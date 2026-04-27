The old definition of smart is dead! It’s being redefined in an age of AI. When intelligence is being democratized, Jensen Huang , the CEO of NVidia , tells us that there are five counter-intuitive types of intelligence becoming valuable.

The new traits got revealed when Jensen was asked a simple question : "Who’s the smartest person you’ve ever met?"

His answer was telling.

"I can’t answer that question. And I know what people are thinking. The definition of smart is somebody who’s intelligent, solves problems and is technical. But I find that that’s a commodity... Everybody thought software programming is the ultimate smart profession. Look at the first thing that AI is solving. Software programming!"

The guy who builds the chips that power artificial intelligence is telling you that technical intelligence... the thing we’ve been measuring on tests for a hundred years... is becoming a commodity.

So what’s left? What’s actually smart in today’s world?

Jensen never handed us a tidy list. What he did do, across a wide-ranging interview , was sketch the outline of a different kind of intelligence—rooted in empathy, foresight and the ability to read what isn’t said. Sit with his answer long enough, and five counter-intuitive traits start to surface from it. Traits that map perfectly to what The Rapid Enlightenment Process (REP) is designed to help you develop.

Trait #1 - Technical Astuteness... the Part AI Is Already Eating

This is important because Jensen didn’t dismiss technical skill. He said smart people sit "at that intersection of being technically astute..." But he was clear about where it lands on the priority list.

"That’s a commodity, and we are already seeing proof that artificial intelligence can handle that part easily."

Technical ability is the entry ticket. It’s necessary but nowhere near sufficient. AI is writing code, analyzing data, solving equations and producing technical work faster than any human ever could.

So if technical skill is all you’ve got, you’re in a race you cannot win.

Unfortunately, the “Drunk Monkey” in your mind runs survival programs that keep you locked in what you already know... the technical, the familiar, the safe. It clings to competence like a security blanket. The REP deactivates those programs. It frees you from the need to be the smartest person in the room... so you can actually become the most valuable person in the room.

Trait #2 - Human Empathy

Jensen’s next quality: “...human empathy...”

Not sympathy. Not politeness. Empathy. The capacity to actually feel what another person is experiencing.

Here’s what most people don’t realize. Empathy isn’t a personality trait you either have or don’t. It’s a capacity that gets buried under mental noise. When your nervous system is stuck in survival mode... when the “Drunk Monkey” is running the show... you can’t genuinely connect with another person because you’re too busy protecting your ego, your value and your status.

Hidden motives to survive, like greed, pride, the need for approval and the fear of rejection, create mental static that drowns out your empathy. You’re so busy managing your own needs, wants, desires and insecurities that you can’t hear what anyone else is actually saying.

The Rapid Enlightenment Process—the methodology I created, which has been peer-reviewed and published in the Journal of Advanced Research in Social Sciences . It clears that static through awareness and gets you into the present moment. That shifts your body into a calm, parasympathetic state. In that state, empathy becomes natural. You don’t need to work at it. You just feel people. What you accept will transform. What you resist will persist.

Trait #3 - Inferring the Unspoken

“...having the ability to infer the unspoken, the around the corners, the unknowables.”

Read that again. Jensen isn’t talking about IQ. He’s talking about intuition... the ability to read what’s not being said. To sense the dynamics in a room. To know where a conversation is going before it gets there.

This is present-moment awareness in action. And that activator? Recontextualization!

That’s the skill of describing the situation in a way that creates an empowering context. When you do that, you feel safe, you feel peace and a new type of awareness arises.

When you develop the skill of recontextualization through REP, you learn to shift your interpretation of any situation in real time. You stop reacting to the surface and start perceiving the deeper layers. You see the motive behind the words. You feel the tension before it erupts.

The “Drunk Monkey” in your head sees threats everywhere. It interprets everything through the lens of survival. Threats. Risks. Looking good. Looking smart. Maintaining status. That kills intuition. But when you deactivate those unconscious reflexes, your perception sharpens. You start picking up signals you were blind to before. The unspoken becomes obvious.

Trait #4 - Seeing Around Corners

“People who are able to see around corners are truly, truly smart. And their value is incredible. To be able to preempt problems before they show up, just because you feel the vibe.” –Jensen on the A Bit Too Personal podcast

Vision. Wisdom. The capacity to anticipate what’s coming.

You can’t do that when you are distracted by your own needs. This is where hidden motives to survive do the most damage.

Pride makes you unable to see your own blind spots. Greed makes you chase short-term wins that create long-term disasters. Victimhood makes you focus on limitations and hides opportunities. Illogical rules and the need to be right make you dismiss data that contradicts your position.

You cannot see around corners when your ego is blocking the view with survival-based intentions.

Enlightened perspectives are the tool that opens this up and gets you seeing around corners. When you learn to hold perspectives that make you feel strong and imply that all is well, you relax and your awareness expands.

When you practice perspectives that make you feel strong, you release the tension that narrows your perspective because you stop defending your position. And shaboomba! You start perceiving the full picture. You see the patterns. You sense the shifts before they happen.

This isn’t new age fluff. This is what happens when a human nervous system operates from calm rather than chaos. Peace creates prosperity... and it also creates foresight.

Trait #5 - The Vibe

The intersection of everything–and here’s where Jensen pulled it all together.

“That vibe, that I think, that’s smart. That I think is going to be the future definition of smart. And that person might actually score horribly on the SAT.”

The vibe. That’s the word he used. The intersection of technical knowledge, empathy, intuition and vision... all flowing together into something that just... knows.

Let’s be real. The vibe Jensen is describing is the natural operating state of someone who has cleared the mental noise and is operating in the present moment, free from the nagging loops of the survival mind.

By the way, this is not something you develop by reading more books or taking more courses. It’s what emerges naturally when the “Drunk Monkey” stops screaming, when the hidden motives to survive stop running the show and when your body is calm enough to actually perceive reality.

That’s the Rapid Enlightenment Process. That’s what REP does.

It doesn’t give you the vibe. It removes the blocks to it. The vibe is already there... underneath the survival programming, beneath the unconscious reflexes, past the fear and greed and pride. REP deactivates those blocks so your natural intelligence... the kind Jensen Huang is talking about... can finally operate at full capacity.

I wrote about this in Quiet Mind Epic Life . The quiet mind isn’t empty. It’s clear. And clarity is the foundation of every quality Jensen described.

The Future Belongs to Those With a Quiet Mind

Jensen Huang isn’t a spiritual teacher or a mindfulness master. He’s a tech CEO running the most valuable company on the planet . And he just told the world that the old definition of smart is dead.

Technical skill is a commodity. AI handles it. What’s left is the human capacity to feel, perceive, anticipate and connect. “The vibe.” as he puts it.

The Rapid Enlightenment Process is the framework for building these new types of intelligence. Not through years of meditation or decades of therapy, but through a precise, repeatable process that deactivates the survival programs blocking your natural intelligence.

If this resonates... step in. The future belongs to the people who are clear minded enough to see what’s coming.

Let’s do this!

Featured image from PeopleImages/Shutterstock