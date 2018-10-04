Dr. Oz’s 5-Step Morning Routine

Mehmet Oz has a schedule that’s packed full to the brim. Although he meditates and exercises when he can, he rarely has enough time for these pursuits. That’s why he always makes sure the first hour of his day is protected by a strict routine.

Yoga and Stretching: 7 minutes, first thing after getting out of bed. Shower and Shave

Breakfast: Yogurt with blueberries or oatmeal with nuts. No caffeine

Avoid the News: Oz typically reads a book or magazine before heading to work.

“I don’t have to reinvent the wheel first thing in the morning,” he says. “I want to set the agenda for the day with the most important things—not the most recent, crazy, wacky stuff that happens.”

This article originally appeared in the Winter 2018 issue of SUCCESS magazine.

