.m.: A Morning Workout & Swim

She starts her day with movement, either on her Peloton or elliptical at home. But more often than not, she prefers to swim at her community pool. “I really love doing laps and being in the community. I love hearing the swim coaches yelling at the kids. I love seeing the older gals doing aerobics classes,” she says. “I want to be around all that energy in the morning.”

9 a.m.: The ‘World Domination’ Meeting

Then, Gibson is home and ready for her call with her manager and partner in STARGIRL Records. “We have what we call our ‘World Domination Meeting.’ Even as an artist, such a big part of what I do involves wearing multiple business hats,” she says of the logistics call. “I want to be super intentional, and I want to be home more…. I really work backwards from the bigger goals in terms of what meetings to set up, what space to clear.”

11 a.m.: Glam & Zoom Calls

This is when Gibson gets ready—and camera ready—for her day. “I might be dolling up because there might be a creative or business Zoom call. I met with the head of casting at a big network the other day [who] wanted to meet me,” she says. “I’m going on 40 years in show business, and there’s still always auditioning to a degree.” After tending to calls like that, she will spend time collaborating with other creatives in her circle.

1 p.m.: Healthy Lunch & Songwriting

She is not one of those ladies who lunch. Gibson prefers to have lunch at home, either eggs, chicken or veggies. “I eat pretty healthy. I’m not a no-carb girl,” she says. “I might have a little sourdough bread or something.” And once she’s done, she allows herself time to be creative. “I am still constantly writing songs. I’ll sit at the piano and songs will just drop in unexpectedly. So, one of the things these days is clearing space,” she says. “I write my best songs when I’m in… that introspective space where my inner monologue’s going.”

3 p.m.: Meditation & Downtime

Up next is Gibson’s pause. She will take a nap or some kind of meditation break—whatever she needs after a day of calls and creativity. Whatever kind of downtime she chooses, she also pays some attention to her dogs. “If my dogs have stayed home with me all day, I’ll toss the ball around the yard with them,” she says.

4 p.m.: The Daily Wrap Call

No day would be complete without a wrap call. This is the part of Gibson’s day reserved for a call with her manager to talk about what they accomplished that day and what their goals are for the next day. Especially if, as Gibson says, there was anything that came in that needed answering.

6 p.m.: Dinner (& a Show)

“I’m more of an eat-for-fuel girl and less of an on-the-go girl. I don’t really go and sit in a restaurant. I’m a little food sensitive, so I’m usually cooking meals at home,” she says. “I eat very clean, very bland… and small portions.”

If she is going out with friends, it’s usually a show. “I’ll occasionally go to a show. It is Vegas. New Kids on the Block are playing here, and I have all their upcoming shows on my schedule, so I can be sure to catch one,” she says. “I saw the Eagles at the Sphere…. There’s something powerful about all those men lined up in the front of the stage in unison, playing and singing. It’s so earthy and organic.”

The access she has is not wasted on her: “I saw Babyface at the bank recently, and he was like, ‘Come to my show tonight. Here’s my number.’”

8 p.m.: Winding Down With TV

Growing up in the arts has left Gibson with a deep appreciation for TV and films. When she has an evening to herself at home, she has plenty of entertainment options. “I recently started binging Manifest; I watch Hacks; I was obsessed with the JFK/Carolyn [Bessette Kennedy] Love Story series. I also love kind of trashy reality TV,” she said. “I love Love Is Blind. It’s good just for distraction.”

9:30 p.m.: Creating a Vibe at Home

While the majority of Gibson’s day involves technology—smartphones, video calls, TV, social media—the very end of her day takes advantage of that tech in a much calmer way. “I use either the Breathe app, which plays hypnotic sounds, or I talk into my remote saying, ‘No ads, black screen piano music, either piano with rain or piano with crackling fire,’” she says. “I have a projector in my room that makes it look like there’s stars on the ceiling…. I’m a vibe girl…. I’m all about trying to create some kind of magic wherever I am.”

This article was first published in the November/December 2026 issue of SUCCESS® magazine. Get your copy here.

Photo by Nick Spanos / Courtesy of Debbie Gibson