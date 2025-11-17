Vietnamese Americans are one of the fastest growing communities in the United States, yet many may face challenges when it comes to financial literacy. Navigating the complexities of finances—whether it’s property ownership, achieving stability or planning for the future—can be difficult without the right guidance.

This is where Evan Coaching comes in. The company was founded in June 2023 by Evan Nguyen, who previously worked as a tech recruiter for Meta, Amazon, Hewlett-Packard and Cisco. It’s an online platform that offers business coaching, financial planning and marketing services to aspiring professionals and entrepreneurs, but what makes it particularly noteworthy is its focus on the Vietnamese American population.

According to Nguyen, Evan Coaching doesn’t just help individuals elevate their financial strategies and business acumen; it also works to change the way they understand and approach success. Within Asian cultures, financial coaching can be a sensitive subject and there tends to be a belief that if you have a recipe for success, it’s best to keep it for yourself, the founder says.

This is why “many financial gurus or coaches in the community are perceived as scammers,” Nguyen adds. His goal, however, is to break down these cultural barriers and create an environment of trust and openness that elevates not just the individual but also the Vietnamese American community as a whole.

Nguyen started on this journey by posting social media content catered toward educating small business owners. Upon realizing that helping others was his true passion and he could make a big impact in this way, he decided to quit his corporate job, say goodbye to a six-figure income and start pursuing Evan Coaching full time.

Today, the founder still continues creating social media content but has also launched two online courses designed to help participants achieve financial stability in America, step by step. Nguyen’s real estate course covers the essentials of home buying, equity leveraging, deal assessment, taxes, property management and more. This “end-to-end course” is designed for individuals of all knowledge levels, including someone who may not have a formal background in real estate.

Nguyen also created a money skills course, which involves his strategies to help people break out of the cycle of living from paycheck to paycheck. The founder recalls having eight students enroll when he taught his first course over a year ago. He claims that he’s had more than 400 students complete his courses since then, crediting his ability to see the positive in the negative as the main factor behind this growth.

“If you focus on finding opportunities where everyone else is occupying their minds with negativity, you will be the one to take advantage of all those opportunities,” Nguyen says. Based on the founder’s belief that success is not just about having a certain number in the bank, but also about changing mindsets, building confidence and instilling positivity, Evan Coaching is meant to be a pillar of support for Vietnamese Americans aspiring for something more out of life.