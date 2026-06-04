Most people assume that leaving your job to “be your own boss” is the path to financial freedom. The data says otherwise.

Gallup’s Ownership Advantage report (2026) , conducted in partnership with JPMorganChase and the Kauffman Foundation and based on a survey of 5,926 U.S. adults, just dropped one of the most counterintuitive findings in recent business research: self-employed Americans earn less and report lower well-being than regular employees.

Read that again. Solo. Self-employment. Pays. Less.

The freelancers, consultants, solopreneurs and “independent operators” chasing freedom? By the numbers, they are the worst-off group in the entire economy. Employees, on the other hand, earn more. And the people at the top, the owner-employers who built companies that hire other people, outperform everyone by a wide margin.

Key Takeaways

Self-employed Americans earn a median of $98K and only 29% report living comfortably, both figures below the employee average of $105,000 and 32% respectively.

Owner-employers (those who own businesses that employ others) earn $155K median income, with 55% living comfortably and 68% thriving overall.

The gap between self-employed and owner-employer is not a strategy gap. It’s a mindset gap.

The Three Tiers Nobody Talks About

The Gallup report reveals three distinct economic classes in America. Here’s the breakdown:

Employees (47% of U.S. adults): Median income of $105K. 32% living comfortably. 49% thriving overall.

Self-employed (solo, no employees–19% of U.S. adults): Median income of $98,668. 29% living comfortably. Well-being scores below employees at 47%.

Owner-employers (those who own businesses employing others): Just 2% of U.S. adults. Median income of $155K. 55% living comfortably. 68% thriving.

2%, that’s the group winning. Not the solo freelancer. Not the consultant who books calls all day from their kitchen table. The person who built a business large enough to employ other people.

Here’s what the data on business longevity shows: companies that maintained employer status reported median revenue of $500K. Those that lost that status, dropping back to solo self-employment, reported a median of $35K. That’s not a rounding error. That’s a $465K gap driven almost entirely by whether someone made the decision to build beyond themselves.

The Inner Critic Is Selling You “Freedom”

Here’s the truth. The reason most people stay solo is not a strategy problem. It’s a thinking problem.

I’ve worked with thousands of high performers and entrepreneurs over 30 years. The pattern is consistent: when someone reaches the edge of hiring their first employee, or their third, or their tenth, a voice inside gets very loud. It sounds like wisdom. It sounds like prudence. But it’s fear.

It says things like: “I’d rather be lean and free.” “I don’t want the headache of managing people.” “What if they don’t perform and I’m stuck paying them?” “I just want to do the work I love.”

That voice is not protecting your freedom. It is rationalizing your way into the bottom of the economic ladder.

Research on growth mindset, pioneered by Stanford psychologist Carol Dweck and covered in Forbes , shows that abilities and intelligence can be developed through effort, learning and feedback…and that defensiveness or feeling threatened is often the signature of a fixed mindset taking control. Behavioral economics points to why that threat response runs so deep. The principle of loss aversion holds that the pain of a potential loss is roughly twice as powerful as the pleasure of an equivalent gain. For most people, that wiring cuts against expansion: a new hire registers as a possible loss rather than leverage, and the mind defaults to the path that feels controllable, which, in business terms, is staying small.

A peer-reviewed study published in PMC (2024) examining the health and wellness of solo self-employed workers found that the “freedom” narrative masks significant precarity. Basically, hiding their fears and insecurities. The researchers noted that flexibility is “replaced with unpredictability and insecurity” for the solo self-employed. The autonomy they sought becomes its own kind of trap.

And a Fortune analysis of IRS data from 2025 found that while some entrepreneurs eventually earn more than employees, the income gains are highly concentrated among those who built businesses employing others. The solo path generates wide variance, but the average is disappointing.

That’s exactly what Gallup’s research confirms, at scale, in 2026.

The Real Ownership Advantage

The Gallup report frames it clearly: the advantage does not come from owning a business. It comes from owning a business that creates jobs for others.

There’s something worth sitting with in that sentence. When you build a company that employs people, you have created something that generates value independent of your own daily effort. That is the actual definition of financial freedom. Not “I work from anywhere.” But “my company works whether I’m there or not.”

53% of Americans in the survey believe business conditions are worse than they were 20 years ago. Only 18% say better. The national sentiment is negative. But local ecosystems are a bright spot: 47% are satisfied with business conditions in their own communities. The opportunity is local, tangible and accessible. And it belongs to whoever is willing to build something that employs others.

On AI, 46% of American workers are already using AI on the job. Owner-employers are significantly more likely to use AI for growth. Among owner-employers, just 4% report laying off workers due to AI, while 10% say AI has contributed to them hiring more workers. The message here is not fear. The message is that owner-employers are using AI to scale, while employees are using it to do tasks. Same tool, completely different relationship to it, driven by mindset.

The Mindset Shift That Changes the Math

The move from self-employed to owner-employer is not about finding the right business model. It’s about identifying and dissolving the automatic patterns that keep you playing small.

In my work with clients, I call this consciousness work: systematically examining the fear-based thinking that has been running your decisions quietly in the background. The inner critic that says “stay small” is not giving you wisdom. It is running a very old program designed to avoid loss rather than build wealth.

Three Simple Actions to Cross the Threshold

1. Dismantle the “Inner Critic” Script: Take 15 minutes and write down every fear-based rationalization you have about hiring—the voice that says, “I’d rather be lean and free,” or “I don’t want the headache of managing people.” Acknowledge these are old programs designed to avoid loss, not build wealth, and commit to dissolving them through “consciousness work.”

2. Flip the Question from Loss to Leverage: Change your primary focus from “Can I afford to hire someone?” (a loss-avoidance question) to “What becomes possible if I do?” (a leverage and growth question). List three major goals that become achievable only by expanding your capacity beyond yourself.

3. Define and Delegate Your First Act of True Freedom: Real financial freedom is when your company works whether you are there or not. Identify the single task you currently do that you can most easily give to an employee to create value independent of your daily effort. Delegate this task immediately to begin building the mental frame of an owner-employer.

When you disrupt that program, the math changes. You start asking different questions. Not “Can I afford to hire someone?” but “What becomes possible if I do?”

Fewer than 1% of employees became owner-employers over the two-year period the Gallup study tracked. 42% of owner-employers lost that status. Those numbers tell you that the threshold is hard to cross and easy to lose. The reason, in both cases, is not the market. It’s internal. The people who stayed in an employer-status built the mental frame of an owner-employer. The ones who lost it reverted to a smaller self-concept under pressure.

Featured image by vectorfusionart/Shutterstock

