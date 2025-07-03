When you hear the word “stoic,” your mind may drift to a person who is devoid of emotion in the face of pain or challenges. But Stoicism takes on an entirely different meaning—and it’s not so much a word as a way of life. What is Stoicism, exactly, and how can stoic quotes relevant to life today?

Stoicism was founded in Athens by a man named Zeno of Citium circa 300 B.C.E.—a time of Rome’s expansion and Greece’s Hellenistic period of cultural influence and flourishing. The idea originated as a Hellenistic philosophy. The merchant Zeno developed it after he was shipwrecked in the Mediterranean Sea (or so the story goes).

The philosophy, which is still recognized and relevant today, centers on virtue as the sole good. It also emphasizes the importance of living in harmony with nature. Its lessons lead with reason. They aim to redirect the focus from the external to the internal and to what we can control. This mindset shift can allow people to develop a stronger sense of self and build resilience, which could help them become better partners, workers and leaders.

Other key Stoic philosophers who came after Zeno include Seneca the Younger, Epictetus and the Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius. You’ll hear their wise voices as we dive deeper into the teachings of Stoicism and share some of the best stoic quotes on life, purpose and self-improvement.

Powerful Stoic Quotes on Life

Virtue and control are at the heart of Stoicism. The philosophy hones in on personal ethics. It teaches us that true “eudaimonia” (happiness or well-being) isn’t found in things but in ourselves—what we value and the choices we make. This encompasses the idea of only focusing on what we can control and releasing the outside factors that we can’t.

Marcus Aurelius speaks heavily on these topics in the recordings he wrote to himself during his time as emperor. These recordings are now published as a 12-book series called Meditations. Find some of these Stoic philosophy quotes, plus profound thoughts from other great minds, in the phrases below. They can be guiding principles in every area of life.

“The art of life is more like the wrestler’s art than the dancer’s, in respect of this, that it should stand ready and firm to meet onsets which are sudden and unexpected.” —Marcus Aurelius, Meditations

“There is only one standard of good and evil: virtue and vice.” —Marcus Aurelius, Meditations

“Some things are in our control and others not. Things in our control are opinion, pursuit, desire, aversion and, in a word, whatever are our own actions. Things not in our control are body, property, reputation, command and, in one word, whatever are not our own actions.” —Epictetus, The Enchiridion

“It is not unfair for anyone to seek to obtain what is needful for his own advantage, but he has no right to wrest it from his neighbor.” —Cicero, De Officiis

“To be evenminded is the greatest virtue.” —Heraclitus, Fragments: The Collected Wisdom of Heraclitus

“In protecting their wealth men are tight-fisted, but when it comes to the matter of time, in the case of the one thing in which it is wise to be parsimonious, they are actually generous to a fault.” —Seneca, On the Shortness of Life

“If the mind is content with its own self; if it has confidence in itself; if it understands that all those things for which men pray, all the benefits which are bestowed and sought for, are of no importance in relation to a life of happiness.” —Seneca, Epistles

“There is nothing either good or bad, but thinking makes it so.” —William Shakespeare, Hamlet

Famous Stoic Quotes on Wisdom and Self-Improvement

Stoicism comes equipped with four cardinal virtues considered essential for living a fulfilled life. These include wisdom (first and foremost), courage, justice and temperance. According to Stoic teachings, a sophos (wise person) understands the ways of the world and the role they play in it. They approach life with positivity and bravery, treat others fairly, and find both balance and calmness in every day. According to the philosophy, practicing these qualities places us on a path to contentment.

The following stoic quotes on self-improvement further explain these governing virtues and can help us put them into action.

“Do not waste the remaining part of your life in thoughts about other people, when you are not thinking with reference to some aspect of the common good.” —Marcus Aurelius, Meditations

“If you really want to escape the things that harass you, what you’re needing is not to be in a different place but to be a different person.” —Seneca, Letters From a Stoic

“Only the wise man is content with what is his. All foolishness suffers the burden of dissatisfaction with itself.” —Seneca, Letters From a Stoic

“Wisdom is to speak the truth and act in keeping with its nature.” —Heraclitus, Fragments: The Collected Wisdom of Heraclitus

“This is the reason why we have two ears and only one mouth, that we may hear more and speak less.” —Zeno of Citium

“If you want to live a wise life, live it on your own terms and in your own eyes.” —Epictetus, The Art of Living

“The joy of a wise man, on the other hand, is a woven fabric, rent by no chance happening and by no change of fortune; at all times and in all places be is at peace.” —Seneca, Epistles

“It is impossible for a man to begin to learn that which he thinks that he knows.” —Epictetus

Stoic Sayings on Resilience to Make Us Stronger

Stoic philosophers teach us the dichotomy of control and to accept things as they are rather than mentally and physically fighting against them. This concept is what the Stoics call “amor fati,” or “love of fate.” This release of judgment, anger and other toxic emotions can ultimately make us more resilient as human beings.

Born into slavery in the city of Hierapolis, Greek philosopher Epictetus overcame a great deal in his lifetime. He later turned his exploits and tales of strength into lessons shared through his works like Discourses and The Enchiridion. The following list incorporates a few of these Epictetus sayings, as well as other stoic quotes on resilience.

