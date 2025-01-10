Could Brain Monitoring Be the Next Workplace Trend?

The last decade has seen a seismic shift in how we work. Artificial intelligence, remote work and digital collaboration tools have redefined the professional landscape, migrating much of our work to being performed online and revolutionizing the way we engage with our careers. Recent scientific developments are now bringing forward a new prospect of growth: the integration of brain monitoring and neurotechnology into the workplace.

Neurotechnology marks 100 years of breakthroughs

The study of neurotechnology has existed for over a century and has become a rapidly growing sector with a promising future ahead, should public interest continue to rise. On July 6, 1924, German psychiatrist Hans Berger made the first recording of spontaneous electrical activity from the human brain, ushering in a field of discovery that continues to this day. The exploration of the brain, coupled with advancements in technology to monitor and enhance mental function, has been a bold and enduring pursuit.

By the 1980s, technological advancements had enabled extensive visualization and tracking of brain activity. In the 1990s, the launch of the functional MRI allowed scientists to observe brain activity in real-time, marking a significant milestone in discovery.

Neuroeconomics emerges as the next big conversation about workplace trends

Three decades later, neuroeconomics emerged as the major topic of discussion—a field focused on how brain monitoring can improve the workplace. It combines two disciplines: neuroscience, which explores brain structure and function, and ergonomics, the study of aligning technology with human capabilities. While still controversial and fraught with challenges, the integration of this technology will undoubtedly transform future workplaces, making them look and feel vastly different.

Workplaces will soon have access to a rapidly growing market of neurotech devices designed to monitor brain activity and employee performance, promising to boost productivity and technological integration to unprecedented levels. According to Harvard Business Review, the global market for neurotechnology is expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 12%, with projections estimating it will reach $21 billion by 2026. These wearable devices measure electrical activity in the brain or at muscle junctions across the body, providing insights into mood, alertness and fatigue. As one of the most invasive technological offerings to date, it raises numerous questions—many of which remain largely unanswered.

Protecting brain data: Oversight remains a critical challenge

Perhaps the most significant concern is the issue of data collection and protection. The human brain is a deeply personal and precious entity—it is the epicenter of our entire worldview. Allowing workplaces access to our internal neurodata may feel like an intrusion for many. Society tends to embrace technology in stages, and certain advancements take time to be fully accepted. While the major backers and leaders behind this technology envision a promising road ahead, employees will not blindly accept its implementations without thought as to what they’re sharing.

How and where brain activity data is collected can affect whether it falls under the scope of existing protections like HIPAA. This means safeguards that ensure the privacy and security of our physical health data, such as preventing unauthorized access or misuse, may not fully apply to our mental and neural information.

Maintaining fairness in the workplace with neurotechnology

Even more concerning are the significant challenges in maintaining equity and fairness. Neurodata is subconsciously generated, leaving individuals with no direct control over the specific information disclosed. This data, if accessible to employers, could potentially be used to discriminate against certain traits flagged by the technology as problematic.

These products and discussions, along with emerging trends in neuromarketing, are beginning to break into the public sphere but remain confined within a tightly controlled market. The stakes are high. If this technology goes mainstream, it could trigger significant challenges, and the clock is ticking for clear rules and oversight.

In April 2024, a study examined policy documents from 30 companies offering neurotechnology devices. 60% of these companies failed to inform consumers about how their neural data is managed or what rights they have over it, even in countries with data protection laws. Advancements in data encryption and user anonymity could be a crucial step toward solving this issue, though even these measures lack proper oversight and advancement.

While the conversations and risks surrounding neurotechnology are understandably unsettling, there lies a potential for real, transformative change and unprecedented protection in the workplace. Brain monitoring could revolutionize industries like health care, air traffic control and more, where fatigue, lapses in concentration and unnoticed mistakes can have dire consequences. Real-time tracking data could ensure employees now have the right to take breaks. With this tech, employees could have the chance to step into a new space of self-discovery, evaluating how stress, focus and emotions influence their work and environment like never before.

From industry giants to HR leaders, everyone will need to carefully consider how neurotech could drive progress. Its implementation comes with a host of protections and oversight considerations—essential to ensuring the technology remains a positive force in the workplace, not something we fear stumbling upon.

