Are You Too Loyal to Your Employer?

Some perks, such as solid health insurance coverage or a corner office, make a job enticing, but don’t let them determine your loyalty to a company. In the wake of the quiet quitting trend, Julien and Kiersten Saunders (@richandregular) discuss why we romanticize our jobs and, conversely, why we should be willing to view them through an honest lens.

Loyalty has often been seen as a highly desirable trait, one that makes an individual reliable, trustworthy and—in a workplace setting—deserving of reward. That, however, is no longer the case. Whereas employee loyalty used to be the ideal, it now—purposefully or not—masks the truth of the uneven workplace power dynamics, and the skewed rewards reaped by the people on both sides. Julien and Kiersten discuss the concept of “golden handcuffs,” how employees can become dependent on external motivation in the workplace and how to start really thinking about what you’re getting from your job.

