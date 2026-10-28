Your Feast-or-Famine Income Is Mostly Self-Inflicted

Every coach who works with commission earners, founders, and fee-based professionals has seen the chart. Revenue spikes in March, craters in May, spikes again in August—the classic feast-or-famine income pattern. The person living inside that chart almost always tells the same story: The market is unpredictable, clients are flaky, that’s just how this business works.

Here’s what I teach the coaches I train to look for instead: The feast-or-famine income cycle is rarely caused by the market. It’s caused by how the person behaves inside each phase of it. The feast creates the famine, the famine creates the next feast, and the whole thing runs on autopilot until somebody names the mechanism.

Volatility Is Normal—the Feast-or-Famine Income Cycle Isn’t

Let’s separate two things that usually get lumped together. Income volatility is a fact of working life. The JPMorgan Chase Institute (2015) found that 84% of individuals in its study experienced a month-to-month income change of more than 5%. The Federal Reserve’s 2023 Survey of Household Economics and Decisionmaking found that 28% of adults reported income that varies at least occasionally from month to month, and 10% of all adults said they struggled to pay bills in the prior year because of it.

So some bounce is baked in. The cycle is different. The cycle is when your own output—calls made, proposals sent, relationships tended—swings in the opposite direction of your revenue. That part isn’t the economy. That part is you, and it’s coachable.

The Famine Is Born in the Fat Month

Watch what happens inside a great month. The pressure that was driving all that outreach disappears. You feel safe, so the behavior that created the safety stops. Prospecting gets crowded out by delivery. Follow-ups slide a week, then a month. Nobody notices because the invoices from last quarter’s effort are still landing.

Then the lag catches up. Sixty to 90 days later, the calendar is empty, and it’s empty because of decisions made at the peak—not at the bottom.

The fix is a rule I give every client in a revenue business: fund the pipeline before you celebrate the month. Pick the two or three activities that reliably produce future revenue for you—outreach conversations, proposals delivered, referral asks—and give them a fixed weekly number that does not change based on how the month is going. Good month, bad month, same number. You are not allowed to feel successful based on revenue alone; revenue is a trailing indicator. The weekly number is the leading one.

The Lean Month Ruins Your Judgment

The other half of the cycle is uglier. When the calendar goes quiet, fear takes over the decision-making. You discount your price before anyone asks. You chase clients you’d normally screen out. You say yes to scope you’ll resent. Every one of those moves feels productive in the moment and extends the famine because desperate deals consume the exact capacity you need for good ones.

The tool here is to make your pricing and client decisions when you’re resourced, not when you’re scared. In your next strong month, write down three commitments: your minimum price, your walk-away criteria for a bad-fit client, and the one discount you’re willing to offer with the conditions attached. Put them somewhere visible. In the lean month, you don’t decide; you just read what the calmer version of you already decided. High-performers often resist this because it feels rigid. It isn’t rigid. It’s the same reason pilots use checklists: judgment degrades under stress, and the checklist doesn’t.

Flatten the Swing You Pay Yourself

One more move separates people who escape the cycle from people who merely survive it: decouple your personal paycheck from your business’s monthly result. Route revenue into the business account, then pay yourself the same amount on the same day every month, sized to your realistic average rather than your best month. The buffer absorbs the volatility so your nervous system doesn’t have to.

This matters more than it sounds because the panic behavior in lean months isn’t really about the business—it’s about the mortgage. When your household income is steady, a slow month becomes data instead of an emergency and you can respond to it like an owner instead of reacting like a survivor. If earning more hasn’t made the fear go away, that’s a separate pattern worth understanding—I wrote about it in Why Earning More Doesn’t Make You Feel Financially Secure .

The Chart Is a Mirror

Go back to that revenue chart. Overlay it with a second line: your weekly count of pipeline-building activity. For most people the two lines are mirror images, offset by about a quarter. Activity dies when revenue peaks; revenue dies when activity peaked at panic levels for the wrong reasons.

That overlay is the whole diagnosis. The market will keep doing what markets do. Your output doesn’t have to swing with it. Hold the weekly number steady through the feast, read your pre-written rules through the famine, and give it two quarters. The chart flattens, and so does the fear that was drawing it.

Featured image from Chaponta/Shutterstock