40 Accountability Quotes For Work, Leadership & Personal Growth

Accountability means taking responsibility and ownership of our actions and choices, whether they lead to achievements or failures. It’s an essential part of our growth, both personally and professionally—yet it’s also something many of us struggle with. It’s often difficult to admit when we’re wrong or have made a mistake because these confessions require vulnerability and open us up to the possibility of judgment.

Holding yourself accountable will better suit all of us in the long run, however. It allows us to learn from our experiences, push us to do better in the future, and help us build more trusting relationships with those around us. To help remind you of the transformative power of accountability, we’ve pulled together a collection of motivational accountability quotes. These wise words focus on accountability in the workplace, leadership roles and everyday life, all the while focusing on how it can positively impact our journeys and environments.

“Lack Of Accountability” Quotes to Remind Us Not to Make Excuses

It’s often easier to shift blame or make up excuses when plans go poorly. But, this behavior can erode trust while also damaging your reputation. These quotes highlight some of the risks you take when you fail to hold yourself accountable. These “being accountable” quotes can also remind us that honesty and personal responsibility can play a critical role in our success.

“A body of men, holding themselves accountable to nobody, ought not to be trusted by anybody.” —Thomas Paine

“People think responsibility is hard to bear. It’s not. I think that sometimes it is the absence of responsibility that is harder to bear.” —Henry Kissinger

“Man must cease attributing his problems to his environment, and learn again to exercise his will – his personal responsibility in the realm of faith and morals.” —Albert Schweitzer

“Freedom is not the same as lack of accountability.” —Kevin Powers

“I have nothing in common with lazy people who blame others for their lack of success. Great things come from hard work and perseverance. No excuses.” —Kobe Bryant

“Blame is a lazy person’s way of making sense of chaos.” —Douglas Coupland

“It is easy to dodge our responsibilities but we cannot dodge the consequences of dodging our responsibilities.​” —Josiah Stamp

“When a man points a finger at someone else, he should remember that four of his fingers are pointing to himself.” —Louis Nizer

Powerful “Taking Accountability” Quotes For Work

Accountability is critical, especially in the workplace, and it can lead to very positive results. In an environment where teams must rely on one another to succeed, each person has to follow through. It’s important for everyone to answer for their actions, complete their own tasks and contribute to the company’s goals. When we fall short or miss the mark, accountability in the workplace can mean admitting it and asking for help. This might lead to even greater growth or collaboration. Let the following quotes on accountability and responsibility inspire you to go further in your career.

“Talent is part of the equation, but when you combine talent with accountability and authenticity, it is tough to beat.” —David Ross

“Success on any major scale requires you to accept responsibility… in the final analysis, the one quality that all successful people have… is the ability to take on responsibility.” —Michael Korda

“Accountability is the glue that ties commitment to the result.” —Bob Proctor

“​Accountability is essential to personal growth, as well as team growth. How can you improve if you’re never wrong? If you don’t admit a mistake and take responsibility for it, you’re bound to make the same one again.” —Pat Summitt

“If you take responsibility for yourself you will develop a hunger to accomplish your dreams.” —Les Brown

“​Don’t ever promise more than you can deliver, but always deliver more than you promise.” —Lou Holtz

Self-Accountability Sayings to Inspire You to Be Your Best

We can only truly be responsible for ourselves and our own actions and choices. Let these self-accountability quotes inspire you to take your life into your own hands and create a life of continuous learning. You may be surprised at just how liberating and powerful it can be.

