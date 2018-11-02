Are You a Workaholic?

The term workaholism was first coined in the late 60s by renowned psychologist and self-diagnosed workaholic Wayne Oates. Since then, researchers have attempted to define what workaholism is and how it affects your health and well-being. As of now, experts estimate that between 10 and 25 percent of U.S. adults are affected by workaholism.

But this isn’t just about clocking long hours in the office or burning the midnight oil on the weekends. Workaholism is an inability to stop obsessing about work, or a compulsion to work when you have agreed to spend your time elsewhere—with family, for example. This compulsive behavior has drastic effects including sleep, memory and digestive issues; increased chance of heart-related issues and Type II diabetes. If you feel your work could be affecting your personal life, take this quiz to see where you stand.

