Convenience Is King

There’s a reason they call it a convenience store—because it’s convenient! Customers who shop at convenience stores know the selection is smaller and the prices are often higher… yet they still come in droves because of the ease of purchase.

What about the minibar in your hotel room? That same $5 can of Coca-Cola in the hotel’s mini-fridge can be bought down the hall from the vending machine for just $1.25. Yet hotels are restocking minibars every day.

It’s this simple: Customers will pay for convenience. And they’ll choose to do more business with the people and companies that make their lives more convenient!

These are just a couple of examples. Use these ideas as a starting point. Start a Convenience Revolution of your own by thinking about how you can reduce friction for your customers and colleagues on an individual level.

Ask yourself this question: How easy is it to do business with you? If you keep returning to that one question, day after day, week after week, month after month—if you look closely and strategically at the honest answers that come back—then you really can join, and win, the Convenience Revolution.

Adapted from The Convenience Revolution, by Shep Hyken, available Oct. 2.

This article originally appeared in the Winter 2018 issue of SUCCESS magazine.

