“Artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing the way businesses solve problems and deliver value to customers,” Dalton Locke says. As the founder and CEO of Pono.ai, he is well-aware of the transformation that AI is bringing to business operations as well as societal norms.

“By harnessing the power of machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision and other AI technologies, companies can automate processes, derive powerful insights from data and create highly personalized user experiences at a speed and scale never before possible,” Locke adds.

Pono.ai offers insights into these changes and helps clients with integrating AI into everyday business solutions to streamline operations. Locke’s vision for his company came from a personal experience he had in an ashram in Maui.

“I started asking different questions. And the question I asked was an accountable question like ‘What is it about my communication that’s not working to get what I want?’” the founder says. “And that kind of hit this spark, and I was like, OK, what if I could create that?” This moment of insight led to the creation of Pono.ai.

Locke feels that one of Pono.ai’s key strengths lies in its approach to AI implementation. The company uses many models, but only the ones that work the best at that given moment. This multi-model approach allows Pono.ai to pivot quickly and easily, contributing to its effectiveness in the AI landscape, according to the founder.

The company provides an extensive range of practical applications that can significantly reduce the time required for crucial business tasks. For instance, generating a comprehensive business plan normally takes weeks, but Pono.ai can do it in just minutes, Locke claims. It also can assist with automating project management and team collaboration.

But AI will transform more than business efficiency. Locke sees the technology’s potential to address societal challenges, such as health care, education and environmental sustainability. “AI is being used to accelerate drug discovery, enable personalized learning, optimize renewable energy systems and even combat human trafficking,” he says. “The potential for positive impact is significant.”

However, the founder is aware of the ethical considerations that accompany these changes and the potential displacement of jobs—a common concern as automation becomes more prevalent. Locke believes every business will be powered by AI in the coming years, and as with any transformative technology, there are risks and challenges that need to be thoughtfully managed.

“Transparency and human oversight will be critical as AI systems become more ubiquitous and powerful,” he says. But ultimately, those who fail to embrace this shift risk being left behind.

The AI revolution presents both challenges and opportunities to redefine approaches to business and enhance societal welfare. As companies like Pono.ai continue to develop AI solutions, Locke highlights the importance of embracing this technology with a balanced perspective.

“We are living in the most exciting time in human history,” the founder says. “The convergence of AI with other emerging technologies will reshape the world in ways that are difficult to imagine—and everyone has a role to play in steering that future.”