7 Easy Ways to Strengthen Your Immune System

Daily germ exposure is as natural as the changes that swirl around us. Everything from COVID-19 to the common cold—whether you catch or escape a bug— is layered. Seemingly ordinary actions can contribute to your immunity or lack of it, and frequently go unnoticed.

This includes the natural rhythm of day and night. “Waking up with the sunlight, staying active, eating during daylight hours, and sleeping when it’s dark all support your immune cells,” says concierge integrative medicine physician, Malathi Acharya, M.D. She notes that activities like “staying awake late into the night, eating large meals after dark and sleeping late into the morning” can disrupt your immune system and make you more susceptible to infections.

Here are seven ways to keep your immune system resilient during cold and flu season, and any other time of year:

Note: This is not intended as medical advice. Always check with your doctor to make sure all natural remedies and exercises are safe for you.

1. Watch what you eat

While inflammation can be a normal healing response, when your immune system stays in a state of chronic inflammation, it compromises your ability to fight off diseases. “Anything that contributes to inflammation can weaken your immune system,” says Dana Cohen, M.D., integrative medicine doctor and coauthor of Quench: Beat Fatigue, Drop Weight, and Heal Your Body Through the New Science of Optimum Hydration.

Too much ultra-processed foods (UPFs) and sugar are inflammatory triggers, she says. UPFs usually have exhaustive ingredient lists on their labels, most of which are chemicals. Keep in mind that being processed doesn’t automatically mean unhealthy. Any food not in its original state is processed, including healthy choices like olive oil, oat milk and whole grain breads. These are minimally processed with only a few ingredients listed. Stick to whole foods and as many minimally processed options as possible.

2. Tiny moves have powerful benefits

Exercise not only boosts immunity—research shows it may also reduce inflammation. Inna Melamed, Pharm.D., gut health expert and functional medicine pharmacist, says you should move as much as possible, even if it’s just walking. “This will stimulate the lymphatic cleanse and liver cleanse and as a result will lessen the toxic burden and ensure [an] easier time for the gut to do what it’s supposed to do,” she says.

Even small physical movements build on each other, making a noticeable difference for your health. In Quench, Cohen writes that micromovements keep your cells moving efficiently rather than going to sleep. Simple moves like stretching your chin over your shoulder when you’re on your phone, or gentle ankle circles, are examples from the book.

Another micromovement Cohen suggests is twisting to hydrate your tissues. “When you first wake up, start from your toes and work your way up, and bend and flex all your joints and twist what can be twisted: your spine, your ankles, your wrists.”

3. Power up with plants

To boost health through nutrition, Cohen recommends starting your day with a green blend or smoothie. “Start with greens, add water, protein (in the form of seeds, or cottage cheese for example or a protein powder) and berries for more fiber, polyphenols and taste … [Adjust] to your tastes and satiety levels.”

She also suggests aiming to consume 30 different plants every week. “Plants contain powerful substances (polyphenols) that can really help our bodies heal and thrive,” she says.

4. Keep your gut happy

Your gut biome is home to 70-80% of all the immune cells. And prebiotics are specific plant-based fibers that feed your good gut bacteria, helping your biome stay in working order. “It’s important to consume them regularly since we are constantly utilizing them,” says Melamed. She recommends prebiotic food choices like onions, garlic, leeks, artichokes, dandelion greens, flax seeds, green apples, asparagus and legumes.

5. Reduce your stress levels

Research shows that the stress response may activate dormant viruses and lower overall immunity. So, it’s important to integrate calming practices into your day.

Self-hypnosis may be a way to enhance your immune function, says Acharya. “It is an inner experience of focused consciousness that allows your mind and body to accept and share your intentions, beliefs and expectations as true. Combining self-hypnosis with positive affirmations makes it even more powerful,” she notes.

To practice, sit or lie down in a quiet space and close your eyes. Then take deep calming breaths to guide your mind into a deeper state of focus. Once you’ve reached a relaxed and suggestive state, Acharya advises that you “repeat positive affirmations such as: ‘Every cell in my body works to protect and heal me,’ ‘My immune system is growing stronger every day,’ or ‘My body has the innate capacity and wisdom to protect and heal itself.’”

6. Get your daily vitamin D

“Vitamin D at the cellular level plays a crucial role in overall health maintenance in the body, modulating innate and adaptive immune responses as well as chronic inflammation,” says Tsao-Lin Moy, Chinese medicine specialist, acupuncturist and founder of Integrative Healing Arts.

She suggests aiming for 10-15 minutes a day of sunlight. Wearing sunscreen doesn’t inhibit vitamin D production. You can also eat foods rich in Vitamin D, such as salmon, sardines, egg yolks, meats (especially liver) and mushrooms. “Mushrooms are from the fungal kingdom, and like humans, when mushrooms are exposed to sunlight or ultraviolet light they generate Vitamin D, ” she says.

7. Use herbs and spices for extra protection

When combined, certain nutrients supercharge each other. During colder months Melamed’s favorite combo is cinnamon and ginger, for its anti-inflammatory and warming effects. In summer she recommends consuming garlic and oregano, since in the warmer months there’s a higher chance of food spoilage and both herbs are antimicrobials.

For cold and flu protection, Melamed likes bone broth. “Bone broth is rich in minerals and amino acids…. It’s high in gelatin and collagen that help to restore the gut lining and reduce leaky gut,” she says.

Acharya’s favorite herb during cold and flu season is black elderberry. “It has antiviral and antioxidant benefits and helps reduce the duration and severity of influenza and other upper respiratory viral infections,” she says. “You can enjoy it as an infusion (tea) or as a syrup.”

If you prefer tea, she suggests adding ginger root for its warmth and anti-inflammatory support. For colds, she recommends adding eucalyptus for its decongestant effects.

Helping your immune system keep you healthy isn’t a quick fix. It involves being aware of how interlocking parts of your body work together to create balance. Keep in mind the overarching picture of wellness including diet, movement and stress levels in relation to immunity.

Choose a new habit in each area to cultivate, and notice how it makes you feel. Have fun experimenting as you add more habits with the goal of enhancing your body’s capacity for well-being.

Photo by My Ocean Production/Shutterstock.com