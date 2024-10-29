Apple has unveiled its groundbreaking Apple Intelligence platform to the public, extending its reach across the iPhone, iPad and Mac, and debuting the software with a new sleek, ultra-thin iMac model—the first to feature integrated AI powered by the latest M4 chip. This refresh includes vibrant new color options and enhanced hardware, setting a new standard for AI performance.

Designed to transform the iMac experience, the M4 chip boosts the iMac’s speed by up to 1.7 times for everyday tasks and up to 2.1 times for demanding workloads like photo editing and gaming. The new iMac comes with 16GB of high-speed unified memory, which can be upgraded to 32 GB. The Neural Engine in the M4 chip has also been enhanced, offering a performance that is more than three times faster than older models.

‘The world’s best for all-in-one AI’

Now available for preorder starting at $1,299, the new iMac is poised to be “the world’s best all-in-one for AI,” according to Apple, though users will initially have access to a limited set of features as the full capabilities of Apple Intelligence will gradually roll out through 2025. “Image Playground, Genmoji, ‌Siri‌ ChatGPT integration, and other features will be released in iOS 18.2, which will likely launch in December,” according to insider site MacRumors.

“The first set of Apple Intelligence features will be available with iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1,” Apple announced. These initial functions include “Writing Tools” for text summarization and grammar checks, “Smart Reply” for emails and messages and language search technology for finding photos.

The new iMac is available in seven colors: green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue and silver. Each iMac includes a color-matched Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse, or an optional Magic Trackpad, all equipped with a USB-C port. Additionally, Apple is reportedly set to offer at least five different MacBook models in the near future. Consumers can expect 14-inch and 16-inch versions powered by the M4 Pro and M4 Max chipsets. Reports also indicate that the Mac Mini is set for a full redesign, its first since 2010.

Apple Intelligence: Everyday convenience, but not a game changer

While Apple Intelligence is certainly impressive, it does not significantly differentiate itself from more advanced offerings in the market. Users seeking deeper AI solutions for professional use are likely to turn to platforms like OpenAI or more sophisticated assistants like Google’s Gemini to fully leverage AI technology. Essentially, Apple Intelligence’s current functions mainly serve as an upgrade to Siri, aimed at enhancing everyday tasks rather than transforming the user experience.

A recent YouGov survey indicates that 60% of consumers consider AI features important when choosing their next smartphone, emphasizing the urgency for smartphone manufacturers to provide the best AI experience. And as competitors continue to enhance their offerings beyond the efficient necessities, Apple will need to ensure that its AI solutions not only meet but exceed rising consumer expectations moving forward.

With Apple’s AI-powered iMac unveiled, competitors like Google and Samsung are doubling down on their own AI advancements. In August, Google launched the Pixel 9 series with its latest AI assistant, featuring Gemini’s Live, which facilitates natural, human-like interactions. Similarly, at the July Unpacked event, Samsung introduced its own Galaxy AI technology, designed to simplify tasks like translating messages and enhancing photo editing, much more like the offerings of Apple Intelligence.

However, concerns are mounting that these device features may soon be placed behind a paywall despite the initial hype. The focus may shift from who offers the best AI to who can provide it at no extra cost. Samsung has stated that its Galaxy AI features “will be provided for free until the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy devices.” Other tech giants could soon follow suit.

As Apple unveils its M4-powered iMac, the competition in AI technology heats up, with Google and Samsung raising the stakes. While Apple Intelligence will roll out new features, it may fall short for users expecting more advanced capabilities. Right now, its functions mainly enhance everyday tasks, lacking the unique innovations offered by competitors. The big question is: Can Apple deliver something truly different, or will it just be playing catch-up? As the company’s week of announcements continues, stay tuned for potential surprises.

Photo courtesy of Apple