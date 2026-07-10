The math looks like a win. The U.S. added more than 441,000 new millionaires in 2025 alone, roughly 1,200 people crossing the seven-figure line every single day. It was the fastest expansion of millionaire wealth on record, driven by a surging stock market and relentless enthusiasm for AI stocks.

You would expect a headline like that to come with a wave of financial peace. It hasn’t. A nationally representative Gallup survey conducted with Edward Jones found that only 16% of American adults describe themselves as financially fulfilled. The other 84% report ongoing financial stress, strain or uncertainty, even as the net worth charts climb.

That gap matters for you whether you’re building a business, managing a client roster or just trying to feel less anxious about money. Financial fulfillment and financial growth are not the same goal, and chasing the wrong one can leave you richer on paper and no calmer in your body.

Why More Money Doesn’t Automatically Buy You Peace

The Edward Jones and Gallup study surveyed more than 5,000 U.S. adults and sorted them into three groups: financially fulfilled, financially stressed and financially conflicted, meaning neither confident nor in crisis. The differences between the fulfilled and the stressed weren’t just about how much money people had.

Researchers found that 52% of financially stressed adults say their finances “often” or “always” control their lives, compared to just 2% of the fulfilled group. Stressed adults were also more than twice as likely to face a large, unexpected expense, at 53% versus 21% for the fulfilled. The pattern points to something beyond a bank balance: a sense of control and a buffer against shocks.

For you, this means the goalpost you’ve been chasing, a bigger number in the account, may not be the thing that actually calms the nervous system. Financial fulfillment researchers define it as a state where your resources feel aligned with your deepest values, not just your highest balance.

The Real Predictor Isn’t Your Income

If income alone drove fulfillment, the millionaire boom would have produced a fulfillment boom to match. It hasn’t, and that’s the clearest signal in this data. Financial fulfillment tracks more closely with financial resilience and clarity than with raw wealth.

People in the fulfilled group report far less decline in net worth over time. Only 4% experienced a significant drop in wealth, compared to 44% of the financially stressed. That suggests consistency and stability do more for your sense of security than a single good year in the market.

This is good news if you’re a solopreneur or early-stage founder without seven figures yet. You don’t need a UBS-headline net worth to feel financially fulfilled. You need systems that reduce shocks and give you a sense of forward momentum, which is buildable at almost any income level.

Build a Buffer Before You Build a Bigger Number

Start with the expense side, since that’s where the fulfilled and the stressed diverge most sharply. An emergency fund that covers three to six months of expenses directly targets the “large unexpected expense” variable that separates the two groups in the data. If you’re self-employed, treat this fund as nonnegotiable business infrastructure, not a someday goal.

Next, build a simple forecast of your next 90 days of income and expenses. Financially conflicted respondents in the study reported neither the confidence of the fulfilled nor the crisis of the stressed; they were often just uncertain. A short forecast trades vague anxiety for a concrete number you can plan around.

Finally, revisit your money habits against your actual values, not against a net worth target you inherited from someone else’s timeline. Fulfillment researchers found it correlates with life satisfaction and better self-reported health, which suggests the benefit compounds well beyond your bank statement.

Track Progress in Buffers, Not Just Balances

Instead of only checking your account balance, track your buffer days: how many days you could operate if income stopped tomorrow. This single number tends to move in the same direction as the confidence the fulfilled group reports, and it’s something you can grow steadily even without a market windfall.

Revisit that number monthly, alongside your actual balance. If your buffer days are climbing even while your balance holds steady, you are moving toward fulfillment in the way researchers actually measure it, and that’s the win worth chasing.

Featured image from Prostock-studio/Shutterstock