The most revealing leadership moment of 2026 isn’t coming from a boardroom strategy session or an all-hands keynote. It’s coming from a company memo.

In March, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney announced the layoff of more than 1,000 employees—roughly 20% of the company’s workforce. His official memo cited declining Fortnite engagement, slower consumer spending and cost economics that simply didn’t add up. Then, midletter, he added one sentence that stood apart from nearly every other corporate layoff announcement this year: “Since it’s a thing now, I should note that the layoffs aren’t related to AI.”

Seven words. In a year when “AI did it” has become corporate America’s most convenient excuse, that line was a rare act of leadership honesty and a signal of exactly what the current moment requires.

Why ‘AI Did It’ Has Become Everyone’s Go-To Cover Story

The pattern has a name now. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said it plainly at BlackRock’s U.S. Infrastructure Summit in March: “Almost every company that does layoffs is blaming AI, whether or not it really is about AI.” That behavior has been labeled AI washing—using AI as a cover story for workforce reductions that are actually driven by financial restructuring, pandemic-era overhiring and the painful math of rising capital costs.

The data doesn’t support the narrative. Research from the Yale Budget Lab , using Bureau of Labor Statistics data, found no significant differences in unemployment rates or occupational shifts for workers with high AI exposure from the release of ChatGPT through early 2026. A February National Bureau of Economic Research study found that nearly 90% of surveyed C-suite executives across four countries said AI had no impact on their company’s employment over the past three years.

The actual drivers, as venture capitalist Marc Andreessen explained , are far less futuristic: The federal funds rate swung from 0% during the pandemic to above 5% by 2023, and companies went on a hiring binge in 2020 and 2021 that left many overstaffed by 25% to 75%. “Now they all have the silver bullet excuse,” Andreessen said. “It’s AI!”

Blaming AI sounds strategic and inevitable. Blaming your own financial discipline problem does not.

What This Costs the Leaders Who Stay Silent About It

Here’s where this story stops being about Big Tech and starts being about you and your team.

When leaders reach for the convenient narrative instead of the honest one, there’s a measurable cost. And it gets paid by the people who are still showing up every day. Deloitte’s 2024 Global Human Capital Trends report found that 86% of business leaders recognize the direct connection between leadership transparency and workforce trust. Yet a 2025 Gallup survey found that 29% of employees still say they lack clear, honest communication from their leaders—meaning the intent to be transparent and the actual execution of it are two very different things.

The gap has consequences that show up in the numbers. After layoffs, research shows that overall company confidence among remaining employees drops by 17%, belief in career growth declines 12% and trust in leadership falls 10%. And that erosion doesn’t stay contained to the people directly affected. It spreads into how hard your remaining team works, how long they stay and how much of themselves they invest in the company’s future.

The damage can linger far longer than most leaders expect. Studies have found that even 15 years after a significant layoff event, surviving employees can show meaningfully lower trust in senior leadership than their counterparts at companies that didn’t downsize. One announcement, one narrative decision—years of residue.

The Question Every Leader Needs to Ask Right Now

You may not be planning a layoff. But the AI washing moment is surfacing a sharper question that applies to every difficult communication you make: Are you giving your team the real reason or the palatable one?

This plays out at a smaller scale every week. A strategy pivot framed as “market evolution” rather than “our last bet didn’t work.” A budget cut framed as “focusing our resources” rather than “we missed our targets.” A role restructuring framed as “moving toward the future” rather than “we need a different skill set.” None of these reframings are technically false. But they share something with AI washing: They protect the leader at the expense of the team’s ability to understand, adapt and trust.

A BambooHR survey of more than 1,500 U.S. employees found that 60% want their company to disclose the actions being taken to avoid further layoffs, and 56% want transparency about why specific roles were eliminated. Your people aren’t asking for certainty. They’re asking for honesty about what’s actually happening, why and the willingness to treat them like adults who can handle that information.

How to Communicate Hard Decisions Without Losing the Room

Transparency isn’t a soft, aspirational leadership value. It’s a strategic practice with measurable returns. Research finds that in organizations with open communication, employees are dramatically more likely to recommend their workplace, stay longer and surface problems early rather than hiding them.

Here’s a practical framework for making it real:

Write the real reason first. Before drafting any communication about a difficult decision, write down the actual cause in one plain sentence. No jargon. No narrative framing. If you can’t say it clearly to yourself, you’re not ready to say anything to your team.

Separate what you know from what you don’t. Employees distrust vague optimism far more than honest uncertainty. Saying “I don’t yet know how this will affect Q3 hiring plans” builds more credibility than “We’re confident in the path ahead.”

Close the obvious loop. If there’s a convenient cover story available—and right now, AI is one of the most readily available in history—and it doesn’t apply to your situation, say so directly. Sweeney’s seven-word line worked precisely because it preempted the rumor before the rumor started. Don’t leave a vacuum for people to fill with a narrative you don’t control.

Make consistency the standard, not the exception. One honest announcement doesn’t rebuild trust. A sustained pattern of honest communication does. The leaders who come out of this moment with their credibility intact won’t be the ones who were most eloquent in a single hard moment. They’ll be the ones whose teams say, “That’s just how they always talk to us.”

The Leaders People Actually Follow

The AI washing moment will pass. The impressions it’s leaving about which leaders tell the truth when it’s inconvenient—and which ones don’t—will not.

Your team isn’t evaluating you on your best-case narratives. They’re evaluating you on whether your words match reality when things are difficult. That’s the actual test of leadership credibility, and it’s one you can start passing today.

The next time you’re preparing to explain a hard decision, ask yourself one question before you finalize a single word: is this the real reason, or the convenient one? The distance between those two answers is exactly where trust lives or dies.

Featured image from PeopleImages/Shutterstock