You’ve already done the hard part. You show up. You put in the time. You have a routine.

But there’s a question most fitness advice never asks: Are you doing it at the right time for your biology? Because a randomized controlled trial recently published in the journal Open Heart suggests that if your workout schedule doesn’t match your natural body clock, you could be leaving nearly half the cardiovascular benefit on the table.

Your Body Has a Built-In Performance Window

Your chronotype is your natural predisposition toward morning or evening alertness. It’s not a preference. It’s biology. Your internal clock governs hormone secretion, energy availability, body temperature and even the efficiency of your cardiovascular and metabolic systems across a 24-hour cycle. Whether someone is naturally a morning lark or a night owl affects sleep-wake patterns, hormones and energy availability across the day and influences both exercise performance and adherence.

The new research , led by a team of UK and Pakistan-based researchers, tested what happens when you honor that window versus ignore it. The answer was more dramatic than most expected.

What the Study Found

Researchers identified the chronotypes of 150 adults ages 40 to 60, all of whom had at least one cardiovascular risk factor: high blood pressure, obesity or physical inactivity. Participants were randomly assigned to exercise at times that either aligned with their chronotype or did not, with workouts scheduled either in the morning between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. or in the evening between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Over 12 weeks, they completed 60 moderate-intensity aerobic exercise sessions.

Both groups improved. That’s the first thing to know: Exercise at any time beats no exercise. But the differences between the aligned and misaligned groups were substantial on every metric that matters to a performance-focused reader.

On blood pressure—one of the most important cardiovascular risk markers—the aligned group’s systolic blood pressure dropped by 10.8 mm Hg, compared to a 5.5 mm Hg reduction in the misaligned group. LDL cholesterol, the kind most associated with heart disease, fell by 13.7 mg/dL in the aligned group versus 7.6 mg/dL in the misaligned group. Sleep quality improved nearly three times as much when exercise matched chronotype. Aerobic capacity, fasting glucose and heart rate variability all followed the same pattern; aligned participants saw roughly double the benefit of those exercising at the wrong time.

The Honest Caveat—and Why It Still Matters

This study was conducted in middle-aged adults with existing cardiovascular risk factors, so it shouldn’t be read as a universal declaration that your current workout is broken. Experts at the Science Media Centre offered an important calibration: Most people who exercise routinely already do so when they prefer to or when their schedule allows, so the realistic implication is more modest. Timing may be one factor worth considering when tailoring a routine that someone can sustain.

The takeaway isn’t that you need to overhaul everything. It’s that timing is a real variable —one most fitness advice ignores entirely—and if you have any flexibility in your schedule, it’s worth using.

How to Find Your Chronotype in Five Minutes

The standard tool is the Morningness-Eveningness Questionnaire , a validated self-assessment used in chronobiology research. It asks about your natural sleep and wake preferences, energy patterns and peak performance windows. The result places you somewhere on a spectrum from strongly morning to strongly evening.

A simpler proxy: On a day with no alarm and no obligations, when do you naturally wake up? When do you feel most mentally alert? Most people fall within 90 minutes of their true biological window, and that window is what the research is pointing to.

If you’re a morning type, your optimal workout window generally aligns with the study’s morning block: roughly 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. If you’re an evening type, the evening block—6 p.m. to 9 p.m.—is where your biology will amplify the return. And if you fall somewhere in the middle, the research suggests you have more flexibility than either extreme.

What to Do When Your Schedule Doesn’t Cooperate

Here’s the realistic note for anyone whose schedule is not their own: The data doesn’t say misaligned exercise is a waste. Both groups in this study meaningfully improved their cardiovascular markers over 12 weeks. The aligned group improved more, but the misaligned group still improved.

The research also found that aligning exercise with an individual’s circadian biology may improve adherence, as patients are more likely to maintain routines that fit their natural energy patterns. For people who struggle with consistency, this may be the more actionable finding. A workout you actually do at the wrong time beats a perfectly timed workout you keep skipping.

If your schedule gives you no flexibility, you haven’t lost the game. But if you currently exercise at whatever time happens to be open—without considering your biology—you’ve found a free performance variable worth testing.

Your Chronotype Audit

Start here. Over the next two weeks, notice your energy across the day without forcing a conclusion. When do you hit peak focus in the morning? When do you experience the early-afternoon dip? When does your energy return? That natural arc is your biological fingerprint.

Then look at your workout schedule. If your sessions are consistently landing in your low-energy window—the times when your body temperature is dropping, your alertness is flagging and your hormones are in wind-down mode—you may be making the effort harder than it needs to be and getting less back in return.

The best exercise plan is the one you sustain. The second-best variable, it turns out, is when you do it.