Do You Need a Dash Camera in Your Car?

A disturbing video that recently went viral on TikTok has made many people wonder whether they should add a dash camera to their vehicle. In the video, a driver in Queens, New York, quickly pulled in front of another car and purposely reversed and crashed into the driver behind them in a potential attempt at insurance fraud. Thankfully, the driver who was reversed into had a vehicle that was equipped with a dashcam and was therefore able to pull up footage showing exactly what had happened.

Many comments on the post were touting the need for dashcams. As someone who is constantly in the car, I wanted to know more. Is a dashcam the answer? And what are other ways I can protect myself on the road? I reached out to a few experts for their advice.

Important information about dashcams

Dashcams provide an unbiased view

While a dashcam won’t get you a discount on your car insurance, dashcams can provide an unbiased view. “You actually have footage of what happened when it comes to claims,” says Colleen Parsons from World Insurance. “It’s not one person’s word against another’s.”

“When accidents happen, it’s common for stories to conflict,” says Brad W. Huffman, an attorney and senior partner at Huffman & Huffman, a law firm specializing in personal injuries and driving accidents. “Insurance companies rely on these gray areas to limit what they pay out, so having that visual evidence cuts through the back-and-forth.”

Dashcams can provide a variety of information you might not notice

Dashcams record a lot of information. “If you have an insurance claim, you have information you can send to the claims adjuster which may impact the outcome,” explains Parsons. “A dashcam can show who changed lanes too quickly, who ran the red light or even if weather conditions played a role,” says Huffman. “This kind of evidence can be a big deal when you’re dealing with a big insurance company trying to cut down on what they pay.”

“Make sure it records front and rear views, in order to capture as much information as possible,” recommends Miguel Custodio, a Los Angeles personal injury attorney.

“Aside from benefiting you, dashcam footage can be offered if you are a witness to an accident,” says Parsons. It will pick up a license plate number, car color and make and model in the event that someone drives off without exchanging information—especially since a lot of people on the road are uninsured, explains Parson. “You just don’t know what could happen [or] who you’re dealing with if you’re in an accident.”

Check for built in dashcams

While an external dashcam is great, some cars, like Tesla, come with a built-in dashcam, so make sure you are fully aware of your car’s assets.

Helpful tips in the aftermath of a car accident

Always call the police

Even if you have a dashcam, reporting the accident to the police can give you additional support if you need to make a claim. “Always call the police even if it’s minor, especially if it’s your fault. This way you can just prove it was a minor incident and there weren’t any injuries,” says Parsons.

“A police report could help in your case with the insurance companies. The report can provide information for legal strategy such as witness names, conditions of the road, weather and other observations which help shape a narrative when it comes to settlement negotiations,” says Custodio.

Take photos and video

Dashcams are helpful, but you should still take photos and videos of the scene if you are in an accident. “You want to shoot photos and video of any damage to your vehicle and to all other involved vehicles, photos of the road conditions, any signage, the area of the collision and any injuries,” says Custodio. “You can also use your phone to collect information from witnesses, including their names and contact information.”

Tips to be proactive and prepared in the event of a car accident

Stock your vehicle with emergency equipment

It’s common to be in shock after an accident, but staying mindful and acting quickly can keep the accident from compounding. “Keep an emergency kit in your trunk including reflective triangles or flares to warn other drivers, a flashlight with good batteries and a first-aid kit,” recommends Custodio.

Keep your car maintenance records organized as proof of your vehicle’s condition prior to an accident

One tip that often gets overlooked, Custodio explains, is the maintenance records on your vehicle. “If you keep detailed records, they can prove that your vehicle was in good working order at the time of an accident,” he says. “This can be valuable in legal cases, or even when tangling with insurance companies.”

However you plan to protect yourself, stay aware and vigilant. If you do end up having a car accident, use your resources to document everything you can and communicate details to the police and your insurance company. A dashboard camera will prove to be a helpful resource during the process. Dash cameras are widely available at many retailers including Amazon, Target and AutoZone, and they range in price from around $40 to $400 based on their features.

