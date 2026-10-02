Why You Can’t Stop Comparing Yourself to Others at Work

A colleague drops a number on the team call. Their quarter, their client count, their new title. Before you’ve decided whether you even care, the math is already running: How does mine stack up? Comparing yourself to others at work doesn’t feel like a decision because it isn’t one. It’s a reflex that fires the moment there’s a room with more than one person in it.

After three decades of coaching top performers, I can tell you the people running this math hardest are almost never the ones falling behind. They’re the ones winning. That’s your first clue that the scoreboard isn’t measuring what you think it’s measuring.

The Scoreboard in Your Head Never Asked Permission

Most high-performers call this drive. Ambition. Healthy competition. But watch it closely and it doesn’t behave like a strategy—it behaves like a background program. It scores the sales floor, the partner meeting and the sideline at your kid’s soccer game with exactly the same intensity, whether anything useful is at stake or not.

There’s a reason it feels involuntary. A 2015 review in Psychological Bulletin by Cameron Anderson and colleagues examined the research on status and concluded that the desire for status is a fundamental human motive—people across cultures monitor where they stand, and standing affects health and well-being. Your brain treats rank as survival information. It’s not going to wait for your permission to check the leaderboard.

Here’s the practical takeaway: Stop trying to be someone who doesn’t compare. You won’t win that fight, and the shame of “I shouldn’t be like this” just adds a second layer of suffering on top of the first. The workable move is learning what the comparison is actually for—and what to do in the 10 seconds after it fires.

Comparing Yourself to Others Has 2 Very Different Exits

The research is clear that comparison itself isn’t the problem. What matters is which door you walk through afterward.

A 2023 study of 882 workers published in Psychology Research and Behavior Management found that comparing upward—measuring yourself against someone doing better—produced two distinct responses. One group converted the gap into benign envy, which drove informal learning: studying how the other person operates, borrowing what works. The other group converted the same gap into malicious envy, which drove undermining: quiet criticism, withheld cooperation, the slow sabotage of a peer’s standing.

Same trigger, opposite behaviors. The difference wasn’t talent or character. It was whether the person had the internal resources available to process the gap as information instead of as a threat.

So the question I ask clients is never, “Did you compare?” It’s, “What did you do with it?” If a peer’s win sends you to study their playbook, the reflex is working for you. If it sends you into a private courtroom where you’re prosecuting them or yourself, it’s running you.

The Question Underneath the Question

Here’s what I’ve seen sitting across from thousands of high-achievers: the scoring never turns off after a win. The person who just posted the best quarter of their career is back on the scoreboard by Monday. That tells you the comparison was never really about the quarter.

Underneath “Am I ahead?” is a quieter, older question: “Do I matter?” The relentless measuring is what the fear of being invisible looks like when it puts on a suit and goes to work. It reads as confidence from the outside.

From the inside, it’s a low-grade alarm that no amount of winning silences, because winning answers the wrong question. It’s the same machinery behind why high-achievers feel empty after their biggest wins : the goal was hired to do a job it can’t do.

This is why I tell the coaches I train to listen for the moment a client describes a colleague’s success in unusual detail. The detail is diagnostic. Nobody memorizes the exact terms of a deal they genuinely don’t care about. Precision about someone else’s win is the tell that the scoreboard has found something it’s using as evidence against you.

3 Moves That Take You Off the Scoreboard

You can’t delete the reflex, but you can stop giving it the last word. Three moves I give clients:





Name the score out loud. When the math starts, silently narrate it: “I’m ranking myself against Dana right now.” Naming the pattern moves it from something you’re inside of to something you’re looking at. It takes about five seconds and it breaks the trance more reliably than any amount of positive thinking.

Swap the question. “Am I ahead?” has no finish line. Replace it with a question that does: “What did I contribute today that I’d stand behind?” Contribution is measurable, finishable, and entirely inside your control. Rank is none of those things.

Convert the gap into curriculum. If someone’s result genuinely stings, treat the sting as a syllabus. Write down the one specific thing they did that you haven’t done, then schedule it. This is the benign-envy exit the research points to, and it’s the difference between a peer’s win costing you a week of mood or earning you a new capability.

You Don’t Have to Win the Room to Matter in It

The next time a number lands in a meeting and the math starts running, remember that the person announcing it is running their own scoreboard on which your wins are the threat. Everyone is measuring. Almost no one is actually being measured.

Mattering was never on the scoreboard. It lives in what you build, who you develop, and what you’re willing to contribute when nobody is keeping score. Win the room or don’t—you were never one number away from being enough.

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