Gratitude Affirmations: Why They Work and 25 Affirmations to Try

If you feel overwhelmed or stuck in a rut, gratitude affirmations may hold the key for a more fulfilling life. Recommended by top professional coaches and backed by science, positive affirmations remind us of our inner strengths and outer abundance of opportunities. But how do they work, and what are some self-affirmations you can try?

Affirmations lower stress and increase openness

Our thoughts can work for us or against us. Negative thoughts such as “I can’t accomplish this task” or “My peers think I look foolish” serve to increase self-doubt, limiting our opportunities for success. Positive self-affirmations, on the other hand, can combat negative thinking with encouraging realizations that nurture a growth mindset, decrease stress and expand openness.

Tools such as gratitude journals help the positive thinking process. Sometimes, you need to ward off the stress of negative thinking more quickly, like before giving a presentation. Gratitude affirmations work in the moment by replacing negative self-talk with more realistic, positive thoughts. Scientific research has found potential for self-affirmation to reduce defensiveness, promote openness and positivity and improve coping ability.

How to create a useful self-affirmation

Not all self-affirmations are created equally. For instance, positive affirmations that don’t feel realistic can have negative effects in the long run. Consider these tips to create the most useful gratitude affirmations.

Keep them brief. Shorter affirmations are easier to remember, and you can repeat them more easily like a mantra.

Personalize your affirmations. Try to focus on strengths and assets that are uniquely your own and close to your heart.

Focus on the present. Rather than reminding yourself that you were an interesting speaker or will be more assertive, say "I am.…" to put yourself in the moment.

Make them specific. Over time, you will create specific affirmations for multiple circumstances where you may feel self-doubt or stress.

Feel each affirmation when you think or say it. Don't simply repeat the words, but sense their meaning and even visualize the positive outcome.

Below, we provide 25 examples of gratitude affirmations grouped in categories for different kinds of common situations. Read the affirmation aloud. Get a sense of which approaches work best for you, and combine or modify them to best speak to your own style and needs.

5 gratitude affirmations to boost your self-worth

It’s hard not to compare ourselves to others, so avoid negative comparisons by affirming your own personal value.

“My self-worth stems from my own authenticity and vital journey in life.” “Comparison clouds my vision, and I choose gratitude for my own individual progress.” “I celebrate the success of others while cherishing my own unique gifts.” “Every path is different, and I cherish my unique experience.” “I feel gratitude for the clarity and vision to understand my singular purpose in life.”

5 gratitude affirmations to become more assertive at work

Providing your opinion or making a request in a professional setting takes personal courage, and that’s a good time to affirm your value to others.

“I am grateful for the confidence to express my ideas clearly and with authenticity.” “I appreciate the courage to set healthy boundaries and advocate for my needs.” “My voice deserves to be heard, and I am thankful for my ability to express it clearly.” “Others value my abilities and contributions even when my opinions are challenging.” “I am grateful for a supportive environment where others value me as a person.”

5 gratitude affirmations for overcoming social inhibitions

Rather than avoiding social situations required for networking and group presentations, remind yourself of all that you have to offer.

“I celebrate the growth that comes from stepping outside my comfort zone.” “I am grateful for the opportunity to connect with others and share my unique talents.” “Colleagues welcome the positive impact I make in their lives and careers.” “My resilience makes me stronger and more comfortable with each social interaction.” “I appreciate this opportunity to nurture my professional network with strength and clarity.”

5 gratitude affirmations for finding resilience amid setbacks

Setbacks in our life and career happen to us all, and gratitude affirmations help us reset by finding their true meaning.

“Setbacks are not a reflection of my worth, but a test of my resilience.” “I am grateful for every challenge that deepens my wisdom and helps me grow stronger.” “I appreciate each setback as an opportunity to make me ready for the next challenge.” “Every unexpected setback reveals hidden opportunities.” “I am surrounded by others who have experienced setbacks like my own.”

5 gratitude affirmations to own your potential

Often, the greatest purpose of a gratitude affirmation is to get us unstuck when we’ve become too comfortable with stasis.

“I am grateful for the opportunities I’ve created so that I may achieve my goals.” “Reaching my full potential is not a destination, but a quest that I lead.” “I celebrate my courage to chase dreams and embrace the unknown.” “Today, I test my skills, wisdom and endurance with gratitude for the opportunity.” “I appreciate my ability to guide my own destiny and create the prosperity I deserve.”

