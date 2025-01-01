The Big Four—Netflix, YouTube, Amazon and Disney—dominate the streaming universe and are always trying to obtain a bigger reach and a greater audience. Americans subscribe to an average of 2.9 platforms per month, making careful membership choices based on variety, price and brand appeal. Among the media giants, Disney+ has carved out a distinct niche and community, propelled by a vision that far predates the streaming era. Tasked with preserving an entertainment legacy of over a century, Disney+ boasts an expansive and unmatched content library worth billions and is soon becoming the core of the media empire’s growth solution.

As part of a unified strategy to bolster all of its core divisions in 2025, Disney is now offering subscribers a can’t-miss opportunity cradled by the tides. Children of Disney+ subscribers can set sail on select cruises for half price. Disney is leveraging its established marketing reach as a powerful advantage for its streaming ambitions to come, ensuring the brand resonates with families and solidifies connection between parents and their kids. In doing so, Disney anchors subscriptions to its streaming service, while also offering experiences beyond the digital world. With every moment of brand immersion, Disney strengthens its future familiarity, becoming an enduring part of family tradition for generations to come.

Save big on Disney Cruise Line fares for Disney+ members

Between January 3 and June 13, 2025, Disney+ members can enjoy substantial savings on select Disney Cruise Line sailings, with third and fourth guests under age 18 sailing for just half price when accompanied by two full-fare guests. This limited-time offer is available on three select cruises: Disney Wish, Disney Dream and Disney Wonder. To qualify, primary guests must present proof of their Disney+ subscription. Not a member? You can sign up for the basic option at $9.99 per month. This exciting promotion follows Disney’s plan to invest $60 billion in cruise ships and attractions over the next decade, ensuring the next generation can experience stories like never before.

Disney’s cruise line generates a reported $3 billion a year according to investment banking firm Raymond James, and has long helped bridge the gap between cherished tales and immersive real-world experiences. Aboard the Disney Cruise Line, guests immerse themselves in a dream-like vacation, where beloved childhood heroes are right by their side every step of the way. Since its inaugural voyage in 1998, Disney has made a significant impact in this market where demand outmatches supply, continually integrating cutting-edge technology and engineering to enhance the guest experience.

This dedication shines through in the Disney Wish line, launched in 2022, where adults enjoy just as much magic as kids. The Hyperspace Lounge, a leading feature on board, offers a unique opportunity to sip cocktails inspired by a galaxy far, far away with an expansive drink menu that immerses you in the Star Wars universe and provides a grown-up late-night escape. Four more unique cruise ship concepts will be unveiled by Disney between 2027 and 2031.

Disney’s diverse and cross-functional approach to its cruise and resort ventures is the very strategy that has fueled its global notoriety. With stories, characters and messages that have stood the test of time, Disney is revered by consumers both on-screen and off, across a variety of entertainment environments that appeal to all. The media giant keeps its stories alive in ways competitors struggle to replicate. Seamlessly blending the past with the present, Disney offers families the chance to bond and escape together through the stories they cherish most.

Digitally, the race for the top spot will always be fierce. However, given Disney’s century-long legacy of connecting with families, the company will carve out a special spot in the streaming future by fusing its immense offerings to give consumers deals and experiences they can’t find anywhere else.

Disney delivers unique experiences for today’s digital consumers

On select Disney Cruise lines, vacationers are now even provided with wearable devices and innovative mobile app options, allowing them to make special requests, communicate with fellow guests and streamline boarding times for a smoother, more immersive journey. The DisneyBand+, available on Disney Wish, Disney Fantasy, Disney Magic, Disney Dream, Disney Wonder and Disney Treasure fleets, lets you enjoy the fun with a simple tap, putting everything you need right at your fingertips. As digital consumers, we’re moving beyond just a screen-based world, and Disney is meeting that demand with enchanting, tech-enhanced adventures that offer something unique.

“The business, even prior to COVID continues to generate double-digit returns on investment for our shareholders,” Thomas Mazloum, president of Disney’s New Experiences Portfolio and Disney Signature Experiences, told the LA Times. “With our expansions, we certainly expect similar, attractive returns from our future ships.”

Disney’s commitment to investing in attractions and experiences is a calculated investment for the future, one that will yield rewards as other platforms falter. The strength of physical offerings is not to be overlooked; it is a timeless and essential way to keep your brand nestled within everyday consumer life, ensuring that your stories and products remain eternally relevant and alive. The immersive experiences Disney offers seamlessly complement its digital ventures, providing a new avenue for exploration into stories you thought had reached their end.

Disney ranked as the top choice for families in the U.S.

Mazloum describes Disney’s cruise line as a “movable asset,” serving primarily as a global ambassador for the brand. Fortunately for Disney, this venture is now blossoming into an era where the only way is up. A 2023 study revealed that cruising is one of the fastest-growing travel sectors, with Disney’s cruise line ranked as the top choice in the U.S. for families.

Synergy between physical assets and digital offerings is a winning formula. Turning live experiences into brand touchpoints boosts customer loyalty and ensures seamless promotion across channels. With decades of experience in shaping this approach, Disney shines bright as a beacon in a vast ocean of competitors.

