How a Healthy Lifestyle Accelerates Your Success

I don’t have time. I’m too tired. I don’t want to fail. These are the most common excuses people make for themselves. We all have to face different hurdles—tight budgets, full schedules, competing goals, you name it. There are some things that fall through the cracks. For me, no matter how many other priorities I have, the one that always stays near the top is health.

As a former college football player, my world revolved around my health. Every man on the roster knew they were one play away from losing their spot or worse, their scholarship. If you’re not strong enough to make the tackle, or too slow to keep up with an opponent, or too winded in the fourth quarter, everything you’ve worked for could be in jeopardy.

It’s easy to live a healthy lifestyle when a sport is your job, but even though my playing days are behind me, I’m here to say it’s crucial no matter what you do. Dedicating more time to your wellness will accelerate your success. Mental clarity as a result of meditation can lead to better decision making. Getting enough sleep leads to higher productivity. Our health is one of the few things we have control over. Anything within our power that affects our success is something we must take seriously.

We read stories and watch interviews about how our favorite personalities obtain success. They talk of working long hours into the night and forgetting to eat meals. Although you do have to change what you spend your time on and habits, your health should never take a back seat.

Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders once said, “If you feel good, you play good. If you play good, they pay good.” So take care of yourself, and you’ll get that big payday.

This article originally appeared in the Winter 2018 issue of SUCCESS magazine.

