When Is the Best Time of Year to Job Hunt?

When you’re job hunting, it might seem like the process is endless and you’re not finding many options. But there are times of the year when job openings are greater than others. Let’s look at why that is and what that means for job hunting during the rest of the year.

The best time of year to job hunt

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows that for 2022–2024, the months with the most job openings were either January or February. That’s no accident.

“Most HR departments, when they do hiring… do their budgets at the end of the [previous] year for the brand new year, and the budgets include salary, which means that they can prepare to hire certain positions,” says Karen Burke, HR knowledge advisor with the Society for Human Resource Management.

Marissa Andrada, a board member at Krispy Kreme and former head of HR at Chipotle and Kate Spade, agrees. “Typically, in my experience… by [February], you’re pretty clear with your budget and your head count,” she says.

Andrada adds that March through the beginning of June is also a good time for hiring, though it does depend on the industry and whether the company is looking for hourly paid workers or salaried employees.

“No matter what time of year, we’re always hiring… [for] those specialty tech roles,” she says. “[For] marketing, human resources, finance—you know, all the other support professional roles—it’s typically like, ‘Hey, let’s hold off until the start of the year.’”

The worst time of year for hiring

Just like there are times when job openings spike, there are also times when they fall. For the last three years, the BLS listed November as having the lowest number of job openings. This is because the fiscal year is coming to an end and people tend to take holiday breaks around this time. But Patrice Williams-Lindo, career expert and CEO of Career Nomad, says that this can actually work in your favor.

“[It’s like] selling your house at Christmas time—the seller typically really wants or needs to sell, so you have some leverage,” she says. “If you… see something posted in [November or December]… [employers] are really seriously looking to hire.” This can also mean you have less competition when applying since many job seekers might also be on holiday.

Another time of year with slow job openings are the summer months of June and July. However, Burke points out that a lot of healthcare industries hire at this time, right after students have graduated.

“[Companies] want that new talent straight out of school—they can pay them better, meaning less than what this year’s employees are getting,” she says. “They get talent, new ways of seeing things, new advancements in… medical technology and… fresh idea[s].”

Advice for job hunters

Just because February is the month with the most job openings doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of openings during the rest of the year. So what can you do to maximize your chances of being hired?

Build your network

Andrada says it’s important to build relationships with people at companies where you’d like to work. She also emphasizes the importance of conducting informational interviews, where you ask people questions about what it’s like to work at the company rather than asking them for a job.

“I think [building those relationships] is really critical, because some people wait until the 11th hour, meaning, ‘Now [that] I’m out of a job, [I need help],’” she says. “It’s not just a one and done and you immediately ask for something. Really have the patience to make the connection.”

Customize your resume

Andrada adds that it’s critical to customize your resume rather than fire off the same one to every potential employer. “You have a better chance when you understand the context—meaning the company and the industry that you’re going to—and you’re able to position your cover email or your resume to reflect that,” she says. “You can tell the difference between someone who’s just randomly trying to get a job versus [something] they are keenly interested [in].”

Don’t overthink it

There’s been a lot of talk in the media about ghost jobs—jobs that companies advertise but don’t really intend to fill. But today’s ghost job might actually turn into a “real” job tomorrow. Burke advises sending your resume out as soon as you see a position advertised rather than worrying about whether or not it appears to be a ghost job.

“[A company] may just be exploring right now to see how the budget goes, to see if they can fit something,” Burke says. “You never know why they do it. So don’t let up. Keep sending those resumes out…. [If] you send [your resume] out at the end, they may not even consider you…. So you want to be on top of it as soon as [the job posting] goes out.”

Keep on hunting

Ultimately, no matter what time of year you apply, there are bound to be some positions available. So if you need a new job, don’t put off your search for a “best time”—just keep on looking for your next position.

