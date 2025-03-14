3 Strategies to Create a Corporate Culture Gen Z Will Love

In every workplace, it’s mid-level managers who have the most direct and meaningful impact on employees’ day-to-day experience. While executives may set the cultural tone, managers are the ones who bring it to life—or, in some cases, expose disconnects between what’s promised and what’s actually practiced.

In my work coaching leaders, I’ve seen time and time again how managers serve as cultural translators, taking big-picture visions and turning them into actions that resonate with their teams. This ability to bridge executive initiatives with day-to-day operations is essential, especially for engaging Gen Z employees. These younger generations expect transparency, authenticity and clear alignment between what a workplace claims to stand for and what it delivers—and they aren’t afraid to leave if they don’t see it.

To meet these expectations, managers must go beyond communicating the company mission; they need to live it in ways that resonate with employees’ values. If you want to inspire loyalty and engagement from today’s workforce, equip managers with the tools to connect your organization’s mission with Gen Z values and expectations in genuine, actionable ways.

Cracking the Gen Z code

To engage Gen Z employees, you first need to understand what they value. This generation grew up in a world of rapid change, social awareness and the sense that life is unpredictable. They want flexibility in their work, meaningful contributions, a sense of purpose and authentic relationships with their peers and leaders.

In my work with Gen Z, I’ve learned that many younger employees have seen previous generations sacrifice wellbeing for career gains, and they’re unwilling to repeat that model. For Gen Z, work needs to be part of a balanced life, not its center.

Managers who approach them as whole people—valuing their time, listening openly and connecting individual values with the organization’s goals—create a culture where loyalty is natural. If you truly understand and embrace these values, you can forge connections that inspire genuine commitment and drive.

Turning managers into culture champions, one value at a time

One turning point in my professional career showed me just how powerful it is for managers to truly connect with younger employees on their values and expectations. During a workshop, I asked employees to identify both their personal values and the values they associated with their workplace. The responses were eye-opening: While many could list their company’s values, they often did so with skepticism, as if those values were merely words written on an emotionless inspirational poster.

The lesson was clear—stated values mean little unless they’re actively demonstrated. To address this, I led managers through an exercise to identify specific, everyday actions and behaviors that would make these values real. For example, a commitment to “collaboration” might translate to team brainstorming sessions, actively seeking out different perspectives from a variety of stakeholders or opening feedback channels.

By focusing on concrete behaviors, managers began to see they could influence culture directly, not by enforcing policies but by creating meaningful, value-driven experiences that build authentic connections.

Crafting a Corporate Culture Gen Z Won’t Want to Leave

Years of coaching have taught me several practical ways to help managers champion values, create spaces for dialogue and become the leader your teams need. Here are three strategies managers can use to step into their role as culture facilitators and retain Gen Z employees:

1. Ditch control, embrace growth and watch your team thrive

Many managers get promoted for being top performers in their field, but that doesn’t always prepare them to lead people effectively. The key is to make a shift from controlling tasks to facilitating growth. Start by rethinking your approach: Ask open-ended questions that empower your team to brainstorm solutions and focus on creating an environment where collaboration thrives. Remember, the goal of facilitation is to guide your team toward success and help them find their individual strengths.

GE tackled this challenge head-on with its “GE Beliefs” initiative. As part of the strategy, managers received training focused on facilitative leadership. For instance, they learned to lead problem-solving sessions by asking guiding questions and encouraging team members to propose solutions. This approach led to employee-driven innovations, like a team improving turbine efficiency through their own initiative.

2. Remember that your actions speak louder than rules

Values should never be something you hang on a wall and forget. They need to be visible in everyday actions. If your team values a certain characteristic or skill set, make space for it. One thing I’ve coached managers on is creating intentional opportunities to practice core values. Instead of relying on reminders or policies, find ways to actively engage your team in living out these principles.

Take Google, for instance. They didn’t just claim to value innovation—they created “20% time,” allowing engineers to dedicate a portion of their work hours to side projects they were passionate about. This led to products like Adsense and Google News. It’s a powerful reminder that when managers give employees permission and structure to innovate, values become an integral part of your team’s DNA.

If collaboration is a core value, don’t just say it—show it. Run regular brainstorming sessions and genuinely participate. Recognize and celebrate even the smallest steps your team takes toward these values. When people see that you’re committed, they’ll feel more invested in making those values a reality.

3. Get big ideas brewing with real connections

Allowing diversity of thought inherently creates a space where everyone feels their perspective matters. I’ve seen how powerful it can be when managers involve people from different departments or backgrounds in key decisions. True diversity of thought can lead to solutions and ideas that might never have surfaced otherwise.

Salesforce gets this right with its Equality Groups, which influence everything from policy changes to product strategies. For example, feedback from the Women’s Network led to stronger parental leave policies and new pathways for women to advance into leadership roles. With inclusion at the helm, employees see their input driving change. That kind of genuine connection creates loyalty and energy, especially among Gen Z teams.

As a manager, look for ways to tap into your team’s diverse strengths. Invite people from different functions into project meetings to get fresh insights. If someone on your team has a unique perspective, make it a point to ask for their input. And when you act on their ideas, acknowledge their contribution. Putting words into action shows that inclusion is something you truly value—and Gen Z, in particular, will notice when it’s real.

Think of your role as more than implementing top-down initiatives. Your influence comes from showing, through your actions, what those values mean. This kind of leadership development prepares your team to thrive no matter how fast the workplace evolves. Lead in a way that makes culture tangible, and your team will invest deeply and work together to elevate your shared mission.



Photo by fizkes/Shutterstock.