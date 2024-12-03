My boys played with a drone in elementary school. When I saw the inexpensive toy nosedive in the backyard, I didn’t think their drone operating skills should be curated further.

Fast forward to 2024, and ZipRecruiter states that the average annual pay for a drone pilot in the United States is $130,916 annually. A high salary for someone who doesn’t need an advanced education or to pass a challenging exam.

With my oldest son graduating high school in 2026, I’m now wondering if I should have rescued that fallen drone years ago—pursuing a career as a drone pilot can now really pay off.

Rapid expansion in drone use

Global demand for commercial drone pilots has rapidly expanded in recent years, according to Flying magazine, with no sign of slowing down. Even as many industries are narrowing, drone pilot employment opportunities have only expanded as more and more industries are embracing evolving technologies.

According to Drone Industry Insights, estimates indicate that the global drone market is anticipated to grow to $54.6 billion by 2030.

Opportunities for drone pilots are greatly increasing too. Pilots can work as self-employed freelancers, offering services to multiple clients, or take on full-time roles in companies or government organizations.

According to ZipRecruiter, the three cities where the typical salary for a drone pilot job is above the national average are Mineral, Virginia; Carmel Valley, California; and Mercer Island, Washington.

Straightforward path to becoming a drone pilot

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), to become a certificated remote pilot and fly a drone under the FAA’s Small UAS Rule (Part 107), you must obtain a remote pilot certificate from the FAA; be 16 years of age; be able to read, speak, write and understand English; be in physical and mental condition to safely fly a drone; and pass the initial aeronautical knowledge exam.

Companies such as Pilot Institute, Drone U and others offer online and in-person courses that teach intermediary skills like drone operations and safety, as well as more advanced courses like thermography, videography and interactive modeling.

Drone schools also help students prepare for their remote pilot certificate and aeronautical knowledge exam while offering ongoing education and employment advice.

Drones are needed in more industries

Whether capturing stunning aerial footage for film and television, tracking acres of land for farming projects or steering surveying projects, drones are used everywhere.

Recent analysis from Drone Industry Insights indicates that advanced drone applications are diversifying across 17 industries, with photography, filming and specialized industrial uses increasing, showing a higher acceptance of drone technology.

Here are some of the leading industries hiring drone pilots and their primary job duties:

Real estate: Studies show that properties with aerial photography are much more likely to sell than those without it. This sector requires basic flying and photography skills. Most jobs involve taking aerial photographs and videos of properties to enhance real estate listings.

Agriculture: Drones are valuable tools in precision agriculture and forestry. New drone operators can find work in agriculture but are mostly expected to have some existing experience. Pilots specializing in this sector often have extensive agricultural or forestry knowledge, so it could be difficult for a recently licensed operator to get in the door.

Construction: Drones frequently monitor building progress, inspect structures and map large areas. Pilots must understand industrial inspection and general construction processes, have more advanced flying skills and know how to use specialized software and equipment to collect and integrate data.

Emergency response: One of the most challenging areas for drone pilots, the emergency response sector, employs drones for search and rescue operations, disaster management and law enforcement. Working in emergency response can be dangerous and mentally and emotionally challenging. Law enforcement roles often require extensive training; becoming a law enforcement officer takes months or years of training.

Filmmaking: Drone pilots can capture aerial footage for television and film, enabling opportunities to be involved in creating shows and movies. Finding drone work in filmmaking can be more challenging than other industries with more advanced knowledge of photography, such as camera angles and cinematic tools. This niche area offers more creative opportunities beyond basic drone pilot qualifications and could advance a future career in moviemaking.

Energy: Drones offer a safer and more efficient way for companies in the energy sector, such as oil, gas and renewable energy, to operate and inspect infrastructure areas. From thermal imaging, environmental monitoring, surveying and performing inspections, drones help to cut costs and expand reach to these key players.

Finding a drone pilot job

Once the FAA qualifications are met to become a certificated remote pilot and you’re ready to explore job opportunities, it’s essential to evaluate the market and what’s available in the area of the country where you live or want to live. Whether it’s construction, real estate, filmmaking or agriculture, chances are there’s a need and hiring opportunity for drone pilots.

As technology continues to advance, the need for drone pilots will definitely increase. By entering one of these expanding industries, drone pilots will have job security with less risk and more financial advancement.

Photo courtesy of Scharfsinn/Shutterstock







