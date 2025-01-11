By 2030 41% of Employers Worldwide Plan to Reduce Their Workforce Due to AI Integration

A recent report from the World Economic Forum has unveiled a sobering outlook on the future of work and the growing influence of AI in our professional domains: 41% of employers worldwide plan to cut jobs as AI begins mass automating tasks over the next decade. Highlighting a shift many were once skeptical of, the forum’s findings, spanning the contribution of hundreds of global companies, point to a future where many will be left reconsidering their value and skill sets. Yet, 77% of employers are committed to reskilling and upskilling their employees, hoping for a harmonious collaboration between humans and machines.

AI will revolutionize the way we work according to new global survey

“As we enter 2025, the landscape of work continues to evolve at a rapid pace. Transformational breakthroughs, particularly in generative artificial intelligence, are reshaping industries and tasks across all sectors,” said Saadia Zahidi, World Economic Forum managing director, in the report.

“These technological advances, however, are converging with a broader array of challenges, including economic volatility, geoeconomic realignments, environmental challenges and evolving societal expectations,” they added. There is no denying the obstacles ahead, but this latest research aims to close the gap and steer workers toward a more informed and prepared future. Over the next five years, employees will see nearly 40% of their current skills become outdated or radically reshaped according to the report. Those who adapt to using AI, rather than denying its presence, will have the upper hand in the years ahead. Tech-related expertise, creative problem-solving and a dedication to learning will be more crucial than ever.

Reskilling is essential to future-proofing careers

Over the next few years, workplaces will grapple with widening skills gaps, with 63% of employers anticipating this as a major barrier between 2025 and 2030. In response, 85% of employers are prioritizing upskilling, while 40% plan to reduce staff as skills become outdated, according to the World Economic Forum.

Each strategy will depend on the specific goals and organizational structure of each company, and no single playbook will work for everyone. Reskilling is set to top the agenda, but companies must first pinpoint the skills they need most. A clear skills framework can help businesses achieve this and ensure as seamless a transition as possible.

Communication is also key as AI reshapes the workplace. An open dialogue about its utilization builds trust and clarifies where AI can add value. Critical thinking skills will also remain crucial—AI isn’t perfect, and employees must speak up if it hinders progress.

Generative AI, in particular, unlocks a world of possibilities, enabling us to shift away from time-consuming or monotonous tasks. It stands as one of the many potential benefits of the era ahead. From drafting emails to handling tedious data gathering, AI will make these tasks easier, or even obsolete, freeing us up to focus on more meaningful work. As a consequence, knowledge workers may find themselves spending more time in creative and leadership roles.

Which roles will be most affected by AI integration?

AI automation is driving fears of widespread layoffs, with U.S. hiring announcements at the lowest since 2015. The trend is expected to continue into the new year, particularly in sectors like transportation, manufacturing and education. A September report by Challenger, Gray and Christmas found that transportation companies announced 25,263 job cuts, education saw a 220% increase in layoffs compared to the previous year and manufacturing faced 19,794 job losses in 2024. In the near future, blue-collar jobs will likely be the first to bear the brunt of AI automation. However, even roles that seem secure today may not be immune.

Roles that remain essential and cannot be replaced are expected to gain value. The World Economic Forum report reveals that, by 2030, over half of employers (52%) plan to boost their wage allocation in remaining roles, reflecting a rising demand, particularly for skilled workers over the next decade.

It’s not just executives at the top who are grappling with how to manage the next era of AI integration. Employees are also reassessing their roles, functions and responsibilities, questioning the value of their contributions as technology advances. A 2024 study from the New York Federal Reserve’s Liberty Street Economics blog indicated that 4 in 10 Americans worry generative AI could diminish the number of available jobs.

Could AI erase the need for human labor?

Some executives are rejecting the idea of AI-human collaboration entirely, and placing all their bets on AI alone. Last month, Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski revealed he hadn’t hired anyone in a year due to his company embracing AI, suggesting that all internal roles could be handled by machines. This week, he doubled down on his stance via X, claiming even his own position might eventually become redundant.

Artificial intelligence holds both promise and peril, with many unknowns still in the mix. What’s undeniable is that those who can adapt and work alongside AI will be best positioned for the future. But for others, the challenge will be much harder, and in the worst-case scenarios, millions of people might be left rethinking their entire career trajectory.

Photo by Stokkete/Shutterstock