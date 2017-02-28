As humans, we are creatures of habit. Just because many of us have “bad” habits doesn’t mean that habits are inherently bad—not by a long shot. Even the most successful people on the planet have habits; it’s how they use those habits to become giants.

Setting a strict schedule for yourself is easier said than done. It takes self-awareness to construct our schedule and even more self-discipline to stick to it. Ben Franklin had a habit of rising at 5 a.m. and attributing a name to every hour in the day to maximize his time. Mark Zuckerberg minimizes his daily decisions, most famously by wearing the same outfit every day, to leave his decision-making capacity to something more creative, such as inventing Facebook.

Another challenging yet very effective habit to have is to develop a strong and positive mindset. Ever hear “better a diamond with a flaw than a pebble without”? How about “perfect is the enemy of good”? A powerful mindset that encourages creativity and channels positivity to oneself reflects in actions and benefits those around us.

The common denominator of these habits of highly successful people is the bottom line of creating opportunity. As the masters of our own fate, we are masters of our own habits, and the successful elite have learned to make their habits conducive to their fate—success. Will copying the habits of the highly successful make you successful? Certainly not, but imagine all the things you could do if you woke up just an hour earlier than you do now.

How do you shape your habits and create your own opportunities? Check out the infographic below and implement some of these tips into your day to see how much more you can accomplish.

SOURCE: MBANOGMAT.COM