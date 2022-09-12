This new workplace trend has been garnering attention on TikTok and LinkedIn. Julien and Kiersten Saunders (@richandregular) discuss the causes and repercussions of quiet quitting, and the types of employees who may benefit from establishing a workplace exit plan.

Though it is not a new phenomenon, quiet quitting as a movement has gained steam in recent weeks. While there is no one way to practice quiet quitting—nor one type of person who would best benefit from it—Julien and Kiersten discuss why it is important to have a financial cushion or backup plan in place before stepping back. They also recount their own experiences asserting boundaries at work, and talk about the importance of not making work your identity.