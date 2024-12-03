The Best Gifts the Entire Family Can Enjoy

Everyone deserves a gift they get to keep all to themselves. But gifts the entire family can enjoy are always a hit. Anything that brings a family closer and gives them quality time together will be their favorite gift of the year.

A solo stove firepit to make backyard memories

There is nothing quite like gathering around a warm fire in the backyard on a cool night. Try a Bonfire Bundle big enough for the entire family to gather around for storytelling or s’mores.

A virtual Nex Playground

A Nex Playground system keeps everyone in the family active. This AI-powered gaming system senses players’ movements as they dance, play virtual sports or even slice fruit with their hands as it flies through the air. The Nex Playground comes with five complimentary games, and additional games can be accessed with a subscription.

An axe-throwing game

Even if the kids are too young to chop down trees, they can still try their hand at a Hammacher Schlemmer axe-throwing game. Kids and grown-ups can safely toss resin axes through the air to hit a target. This unique game can be played indoors or outdoors and folds up for easy storage.

Make every night movie night with a pro projector

Bring the magic of movies to a humble backyard or basement. A MoGo 3 Pro home projector is a great way to turn a blank wall or white sheet into a home movie theater.

Have a food fight with Taco vs. Burrito

If a taco and a burrito got into a fight, who would win? Get the family together to find out by playing a round (or three) of Taco vs. Burrito. The best part is that no one has to wipe the floor once this food fight is over.

Create masterpieces with Ooly

Enjoying art supplies isn’t just for kids. Get the whole family in on the fun of making a masterpiece with an Ooly Craftivity Bonus Box with plenty of art supplies for everyone.

Use Lego sets to recreate movie magic

The family that builds Lego sets together stays together. Everyone loves Minions, so gather around and build Minions and Gru’s Family Mansion together.

Learn new skills and eat something delicious with a baking kit

Don’t complicate things by overthinking what to make. Instead, give a Bake Eat Love kit, which has everything a family needs to bond over baking.

Cooperate to save the Dodo

Some families like to compete against one another; others like to work together to solve a problem. For families who like working as a team, the Dodo game is a great choice. The whole family can join forces to make sure the Dodo saves its egg.

Make eating healthy more fun

Get the kids involved in preparing healthy snacks and drinks. The Nama C2 is a two-in-one juicer and blender that makes fresh juices and yummy smoothies. Kids are more likely to try something they make themselves, so make getting healthy a family affair.

Don a set of matching pajamas

Is there anything cuter than a family in matching pajamas? Get the whole gang a set of ultra-soft matching pajamas from Kyte Baby. These bamboo PJs are available in styles ranging from pretty pastels to fun fruit patterns.

Camp out in comfort

Get the whole family out of the house and away from screens. A comfortable and easy-to-set-up MSR Habitude tent for four or six is a great way to help any family create memories in the great outdoors. The tent works just as well for basement or backyard campouts.

Get every generation in on the fun

Give a gift with something for everyone. Joy for All games updated classic games like the Game of Life to reflect the experiences of the Greatest Generation to Gen Z and everyone in between.

Photo by Ground Picture/Shutterstock.com