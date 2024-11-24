10 Products That Will Help You Achieve a Better Work-Life Balance

Is work taking over your personal life? Or do you constantly deal with personal thoughts, tasks and interruptions while you work? If you are one of the lucky ones to answer “no” to these questions, you may have already achieved the Holy Grail of the 21st century—“work-life balance.”

In a world where employees are increasingly reporting burnout, mental health concerns and dissatisfaction with their work, this type of balance just might be the secret to lasting happiness. Workers who are centered, happy, healthy and have all their basic needs met are much more likely to achieve their work goals. While products alone won’t get you there, here are a few to help you move in the right direction, or at least have a little fun along the way.

1. Olive & Cocoa succulent arrangements

Courtesy of Oliveandcocoa.com

Just because you don’t have a green thumb doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the benefits of reduced stress and purified air that plants can provide. These succulent arrangements from Olive and Cocoa are low-maintenance and help add a sense of calm to any workday. Plus, they’re grown in-house by a botanist, so they’ll be off to a great start—even before they get to your desk.

2. Tea from Upton Tea Imports

Photo by Savanevich Viktar/Shutterstock

For centuries, tea has had a calming effect, and you will appreciate the balance and calm that comes with breaking to enjoy a cup of tea. If you’ve been relying on your usual generic grocery store tea selection, spice things up with a new type—with or without the caffeine boost. Upton Tea Imports has a wide selection of teas to suit every taste.

3. Digital calendars and apps like the Skylight Calendar

Courtesy of Skylightframe.com

A calendar such as the Skylight Calendar can not only help you keep track of your kids’ appointments and your big presentation at work, but can also give you on-the-go updates through its mobile app. With color-coding options, customizable lists and auto-sync options, you’ll be scrambling less and more in balance.

4. Noise-canceling headphones

Courtesy of Rayconglobal.com

Distractions are everywhere, which is why a pair of quality, noise-canceling headphones such as The Everyday Headphones Pro from Raycon is ideal for every employee looking to optimize their workday performance. With multi-point connectivity, comfort ear pieces and 60 hours of battery life, these headphones help you transition from work to everyday life with ease. Consider yourself warned—you won’t even notice your coworkers interrupting your workflow, even as they stand right by your cubicle. Oops.

5. A standing desk

Courtesy of Upliftdesk.com

Sitting all day is bad for your health, and exercise may be hard to come by when you’re trying to balance work and other responsibilities. So what’s a person to do? Enter the standing desk. Standing desks have been shown to have health benefits and potentially improve productivity. The line of standing desks from UPLIFT Desk comes in a variety of finishes, depths and shapes. Many can be shipped the same day, so you’ll be on your way to a healthier, more productive you in no time.

6. Meditation apps

Courtesy of Calm.com

When your brain is filled with work responsibilities, bills to pay and meetings to attend, it can be hard to find time to be present in the now, but meditation apps like Calm give you the opportunity to pause and recalibrate in your work and personal life. Through its meditation options, Calm helps quiet the noise and lessen the anxiety that can come with everyday life. Options include meditations with professionals, breathing work and grounding exercises to help balance your work and personal life. Don’t blame us if your boss catches you using this in a stressful meeting in one earbud, though.

7. Pepper Pong

Courtesy of Pepperpong.com

Who says life has to be only work? Pepper Pong gives you the chance to take a break for some recreation—even at work. This ultra-quiet mashup of pickleball and ping pong is the ideal break and brain refresher that reminds us life is meant to be fun, too.

8. An eye mask

Courtesy of Zeiss.com

If your workday has you staring at a screen for hours, it’s not uncommon to suffer from dry, uncomfortable eyes. This eye mask from ZEISS provides a relaxing way to give your tired eyes a rest. The eye mask is self-heating, which means you can use it on the go—and the 10-count pack of eye masks are each individually wrapped, so you can keep them in your purse, car or bag. These masks provide 15 minutes of use and will have you in a zen state of mind, whether your next stop is a boardroom meeting or prepping for bed.

9. A temperature-controlled mug

Courtesy of ember.com

If hot coffee is your beverage of choice in the morning but you easily forget about it among work tasks, check out a mug like the Ember Mug 2. This mug lets you control the temperature of your drink and maintains that temperature for up to 90 minutes (or all day long if you use the charging coaster that comes with it!). Long gone are the days of constantly reheating your coffee after each task. You’ll be more productive, and your need for hot java will be fulfilled. It’s a win-win in work-life balance!

10. E-books and audiobooks through Libby and your local library

Photo by Prostock-studio/Shutterstock

Not every work-life balance product requires an expenditure of money. If you haven’t already, check with your local library for access to Libby, a free e-book and audiobook option for anyone with a library card. You can choose from a variety of e-books, listen to audiobooks and check out magazines—all without worrying about added costs or in-app purchases. It’s available for iOS, Android and Amazon devices, and it’s the perfect way to unwind and remind yourself that not everything in life has to be work.

Photo by Vera Prokhorova/Shutterstock

This article originally appeared in the November issue of SUCCESS+ digital magazine.