“The greater the difficulty the more glory in surmounting it.” —Jean Francois Sarasin, “An Essay in Vindication of Epicurus and His Doctrine”

“It is difficulties which show what men are.” —Epictetus, Discourses

“You have to persevere and fortify your pertinacity until the will to good becomes a disposition to good.” —Seneca, Letters From a Stoic

“We suffer more often in imagination than in reality.” —Seneca, Moral Letters to Lucilius

“No man is free who is not master of himself.” —Epictetus, Discourses

“You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.” —Maya Angelou, Letter to My Daughter

“Do not let the panorama of your life oppress you, do not dwell on all the various troubles which may have occurred in the past or may occur in the future.” —Marcus Aurelius, Meditations

“Is any man afraid of change? Why what can take place without change?” —Marcus Aurelius, Meditations

“It is not possible that what is by nature free can be disturbed by anything else, or hindered by any other thing than by itself.” —Epictetus, Discourses

Short Motivational Quotes From Stoicism

If you think about it, Stoicism ideals are quite motivational. They aren’t simply lecturing you on how to act or telling you who to be. The concepts can give you the tools and mentality you need to find your purpose. They can also help you to live life as the best version of yourself.

Call upon these short stoic quotes when you’re looking for inspiration. Notes specifically from Seneca remind us that life is short. It’s up to each of us to live up to our full potential.

“When you arise in the morning, think of what a precious privilege it is to be alive—to breathe, to think, to enjoy, to love, then make that day count.” —Steve Maraboli, Life, the Truth, and Being Free

“Be not ashamed to be helped.” —Marcus Aurelius, Meditations

“If you want to improve, be content to be thought foolish and stupid with regard to external things.” —Epictetus, The Enchiridion

“Confine thyself to the present.” —Marcus Aurelius, Meditations

“All that’s to come lies in uncertainty: live right now.” —Seneca, On the Shortness of Life

“Now is the time to get serious about living your ideals.” —Epictetus, The Art of Living

“Your happiness can only be found within.” —Epictetus, The Art of Living

“No longer talk about the kind of man that a good man ought to be, but be such.” —Marcus Aurelius, Meditations

Stoicism Quotes to Help You Find Purpose

Zeno and his philosophical successors emphasized core virtues that many people can align on. Yet a key piece of Stoicism also lies in finding your own unique meaning and purpose. It encourages you to embody your ideals and act according to your own values. Then you can discover what you’re truly meant to do and the impact you can make on the world.

This cornerstone of Stoicism also relates to the concept of oikeiôsis. This concept touches on the interconnectedness of all human beings. It teaches that we should act ethically toward not only ourselves, but toward others as well.

The following stoic quotes on purpose highlight the importance of finding your life’s meaning. They may prompt you to look within yourself to uncover your passion.

“Consider first, man, what the matter is, and what your own nature is able to bear.” —Epictetus, Discourses

“Our plans miscarry because they have no aim. When a man does not know what harbour he is making for, no wind is the right wind.” —Seneca, Epistles

“Look within. Within is the fountain of good, and it will ever bubble up, if thou wilt ever dig.” —Marcus Aurelius, Meditations

“Let all your efforts be directed to something, let it keep that end in view.” —Seneca, On Tranquility of Mind

“You become what you give your attention to.” —Epictetus, The Art of Living

“Seek not good in things external; seek it in yourselves: if you don’t you will not find it.” —Epictetus, Discourses

“As our acts and our thoughts are, so will our lives be.” —Seneca, Moral Letters to Lucilius

“Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life.” —Steve Jobs

Phrases From Stoicism for Leadership, Business and Success

Stoicism can help us find happiness and success in life, but we can also apply its teachings to work. The principles promote focus, positivity, resilience and integrity—all qualities that make a great employee and leader. Discipline also plays a large role. It involves acting with self-control and blocking out things that don’t concern you (such as the opinions of others). This way, you can stay focused on reaching your goals.

Use these stoic quotes to keep you on the right path. Let them remind you that finding success in business is not always easy, but it’s well worth the sacrifices.

“We must all suffer one of two pains: the pain of discipline or the pain of regret.” —Jim Rohn

“Nothing great… is produced suddenly, since not even the grape or the fig is. If you say to me now that you want a fig, I will answer to you that it requires time: let it flower first, then put forth fruit and then ripen.” —Epictetus, Discourses

“Certainly there is nothing better than for a man to confine himself to necessary actions.” —Marcus Aurelius, Meditations

“Discipline equals freedom.” —Jocko Willink, Discipline Equals Freedom

“Don’t wish to be a general or a senator or a consul, but to be free; and the only way to this is a contempt of things not in our own control.” —Epictetus, The Enchiridion

“Life is long enough, and it’s been given to us in generous measure for accomplishing the greatest things, if the whole of it is well invested.” —Seneca, On the Shortness of Life

“It is a rough road that leads to the heights of greatness.” —Seneca, Epistles

“The bond of the soul is loosened by learning, and by experience and by discipline.” —Epictetus, Discourses

“Associate with those who will make a better man of you. Welcome those whom you yourself can improve. The process is mutual; for men learn while they teach.” —Seneca, Moral Letters to Lucilius

Stoicism: A Profound Reminder to Live Life Well

It’s difficult to confine Stoicism to one philosophical box. Stoic teachings are extensive. Despite being rooted in ancient thought (from a mere 2,000 plus years ago), they often feel strikingly applicable to our modern lives. Built upon Zeno’s original ideas of acting with virtue, focusing on what you can control and living with intention, Stoicism offers us a unique compass.

Other philosophers further round out the practical guide with notes on resilience, discipline and finding purpose. Their words—delivered in the form of motivational stoic quotes—remind us of virtues and values that can help us live well.

Photo courtesy of insta_photos/Shutterstock