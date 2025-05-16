Gen Z Doesn’t Look for Jobs Like Older Generations—Here’s What Employers Need to Know

The young workforce isn’t job hunting in traditional ways. Unlike previous generations, which relied on in-person and LinkedIn networking, Gen Z is turning to Instagram and TikTok for career advice and networking, reports a recent study by Zety. They’re more likely to connect with peers, mentors or industry professionals on Instagram—66% of Gen Z uses the app for this purpose—compared to LinkedIn, which only 35% of Gen Z uses for networking.

Gen Z job seekers are ditching their parents and older siblings’ advice about where to job hunt and using what they know best to network and find jobs: social media. This change in job searching trends means recruiters and HR departments must rethink their approach to finding young talent. Companies that continue relying solely on traditional recruitment methods risk missing out on connecting with the next generation of workers, creating talent gaps that could haunt them for years to come.

Where Gen Z is finding career information

Mike Peditto, job-hunting content creator and director of talent at AI-powered job search tool Teal, says that Gen Z is “treating TikTok like a search engine,” typing in questions like “How do I get a job?” and “How do I fix a resume?” to see what popular videos come up. Gen Z is turning away from antiquated advice and relying on people like Peditto and Erin McGoff, one of TikTok’s foremost job search experts, to navigate their search.

Employers must adapt their strategy to maintain a young and promising talent pipeline. According to Peditto, companies must “get off of LinkedIn… and bring [their candidate searches] to new places.” It’s not just candidates that have to stay resilient and agile in a fast-moving job market. Employers that fail to keep pace with how Gen Z wants to job search will get left behind.

How employers can Gen Z-ify their recruitment strategy

Gen Z isn’t using social media exclusively for job postings and networking. Many Gen Z job seekers also make employment decisions based on a company’s social media presence and application experience. According to Peditto, Gen Z isn’t willing to jump through the hoops that previous generations did.

“There are a lot of people in Gen Z who are just saying ‘If an application uses Workday or [another applicant tracking system (ATS) platform], I close out on it,’” Peditto says. He advocates for companies to heed the warnings of the younger workforce. “Maybe companies don’t care, but I do think as Gen Z becomes more and more of [the] workforce, it’s going to be important to hear what they’re saying about this.” Simplifying applications to the bare minimum and being mindful of choices in ATS and other recruitment tools can help employers attract Gen Z talent.

Peditto suggests that companies should consider “creating a brand new [social media] account that talks about a day in the life [at] this company or what [their] interview process is.” That type of content gives potential applicants insight into what working at the company is like across different roles and departments. It also provides potential employees with a tangible look into the company that they can use to determine fit. Gone are the days of applicants blindly accepting an offer—Gen Z wants to be empowered with information about workplace culture.

According to Peditto, LinkedIn still has value for this audience. Still, companies need to bridge the gap by making their presence there more authentic and less corporate. “LinkedIn has become nothing more than just cold messaging people for jobs,” he says. He adds that LinkedIn has become about “creating a brand and people boasting and these [job hunting or success] stories.” These stories don’t offer real value to people and lack the authenticity that Gen Z is looking for. Employers who create an authentic social media presence beyond the typical LinkedIn drivel will have an advantage.

What Gen Z wants in a workplace

Beyond platform preferences, Gen Z has distinct priorities when evaluating potential employers. They want to see companies that value people first, not just productivity. Peditto notes that the most important thing is “showing that you’re hiring people first more than just building employees.” While Gen Z understands businesses exist to make money, they want to work for companies where this isn’t at their employees’ expense. Talking about how a company supports work-life balance, mental health, overall well-being and other Gen Z priorities will make it a youth-friendly workplace.

Transparency across the hiring process also matters to the young workforce. “A lot of Gen Z has said they will not apply to a job if salary isn’t involved in the [job] description,” Peditto says. Gen Z doesn’t want to waste their time on a “dream” job that doesn’t appropriately compensate them for their work.

Peditto also noted that leniency in job history is essential. Gen Z values employers who understand that recent career histories might look different than traditional paths, with more frequent job changes becoming the norm. Gen Z may be job hopping, but mass layoffs and the pandemic have shifted everyone’s employment histories. Companies that can show flexibility instead of immediately red-flagging a candidate will get ahead.

The new networking for Gen Z

Gen Z often builds professional relationships through casual interactions on social platforms. According to Peditto, these connections develop naturally through comment sections on TikTok, Instagram and specialized networking apps. “People are making friends [on Instagram and TikTok] and building connections and maybe that transfers to LinkedIn,” he says.

Peditto thinks that Gen Z may not see what they’re doing as traditional networking. “That’s the kind of networking that’s happening more for people…. They don’t think of that as networking [because it’s] not how people talk about networking,” he says. For them, it’s simply building relationships that sometimes lead to professional opportunities.

Peditto advises leaning on current employees to make these interactions happen organically. “A happy employee is your company’s best resource when it comes to hiring,” he explains. Networking initiatives might include organizing virtual meet-and-greets or encouraging staff to engage in industry conversations happening online.

As Gen Z reshapes workplace expectations, companies that adapt their recruitment strategies and authentically engage on relevant platforms will win out in attracting top young talent.