“There’s not a chance we’ll reach our full potential until we stop blaming each other and start practicing personal accountability.” —John G. Miller

“Wisdom stems from personal accountability. We all make mistakes; own them… learn from them. Don’t throw away the lesson by blaming others.” —Steve Maraboli

“I think self-reliance and self-responsibility and self-accountability will help you as a parent, a teacher, as a citizen as a friend.” —Henry Rollins

“I’m the only one that can be held accountable for the way my life turns out.” —Colleen Hoover

“Taking personal accountability is a beautiful thing because it gives us complete control of our destinies.” —Heather Schuck

“Character — the willingness to accept responsibility for one’s own life — is the source from which self-respect springs.” —Joan Didion

“The vast possibilities of our great future will become realities only if we make ourselves responsible for that future.” —Gifford Pinchot

“Being Accountable” Quotes to Help Hold Yourself Responsible

Personal accountability requires some self-reflection but also proactiveness. You can hold yourself responsible by setting goals and following through on your commitments but also by addressing any past challenges and understanding how you can improve. Some of the greatest leaders, thinkers and public figures reflect on this in the following motivational accountability quotes.

“When you blame others, you give up your power to change.” —Robert Anthony

“It is not only what we do, but also what we do not do, for which we are accountable.” —Molière

“My philosophy is that not only are you responsible for your life, but doing the best at this moment puts you in the best place for the next moment.” —Oprah Winfrey

“The most important quality I look for in a player is accountability. You’ve got to be accountable for who you are. It’s too easy to blame things on someone else.” —Lenny Wilkens

“You must take personal responsibility. You cannot change the circumstances, the seasons, or the wind, but you can change yourself.” —Jim Rohn

“You’re going to mess up. So instead of trying to be perfect, learn how to be accountable.” —Whitney Goodman

“In the long run, we shape our lives, and we shape ourselves. The process never ends until we die. And the choices we make are ultimately our own responsibility.” —Eleanor Roosevelt

Motivational Quotes About Accountability In Leadership

A leader’s success doesn’t necessarily come from perfection. Often, their success comes from leading by example and admitting their shortcomings. This mindset can trickle down to the rest of the team, building a culture of transparency and dependability.

“Leaders inspire accountability through their ability to accept responsibility before they place blame.” —Courtney Lynch

“I think as a leader, you just take accountability. That’s what leadership is. Leadership is taking accountability yourself and holding others to the same standard, regardless of what’s going on.” —Jason Kelce

“Effective execution starts with crisp accountability, and you cannot scale your business without it.” —Mark E. Green

“You can’t talk about leadership without talking about responsibility and accountability… you can’t separate the two. A leader must delegate responsibility and provide the freedom to make decisions, and then be held accountable for the results.” —Buck Rodgers

“Being held accountable is an act of generosity and compassion. It is a gift that someone gives us to correct our wrongs, unlearn, and do better for the sake of our own growth. It might be uncomfortable, but it is worth the discomfort.” —Minaa B.

“Having authority implies accountability. If you reject the blame for failures under your watch, people reject your leadership.” —Rick Warren

Famous Quotes About Accountability

Famous accountability quotes remind us that we can’t evade our responsibilities. These short sayings put it plainly: to realize success, accountability is required. These inspiring phrases can push us to act with integrity and embrace accountability rather than shy away from it.

“Excuses are the nails used to build a house of failure.” —Jim Rohn

“The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson

“It is wrong and immoral to seek to escape the consequences of one’s acts.” —Mahatma Gandhi

“He that is good for making excuses is seldom good for anything else.” —Benjamin Franklin

“You cannot escape the responsibility of tomorrow by evading it today.” —Abraham Lincoln

“Accountability breeds response-ability.” —Stephen Covey

Accountability Can Inspire Personal & Professional Growth

We all have tactical commitments in our lives, such as work projects or household chores, that we’re responsible for accomplishing. But, we each also have our own values that we strive to live by. Dedicating ourselves to be personally accountable for decisions we make and words we say allows us to grow. In doing so, we can prove ourselves trustworthy to others as well as stay true to ourselves.

Accountability can be an opportunity rather than a burden. It gives us a chance to learn, improve trust and make better decisions in the future. These quotes show us that at the end of the day, holding yourself responsible can be very rewarding—and even be the catalyst for future success.

